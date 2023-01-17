San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Anthony Lynn is enjoying his time in the Bay Area after a less gratifying tenure as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. "This organization will do whatever it takes to win," Lynn told the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer. "Resources out the (ears). That was different for me compared to what I was going through in L.A. So it's just like, man, this is what it's supposed to be like. I forgot how that felt."

2 DAYS AGO