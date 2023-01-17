Read full article on original website
Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
Man faces six felony counts for alleged burglaries in Itawamba County
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Memphis is facing charges after investigators said he was caught stealing from a business in Itawamba County. Deputies responded to a commercial building in the Peppertown Plaza early this morning. They reportedly found 28-year-old Earnest Donelson burglarizing the building and several...
Three people face grand larceny charges in Noxubee, Clay Counties
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are facing charges in Noxubee and Clay Counties after some items were reported stolen. 24-year-old Courtney Gaylord, 31-year-old El’sha Nelson, and 27-year-old Jarrett Windham are charged with grand larceny. Investigators believe the three stole a box trailer in West Point and...
Columbus Police arrest three women for VFW armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police arrested three women for last week’s armed robbery at the Veterans of Foreign War post. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry announced the arrests of Shanta Henley, and mother-daughter duo, Andrea Shinn, and Alexis Harris at a press conference this afternoon. Henley and Harris...
Lee Co. deputies arrest man during traffic stop for marijuana possession
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop landed a Greenwood man in the Lee County Jail. On Monday, deputies patrolling the Auburn area of Lee County pulled over a vehicle. During the stop, they said they found a felony amount of marijuana. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Alexander Jones, Jr....
Starkville Police warn people about recent phone scam
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department sounded the alarm about a phone scam making the rounds. Police said scammers are calling people, identifying themselves as law enforcement officials, and threatening to arrest the victim if they don’t send money. SPD said while law enforcement or the...
Man with warrant arrested after driving recklessly, crashing car in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re wanted on criminal charges, it’s usually a good idea to avoid suspicious behavior. A Tupelo man learned that lesson the hard way. Last Thursday, Tupelo police spotted a black Nissan Altima driving recklessly. When they attempted to pull the driver over...
Two former schools have become local venues
NORTH EAST, Miss. (WCBI)-Two facilities in our area are shifting into venues for events and future apartments. The Lyceum at Lee in Columbus and the Hill and Moor in Crawford have transitioned from houses of learning into buildings capable of many different functions. The former Lee middle school and East...
Two people face charges after shooting that injured one person
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people in Noxubee County are facing charges in a recent shooting. 21-year-old Travontae Slaughter and 19-year-old Zachary Slaughter are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim, Demetris Whitfield, was shot in the leg during the incident on Sandyland Road in...
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect, stolen UTV
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a stolen four-wheeler, and the folks who stole it. A red Honda Side-by-side was taken in the Endville/King Road area of Belden Thursday night January 12. If you...
Lowndes County School District adopts modified school calender
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For some students, it always feels like Summer vacation gets shorter every year. This year that will be a reality for children in one district. In Lowndes County, the 2023-2024 school year will get off to an early start. The Lowndes County School district...
Columbus Police search for second suspect in Monday’s burglary case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police continue the search for a burglary suspect. On Monday, officers interrupted a burglary in progress on Alabama Street in East Columbus after a call from an alert neighbor. They detained one person at the scene, but one suspect got away. Investigators have not...
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County has been identified
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun told WCBI that the body found last month in an abandoned house east of Macon has been identified. Calhoun said the state crime lab has identified the deceased as Tadrian Shaw of Macon. Shaw was reported missing back in...
Starkville leaders work to open dialogue about race relations
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Community leaders are trying to open a dialogue about race relations in Oktibbeha County. WCBI spent time in Starkville to learn more about the conversations that are starting up. Mississippi’s dark past sometimes overshadows the strides that have been made to repair race relations.
Booneville man arrested on drug charges after car crash
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is busted on drug charges after a crash. Prentiss County deputies said 28-year-old Jonathan Warnicke was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on top of other charges. Back on December 12, deputies responded to a call of a vehicle in a...
Two people hospitalized, one man in jail after Monday afternoon crash
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on collision in Monroe County sends two people to the hospital and lands one man in jail. The crash happened Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. on Wolf Road in Monroe County. Two people had to be taken to area hospitals. One was taken...
CMSD brings modified calendar plans back for discussion
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus City Schools could be following a new calendar next school year. The Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees is holding a special call meeting Saturday. Along with a couple of regular business matters, one of the items on the agenda is the “Discussion...
Amory church reopening after lightning strike sparks fire destroying steeple
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been nine months since members of a Monroe County church have been able to worship in their sanctuary. A lightning strike Easter week sparked a fire at Amory First Assembly of God. Since then, repairs and renovations have been ongoing, and church members and staff have been praying, working, and worshipping.
Vitalant Community Leadership Council search for blood donors
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s estimated that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. But a major supplier to hospitals and clinics in the area is facing a drastic shortage. Vitalant is tackling that with its Community Leadership Council, a team of influencers who are trying...
Plantersville reminds dog-owning residents to register pets
PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents of one Lee County town who own a dog need to get their pet registered, ahead of an upcoming deadline. Every dog in Plantersville must be registered every January with the city. Dog owners can register their dogs at Plantersville Town Hall for $5.
