Aljamain Sterling hopeful Henry Cejduo waits for him, but isn’t mad if he takes “the easier fight” against Sean O’Malley

Jon Jones shares his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s UFC release: “I do believe my path will cross with Francis”
Jon Jones has given his thoughts following Francis Ngannou‘s release ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 285. Last weekend, it was announced that Jon Jones will return to the UFC after three years away. He’ll do so in March, taking on Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight championship.
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
Sean O’Malley reacts to Dana White’s Power Slap League: “This has the recipe for disaster / entertainment”
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is reacting to Dana White’s Power Slap League. The Power Slap League made it’s TV debut last night, January 18th. The UFC claims it’s ‘the biggest slap competition of all time’ and was held inside the UFC’s APEX Center in Las Vegas.
Jon Jones says he’s “really happy” for Daniel Cormier and his success after retirement from MMA: “I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier”
Jon Jones is happy with Daniel Cormier’s success after retiring from MMA. Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history as the two did not like one another and it led to them fighting twice. The first time, Jones edged out a decision and in the second fight, ‘Bones’ won by TKO, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test by Jones.
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
Diego Sanchez wants to see the Diaz Brothers fight in BKFC: “Real gangsters take the gloves off, homie”
Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has welcomed the idea of Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz competing in bare-knuckle boxing. When you’re talking about enigmas in the realm of combat sports, Nate and Nick Diaz are two of the best. The brothers are eccentric, they’re popular, and they are gangsters at heart.
Former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Francis Ngannou parting ways with the UFC
Former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is reacting to the news of Francis Ngannou parting ways with the UFC. Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) last fought in March 2021 at UFC 260 where he lost the heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) via KO. Prior to that loss Miocic had back-to-back victories against Daniel Cormier (22-3 MMA).
Former UFC fighter Alan Jouban explains why he feels Francis Ngannou “made the wrong move”
Former UFC fighter Alan Jouban has explained why he believes Francis Ngannou may have made the wrong move by leaving the promotion. Last week, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had been released from his UFC contract. Dana White proceeded to explain the decision, giving the company’s version of events.
Joe Rogan reacts after Francis Ngannou parts ways with the UFC: “I’m so bummed out by this whole thing”
UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou leaving the promotion and becoming a free agent. Last weekend, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had been released by the UFC. The news came after a long negotiation period, in which the two parties couldn’t come to terms on a new deal.
Francis Ngannou is excited to see Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane but adds “undisputed means nothing here”
Former UFC star Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. Last weekend, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It came at the end of a long negotiating period, in which the two sides couldn’t come to terms.
Jake Shields reacts to news of Mike Jackson being cut by the UFC: “Now he goes back to being a nobody”
Jake Shields is reacting to the news of Mike Jackson being cut by the UFC. It was earlier this week that the UFC released Mike Jackson (1-2 MMA) from their current roster. The 37 year old welterweight last fought and lost to Pete Rodriguez (5-1 MMA) this past October at UFC Fight Night 212.
Jon Jones won’t reveal how much he’ll weigh in heavyweight debut at UFC 285: “I want Ciryl to see me for the first time and it be a nice surprise”
Jon Jones won’t let anyone know his weight until he steps onto the scales. Jones is set to make his heavyweight debut for the vacant title in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 against Ciryl Gane. The fight marks Jones’ heavyweight debut which is something he has teased for years but he won’t be telling anyone what he plans on weighing until he steps onto the scale on weigh-in day.
Dana White’s Power Slap Episode One Results and Highlights (Video)
The first episode of Dana White’s Power Slap League debuted last night with a whole host of fights, or slap battles, taking place. The last few weeks have seen a whole lot of promotion for Power Slap. The league, founded by UFC president Dana White, was set to debut on TBS last week.
Conor McGregor reacts to debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap”
Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has reacted to the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap League. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In that outing, the Irishman lost via first-round TKO after breaking his leg in the final moments of the frame. As a result of the injury, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
Kalle Sauerland confirms Misfits Boxing is in discussions to book Francis Ngannou vs. Derek Chisora
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is reportedly in discussions with Misfits Boxing. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last year. Following the victory, Ngannou revealed that he was fighting compromised against ‘Bon Gamin’. As a result of a knee injury, he’s spent over a year out of the cage.
Henry Cejudo says Jon Jones continues to evolve and get better in training: “That’s just scary”
Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on the progress of Jon Jones as he gears up for his return at UFC 285. Last weekend, it was announced that Jon Jones will return to action at UFC 285. On that night in Las Vegas, he’ll battle Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight championship. The news broke after it was announced that Francis Ngannou had been released from his contract with the promotion.
Paul Craig hopeful for potential rematch with Jamahal Hill after UFC 283: “That’s ideally a great situation”
UFC light-heavyweight contender Paul Craig is likely rooting for Jamahal Hill on Saturday. ‘Bearjew’ has been out of action since a decision defeat to Volkan Oezdemir last July at UFC London. That defeat was a devastating one for Craig, as it snapped a six-fight winning streak for the Scottish fighter. He previously defeated names such as Shogun Rua and Nikita Krylov in that stretch.
Former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson casts light on his negotiations with the UFC: “They tried to stiff-arm me”
ONE flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has reflected on his own negotiations with the UFC. Francis Ngannou recently made headlines for joining the rare club of champions to leave the UFC on their own accord. The last fighter to accomplish that feat was the legendary B.J. Penn. ‘The Prodigy’ left the promotion in 2004, having just become welterweight champion by defeating Matt Hughes.
Stipe Miocic reveals he was intending on fighting Jon Jones at UFC 285 prior to Ciryl Gane announcement: “It’s not my decision”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was surprised to learn Jon Jones will be fighting Ciryl Gane. The former champion has been out of action since UFC 260 in March 2021. In that outing, Miocic looked to defend his heavyweight gold against Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ was previously defeated in his first title bid in January 2018 at UFC 220.
Terrance McKinney plans to silence the crowd at UFC 283 with a KO win over Ismael Bonfim: “I think it might be something crazy, fans should expect something insane”
Terrance McKinney has said his dream was to fight in Brazil and he now gets his wish at UFC 283. McKinney is set to face Ismael Bonfim at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Although McKinney is fighting a UFC newcomer, he says the reason he took this fight is because it is in Brazil, which has been his dream to fight there.
