USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton reportedly wants ludicrous money from a new team, might not be so desperate for an NFL return

Sean Payton undoubtedly understands he’s probably the hottest current name in the head coaching market. He wouldn’t be drawing out his candidacy, taking his time perusing potential suitors for his services, if he didn’t know that teams were willing to sacrifice a lot of money and draft capital for the former New Orleans Saints’ coaching great.
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season

The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
FanSided

Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason

The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
The Spun

Look: Sean Payton's True Feelings On Russell Wilson Revealed

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching job. According to multiple reports, the interview lasted several hours. However, Payton left the building without signing a new deal as he has several more interviews lined up. ...
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Yardbarker

Former HC Anthony Lynn takes shot at Chargers

Following the Los Angeles Chargers' unfathomable wild-card game collapse, former head coach Anthony Lynn chimed in, taking a veiled shot at his old team. Lynn hinted to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that the San Francisco 49ers, where he serves as running backs coach, go the extra mile when trying to put a winning football team on the field, unlikely his former home.
OnlyHomers

Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To Extension

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a surprisingly successful season, finishing with a 9-8 record and making a playoff appearance. People wrote off the Seattle Seahawks before the season when the team traded away Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson and announced they would give the starting job to backup quarterback Geno Smith.
Yardbarker

Insider: Broncos GM George Paton is safe regardless of next HC

George Paton's job appears to be safe in 2023, a significant development in Denver's HC search. "Although George Paton's seat has warmed following the Broncos' 5-12 season he is expected to return as general manager, regardless of who Greg Penner (Broncos Owner) ultimately decides to hire as head coach," wrote longtime Broncos reporter Mike Klis.
KLFY.com

Chargers GM Addresses If Brandon Staley’s Job Was ‘at Stake’

Speculation surrounding the second-year coach’s future with the team ran rampant following L.A.’s historic wild-card loss. With coach Brandon Staley reportedly set to return next season, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco took to the podium Thursday to address recent conversation regarding Staley’s future with the club. The...
theScore

Anthony Lynn appreciates 49ers' resources after stint with Chargers

San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Anthony Lynn is enjoying his time in the Bay Area after a less gratifying tenure as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. "This organization will do whatever it takes to win," Lynn told the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer. "Resources out the (ears). That was different for me compared to what I was going through in L.A. So it's just like, man, this is what it's supposed to be like. I forgot how that felt."
