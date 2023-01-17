ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md. — As Maryland prepares to inaugurate its first Black governor, many residents cannot help but think about the history that will soon be made. Democrat Wes Moore will officially take office Wednesday at noon. Not only will Moore become the first Black governor in Maryland’s history, but he will also become only the third African-American to hold a governor’s seat in a state in American history.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO