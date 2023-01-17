Read full article on original website
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers continue to roll with Brock Purdy behind center. The 49ers enter Sunday's marquee divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys having won 11 games in a row, with Purdy, the seventh-round rookie, having started six of them. As a result, all indications are that head coach ...
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Look: Shannon Sharpe Believes One Team Would Be Tom Brady's Best Option in 2023
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season having ended at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, everyone around the NFL is asking the same question this week. What's next for Tom Brady? The legendary quarterback has several options to consider during the offseason, and he gave little clue after ...
Sean Payton reportedly wants ludicrous money from a new team, might not be so desperate for an NFL return
Sean Payton undoubtedly understands he’s probably the hottest current name in the head coaching market. He wouldn’t be drawing out his candidacy, taking his time perusing potential suitors for his services, if he didn’t know that teams were willing to sacrifice a lot of money and draft capital for the former New Orleans Saints’ coaching great.
Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season
The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason
The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
Look: Sean Payton's True Feelings On Russell Wilson Revealed
Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching job. According to multiple reports, the interview lasted several hours. However, Payton left the building without signing a new deal as he has several more interviews lined up. ...
Report: Raiders To Explore Multiple Quarterback Options, Including Tom Brady
Derek Carr made his departure from the Las Vegas Raiders official when he penned a goodbye letter to fans on Thursday. Now the question begs, who will replace him? The Raiders reportedly have immense interest in reuniting Tom Brady with head coach Josh McDaniels in Vegas after the two found Super ...
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Former HC Anthony Lynn takes shot at Chargers
Following the Los Angeles Chargers' unfathomable wild-card game collapse, former head coach Anthony Lynn chimed in, taking a veiled shot at his old team. Lynn hinted to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that the San Francisco 49ers, where he serves as running backs coach, go the extra mile when trying to put a winning football team on the field, unlikely his former home.
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To Extension
The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a surprisingly successful season, finishing with a 9-8 record and making a playoff appearance. People wrote off the Seattle Seahawks before the season when the team traded away Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson and announced they would give the starting job to backup quarterback Geno Smith.
Bears offensive coordinator Getsy and Raiders defensive coordinator Graham to coach Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Reese’s Senior Bowl today announced that Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy (American team) and Las Vegas Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham (National team) will serve as head coaches for the 74th annual Reese’s Senior Bowl. The game will be played on Saturday,...
Insider: Broncos GM George Paton is safe regardless of next HC
George Paton's job appears to be safe in 2023, a significant development in Denver's HC search. "Although George Paton's seat has warmed following the Broncos' 5-12 season he is expected to return as general manager, regardless of who Greg Penner (Broncos Owner) ultimately decides to hire as head coach," wrote longtime Broncos reporter Mike Klis.
Chargers GM Addresses If Brandon Staley’s Job Was ‘at Stake’
Speculation surrounding the second-year coach’s future with the team ran rampant following L.A.’s historic wild-card loss. With coach Brandon Staley reportedly set to return next season, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco took to the podium Thursday to address recent conversation regarding Staley’s future with the club. The...
Anthony Lynn appreciates 49ers' resources after stint with Chargers
San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Anthony Lynn is enjoying his time in the Bay Area after a less gratifying tenure as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. "This organization will do whatever it takes to win," Lynn told the Los Angeles Times' Sam Farmer. "Resources out the (ears). That was different for me compared to what I was going through in L.A. So it's just like, man, this is what it's supposed to be like. I forgot how that felt."
Keenan Allen Contract: Chargers Can’t Bring WR Back on Current Deal
The Chargers can't afford to keep the Keenan Allen contract, and if they keep him or not, the Chargers' NFL draft plan has to include a WR. The post Keenan Allen Contract: Chargers Can’t Bring WR Back on Current Deal appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Shane Bowen potential candidate to watch in Arizona Cardinals' coaching search
By now, anyone who follows the Arizona Cardinals knows all about Sean Payton, Vance Joseph, Brian Flores and several other candidates for the NFL team's open head coaching position. A new name could soon be mentioned with them among the favorites to replace Kliff Kingsbury. That name? Tennessee Titans defensive...
Vegas Vipers 2023 Schedule (XFL Football)
Here's the XFL Vegas Vipers' schedule with a full list of their 2023 opponents, game locations, game times, TV channels and updated results throughout the season.
