ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Broken Arrow Show Choir Prepares To Compete Nationally

Broken Arrow High School's show choir is preparing to take its talents on the road. Director of Choral Activities, Justin Rosser, said the group is made up of 125 students in 9-12th grades. He said the school's varsity ensemble, known as Tiger Rhythm, travels all over the country competing and has become nationally recognized.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Mad Dog Demolition Derby Returns To Claremore

Get ready for Oklahoma's "baddest event on four wheels" as the Mad Dog Demolition Derby returns to the Claremore expo center tomorrow night. Jay Reynolds AKA Nitro Ned with Motorhead Events joined News On 6 to talk about it. Tickets to the Mad Dog Demo Derby are on sale now...
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Skiatook Police Hold 'Color With A Cop' Event

Police officers and kids came together to do some coloring in Skiatook on Tuesday night. Charlie's Chicken was the scene for the Skiatook Police Department's Color With A Cop event. It is the second year in a row the department has held the event. Officer Brandon Foshee says it's a...
SKIATOOK, OK
news9.com

Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game

Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Stillwater Lady Bakes Cookies For Police Department

Being a police officer is tough and oftentimes unappreciated, but Evelyn Grover in Stillwater refuses to let that be the case. “About three years ago, everybody was talking against the police, and I thought nope, that’s not going to work,” Grover said. At 95 years young, Grover has...
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

Andolini's To Attempt To Break World Record For Largest Pizza Party

Tulsans are hoping to get a slice of history on Saturday to top the record for the largest pizza party in the world. It's happening at the University of Tulsa ahead of its basketball game. Organizers expect around 3,000 people or more to come to break the record, so Andolini’s...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

State Says Oklahoma Saw Record Breaking Revenue From Tourism In 2021

The State of Oklahoma said 2021 was a record breaking year for tourism, bringing in more than $10 billion to local economies. The state said the majority of tourists came from outside of Oklahoma, accounting for 55 percent of the state's total visitors throughout the year. Across Tulsa, Oklahoma City,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Train Derails In Tulsa; Crews Work To Repair The Damage

A train derailed in west Tulsa on Friday. Osage SkyNews 6 flew over the incident just east of 21st and Union. "At approximately 1:35 a.m., a BNSF locomotive and seven cars derailed within our Tulsa railyard. No injuries and cause is currently under investigation," a BNSF spokesperson said.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Nonprofit Helps People Who Have Felony Cases Rejoin Society

A group in Tulsa is helping people who have felony cases learn how to get through the court system. JusticeLink held an open house to teach people about the services they offer. "I did try," John Nabors said. He was the first client JusticeLink worked with when they opened their...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

3 Hospitalized After Head-On Crash In Tulsa

Three people are in the hospital on Wednesday morning after a crash in Tulsa. Police say a driver struck another car head-on just after 2 a.m. near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive. According to police, one person involved broke their foot n the crash. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Rider Injured, Horse Killed After Being Hit By Car In Tulsa

A horse and its rider were hit by a car in Tulsa on Thursday evening, according to police. The horse died at the scene and the rider is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said. Police said a car going westbound on 11th Street from 145th E. Avenue struck...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Robbing Bank In November Identified, Wanted By Tulsa Police

Detectives with the Tulsa Police Department identified a wanted suspect accused of robbing a bank in November of last year. On Wednesday, TPD said Robbery Detectives positively identified Roderick Robinson, 46, as the suspect accused handing a note to the teller and demanding money at the MidFirst Bank on South Peoria Avenue on Nov. 25, 2022.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Robbery Suspect Is Tulsa Police Weekly Most Wanted

Tulsa Police are working to find a robbery suspect they say assaulted a clerk. Kent Grayson, Jr. is accused of robbing a convenience store at 23rd and S. Jackson. Grayson on January 7. Police say Grayson reached across the counter, stole a cash register from the business, and assaulted a clerk who tried to stop him.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Arrest 3 Teens Accused Of Leading Officers On Chase In Stolen Vehicle

Tulsa Police say three teenagers are in custody on Friday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen car. Tulsa Police say it all started around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night after an officer spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had been stolen. Police say officers planned to call for the helicopter and more officers before trying to stop the car, but the driver took off, leading officers on a pursuit.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Attorney Pleads Guilty To Spousal Abuse

A Tulsa attorney has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for abusing his wife. Arya Adibi was charged with rape after his wife told police he beat her, dragged her by the hair, choked her and threatened to shoot her in January 2020. Adibi pleaded guilty to sexual battery,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman

Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy