Amory, MS

Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
TUPELO, MS
Man faces six felony counts for alleged burglaries in Itawamba County

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Memphis is facing charges after investigators said he was caught stealing from a business in Itawamba County. Deputies responded to a commercial building in the Peppertown Plaza early this morning. They reportedly found 28-year-old Earnest Donelson burglarizing the building and several...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
Three people face grand larceny charges in Noxubee, Clay Counties

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are facing charges in Noxubee and Clay Counties after some items were reported stolen. 24-year-old Courtney Gaylord, 31-year-old El’sha Nelson, and 27-year-old Jarrett Windham are charged with grand larceny. Investigators believe the three stole a box trailer in West Point and...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Columbus Police arrest three women for VFW armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police arrested three women for last week’s armed robbery at the Veterans of Foreign War post. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry announced the arrests of Shanta Henley, and mother-daughter duo, Andrea Shinn, and Alexis Harris at a press conference this afternoon. Henley and Harris...
COLUMBUS, MS
Starkville Police warn people about recent phone scam

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department sounded the alarm about a phone scam making the rounds. Police said scammers are calling people, identifying themselves as law enforcement officials, and threatening to arrest the victim if they don’t send money. SPD said while law enforcement or the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Two former schools have become local venues

NORTH EAST, Miss. (WCBI)-Two facilities in our area are shifting into venues for events and future apartments. The Lyceum at Lee in Columbus and the Hill and Moor in Crawford have transitioned from houses of learning into buildings capable of many different functions. The former Lee middle school and East...
COLUMBUS, MS
Two people face charges after shooting that injured one person

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people in Noxubee County are facing charges in a recent shooting. 21-year-old Travontae Slaughter and 19-year-old Zachary Slaughter are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim, Demetris Whitfield, was shot in the leg during the incident on Sandyland Road in...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Lee County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect, stolen UTV

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a stolen four-wheeler, and the folks who stole it. A red Honda Side-by-side was taken in the Endville/King Road area of Belden Thursday night January 12. If you...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Lowndes County School District adopts modified school calender

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For some students, it always feels like Summer vacation gets shorter every year. This year that will be a reality for children in one district. In Lowndes County, the 2023-2024 school year will get off to an early start. The Lowndes County School district...
Columbus Police search for second suspect in Monday’s burglary case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police continue the search for a burglary suspect. On Monday, officers interrupted a burglary in progress on Alabama Street in East Columbus after a call from an alert neighbor. They detained one person at the scene, but one suspect got away. Investigators have not...
COLUMBUS, MS
Starkville leaders work to open dialogue about race relations

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Community leaders are trying to open a dialogue about race relations in Oktibbeha County. WCBI spent time in Starkville to learn more about the conversations that are starting up. Mississippi’s dark past sometimes overshadows the strides that have been made to repair race relations.
STARKVILLE, MS
Booneville man arrested on drug charges after car crash

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is busted on drug charges after a crash. Prentiss County deputies said 28-year-old Jonathan Warnicke was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on top of other charges. Back on December 12, deputies responded to a call of a vehicle in a...
BOONEVILLE, MS
CMSD brings modified calendar plans back for discussion

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus City Schools could be following a new calendar next school year. The Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees is holding a special call meeting Saturday. Along with a couple of regular business matters, one of the items on the agenda is the “Discussion...
COLUMBUS, MS
Amory church reopening after lightning strike sparks fire destroying steeple

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been nine months since members of a Monroe County church have been able to worship in their sanctuary. A lightning strike Easter week sparked a fire at Amory First Assembly of God. Since then, repairs and renovations have been ongoing, and church members and staff have been praying, working, and worshipping.
AMORY, MS
Vitalant Community Leadership Council search for blood donors

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s estimated that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. But a major supplier to hospitals and clinics in the area is facing a drastic shortage. Vitalant is tackling that with its Community Leadership Council, a team of influencers who are trying...
TUPELO, MS
Plantersville reminds dog-owning residents to register pets

PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents of one Lee County town who own a dog need to get their pet registered, ahead of an upcoming deadline. Every dog in Plantersville must be registered every January with the city. Dog owners can register their dogs at Plantersville Town Hall for $5.
PLANTERSVILLE, MS

