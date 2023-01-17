Read full article on original website
Join the King Cake Cocktail Trail and enjoy Carnival cocktails for a good cause!
The countdown continues to the official start of Mardi Gras in the City of Thibodaux with the Bayou King Cake Festival! Presented by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the festival will take place on February 4, and will feature a children’s wagon parade, a toast to Thibodaux krewes, live music, and of course king cake! Until then, join the King Cake Cocktail Trail, and kick off the celebration with Carnival cocktails!
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
Rougarou Fest wins 2022 Louey Award for Festival of the Year
Houma’s own Rougarou Fest was awarded the 2022 Louey Festival of the Year Award at Louisiana’s Travel Associations annual meeting in New Orleans on January 19th, 2023!. Rougarou Fest is a popular, Houma-based event sponsored by the Southern Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center which takes place yearly in the fall. “So many people love the Fest, and we want local participants to realize the connection between the Fest and the Discovery Center,” said Executive Director Jonathan Foret. “Rougarou Fest is our main fundraiser of the year, and it helps fund educational events to bring awareness to our environmental impact,” explained Foret. “All the money goes straight back into the community.”
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Louisiana.
The 2023 Gala Goes to Mardi Gras raised over $170K for the Cancer Center!
Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced the overwhelming success of the 2023 Gala benefitting the Cancer Center. While each year the theme is different, the 2023 theme was The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras. “Thanks to our entire krewe for their fundraising efforts,” reads a...
See the 3 new restaurants, including Olive Garden, coming to Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – An Olive Garden is under construction in Gonzales, and city officials have more dining options coming to the city soon. The plan for the Olive Garden was approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in February 2022. The restaurant will be located on Outfitter’s Drive in Sportsmans Park near Highway […]
This Is The Top Buffet In Louisiana
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this all-you-can-eat haven in Louisiana.
2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
Ollie Pearl Pearce Wynn Arnold
Ollie Pearl Pearce Wynn Arnold, age 93, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Pearl was born in Era, Texas and was a longtime resident of Houma, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at Covenant...
25 Best Mardi Gras Recipes to Help You Celebrate Fat Tuesday
Ah, Mardi Gras. Even if you've never visited the vibrant city of New Orleans, there's a good chance you're familiar with the Big Easy's notorious annual tradition. For more than 130 years, the celebration has taken place in the weeks leading up to Ash Wednesday, with the biggest celebration happening on Shrove Tuesday (otherwise known as Fat Tuesday). If you're looking to get into the festivities by hosting your own Mardi Gras party or planning a special dinner for the day, we have the best Mardi Gras food recipes to try this year.
Donald Callais
Donald Callais, 78, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away peacefully, on Sunday, January 15, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday January 20, 2023 at Covenant Church in Houma, Louisiana, (4863 West Park Ave) from 9:00am until 11:00am, with services following.
Krewe of Aphrodite celebrates 40 years!
Houma’s Krewe of Aphrodite is celebrating their 40 year anniversary this 2023 Mardi Gras season! The non-profit organization formed in 1983 that boasts more than 500 members, and their logo of the famous Greek goddess of beauty has been a staple in the Houma Mardi Gras celebrations since their first parade. “We are very excited to be celebrating our 40th anniversary this year,” said long-time member Parrish Valure. “We can’t believe it. It is truly a special moment for our Krewe.”
Cast Iron Cookoff looking for teams, artists, and crawl participants
The Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff presented by Transech LLC will be back in downtown Houma on Saturday, February 25th. The club is currently seeking the following participants: cooking teams, local artists, and crawl participants. Cooking Teams: Teams can cook any type of food they wish, so long as the...
Ynika Lyntrell Cook
Ynika Lyntrell Cook, 48, a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Terrebonne Parish, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 10:00AM until funeral time at 12:00PM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Chauvin, LA.
Bleeding and in pain, a pregnant woman in Louisiana couldn’t get answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
Penny Sentilles Abreo
Penny Sentilles Abreo, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Penny was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Bernadette on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Local boutique excited for weekend Grand Opening
A local boutique is ready to officially open its doors and launch its new location. Josie Dylynn Boutique is hosting its official Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at its new location, 4647 La. Highway 1 in Raceland. The celebration will be from 10 a.m....
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
Bourgeois family endows record 6th scholarship to Benefit Bridge to Independence students
Michael C. and Christine P. Bourgeois are establishing a $15,000 endowed scholarship in the Nicholls Foundation for the benefit of full-time students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree, if the opportunity exists, within the Bridge to Independence Program at Nicholls. “The scholarship created by Mr. and Mrs. Bourgeois is a...
