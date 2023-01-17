Read full article on original website
No. 9 Tennessee 70, Mississippi St. 59
TENNESSEE (15-3) Nkamhoua 2-3 2-2 7, Phillips 6-12 4-4 18, Plavsic 1-4 0-0 2, James 5-12 0-0 13, Zeigler 7-14 6-6 24, Aidoo 1-1 0-0 2, Mashack 0-4 0-0 0, Awaka 1-1 2-3 4. Totals 23-51 14-15 70.
Excessive speed listed as cause of wreck that killed Georgia football player, staffer
Georgia football player Devin Willock was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member, police said. A police report released Tuesday listed excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph limit as one...
