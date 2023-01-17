8 people shot, 1 critically, at Ilouis Ellis Park in Fort Pierce

Eight people were wounded including one critically in shooting that occurred during a car show at Ilouis Ellis Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Monday night.

Four additional people suffered non-gunshot injuries fleeing the scene at Avenue M and 13th Street, the agency said at a media briefing.

A " Streets on Lock" Car & Bike Show was scheduled at the park from 2 to 5 p.m. The shooting after the event ended.

A calendar listing said security was provided by the sheriff's office.

The agency posted an alert on Facebook before 7 p.m.