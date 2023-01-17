Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers continue to roll with Brock Purdy behind center. The 49ers enter Sunday's marquee divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys having won 11 games in a row, with Purdy, the seventh-round rookie, having started six of them. As a result, all indications are that head coach ...
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Ranked: Most Likely to be Named Cardinals Head Coach
The Arizona Cardinals have indeed thrown the net far and wide in hopes of finding their next head coach. Here's how they rank.
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
Report: Vance Joseph interviewing for Cardinals’ head coach job Wednesday
The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly interviewing defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for the team’s head-coaching vacancy on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill during general manager Monti Ossenfort’s introductory press conference on Tuesday confirmed that the team was planning on meeting with Joseph over the opening.
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Shane Bowen potential candidate to watch in Arizona Cardinals' coaching search
By now, anyone who follows the Arizona Cardinals knows all about Sean Payton, Vance Joseph, Brian Flores and several other candidates for the NFL team's open head coaching position. A new name could soon be mentioned with them among the favorites to replace Kliff Kingsbury. That name? Tennessee Titans defensive...
Did New Cardinals GM Call Out Kyler Murray At Press Conference?
Kyler Murray was at the center of a disappointing season for the Arizona Cardinals for all the wrong reasons. It started with the franchise quarterback having a strange clause in his new contract to make sure he was studying opponents rather than playing video games. There were also on-field outbursts during the season as it seemed Murray and now-fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury butted heads.
Cardinals head-coaching tracker: Aaron Glenn requested for interview
Changes have begun within the Arizona Cardinals organization following the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the stepping down of general manager Steve Keim on Monday. The reset in the desert is officially in motion. Now, it’s on to searching for that right fit. A look at some...
Somers: Thoughts and notes on Arizona Cardinals' search for a new coach
The Cardinals are conducting their ninth coaching search since moving to Arizona 35 years ago, and they have gone about them in various ways. Quickly, slowly, methodically, impulsively, you name it, they’ve done it. It’s hard to label the current one since they have yet to find a replacement...
