EC, WHS join with OHSAA to honor military personnel
Wilmington and East Clinton high schools will take part in the OHSAA Military Appreciation Night next weekend. East Clinton will play Georgetown Jan. 27 at Clinton-Massie’s Brian P. Mudd Court. Junior varsity tipoff is set for 6 p.m. with the varsity following at approximately 7:15 p.m. EC athletic director...
GBK Final: Clinton-Massie 51, Wilmington 36
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie’s girls celebrated senior night with a 51-36 win over Wilmington at Brian P. Mudd Court. “The gym had a lot of energy and the girls really fed off it,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said. “We challenged our girls and they responded.”. The...
Massie boys post league best score in win over Lions
CINCINNATI — With an SBAAC best team score, Clinton-Massie defeated New Richmond Wednesday night at Cherry Grove Lanes. The Falcons had 2830 while the Lions bowled 2654, which is the best total in the league by a team other than Clinton-Massie, according to the SBAAC website. “Tonight was a...
Blanchester girls rally to beat Bethel-Tate at Batavia Bowl
BATAVIA — The Blanchester High School girls bowling team rallied in the baker games to defeat Bethel-Tate Tuesday night at Batavia Bowl 1728 to 1656. The BHS boys were defeated by the Tigers. Blanchester coach Paul Jackson said his squad “struggled to find their marks; both teams had a hard time with consistency.”
Massie 8th grade girls top East Clinton 30-13
LEES CREEK — The Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls basketball team defeated East Clinton 30-13 Tuesday night at the EC gym. Azlynn Green and Shelby Randolph led a host of Falcons in the scorebook with seven points each. Alyssa Sandlin had five points while Taylor Collett and Karley Goodin scored...
Furious rally falls short for WC women 68-62
WESTERVILLE, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s basketball team nearly climbed out of a 23-point hole, but Otterbein University held on for a 68-62 Ohio Athletic Conference victory at the Rike Center Wednesday evening. Wilmington shot 22-of-59 (37.3 percent) for the game, but made just two three-pointers. The...
BBK Final: Miami Trace 58, Wilmington 43
WILMINGTON — Miami Trace 6-8 senior Drew Guthrie dominated the paint for 31 points to help guide the 12th-ranked Panthers (Division II Associated Press poll) to 58-43 victory at Wilmington Tuesday. “Miami Trace’s big kid is a beast,” WHS head coach Jermaine Isaac said. “Hats off to them. Those...
Otterbein overwhelms WC men 81-49
WILMINGTON — Otterbein left no doubt Wednesday with an 81-49 victory over Wilmington at Fred Raizk Arena. Otterbein’s Alex Hannah led all scorers with 17 points, including five three-pointers. Izaiah Cathey led Wilmington with 11 points. The Cardinals jumped out to a 15-2 lead after four minutes, a...
WHS January Students of the Month
The Wilmington High School Students of the Month for January:. Lucy deserves student of the month because she is always giving her best. She works above and beyond expectations I set and continues to surprise me with the effort she puts in during science. She is well liked by her peers and really makes an impact with her personality in my room. It’s a pleasure to have Lucy as a student! Great job 🙂
First Ohio State Fair concert announced
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Fair officials have announced that “KIDZ BOP” will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the...
Throwback Thursday: A fashionable fair
These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 19, 1964:. ‘Assassination Evidence Due in Hearing for Ruby’. “DALLAS (AP) — Jack Ruby, the balding, 53-year-old night club operator charged with murdering Lee Harvey Oswald, was due back in court today as defense lawyers sought his release on bond. … The current bond hearing is a continuation of one started in late December, but recessed because of the Christmas holidays.
Clinton Co. Business Advisory Council recognized as 3-STAR BAC winner
The Clinton County Business Advisory Council (BAC), through the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, has recently been recognized as a 2023 3-STAR BAC award winner. The Ohio’s Business-Education Leaders Award has been awarded to excellent Business Advisory Councils across the state of Ohio. The Clinton County BAC is comprised of all of the public school districts in Clinton County, the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, local businesses, institutions of higher learning, and community-based organizations and agencies.
Southern Ohio Educational Service Center reorganizes
The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) held its organizational meeting on Jan. 17 at the SOESC Wilmington office. Richard Peck was elected president of the board, succeeding Roy Hill. Dr. Norma Kirby was elected vice president for 2023. Ruth Ann Ruth was appointed to serve as the board’s legislative...
ECHS begins fundraiser for spring musical
SABINA — East Clinton High School is looking for help with its creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky production. Kristi Grover, director of the East Clinton High spring musical, “The Addams Family,” sent a letter asking for help in raising funds through a patron drive. In the letter,...
East Clinton senior killed in crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — An East Clinton High School senior was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a two-vehicle, head-on crash on U.S. 68, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). At approximately 5:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pick-up truck — driven by 18-year-old Timmi L. Mahanes, of New Vienna...
Fiesta Veracruz to host fundraiser for PAWS Humane Society
Are you looking for a delicious meal and want to help animals? Fiesta Veracruz Mexican Restaurant will be hosting a fundraiser to help the PAWS Humane Society this Wednesday, Jan. 25. Dine in or carry out from 11 a.m.–10 p.m., present a fundraiser flyer or show a post from the...
Murphy Theatre to hold open house Feb. 4
The Murphy Theatre is hosting its first “Coffee and Conversations, with Donuts” on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. The open house is for anyone interested in learning more about the inner workings of the theatre and will begin with complimentary donuts and coffee in Charlie’s, the theatre’s concession area.
OSHP: No serious injuries in SR 73 accident
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other emergency services responded to a multi-vehicle accident on State Route 73 near Collett Road near Waynesville. According to OSHP, there were no life-threatening injuries. No further details were available Thursday afternoon.
Sabina SRWW Joint Fire District to hold blood drive
SABINA — Support the area blood supply during the heart of winter by donating at the SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive Monday, Jan. 30 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 179 S. Jackson St., Sabina. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood,...
Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H club promotes rabbit industry
The Clinton County Fur and Feather 4-H Club met Sunday, Jan. 15 for a pizza and bowling party along with receiving their 4-H achievement certificates from the 2022 year. A meeting was held recently as well for the Clinton County Fur and Feather Youth ARBA club. It is a youth charter club of the American Rabbit Breeders’ Association (ARBA) and is not connected with the 4-H program. Officers for the Youth ARBA club were elected at a recent meeting as well. The Youth ARBA club promotes the rabbit industry and serves to fund raise for the 4-H rabbit club and the 4-H rabbit division at the fair.
