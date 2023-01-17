ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco

After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Did New Cardinals GM Call Out Kyler Murray At Press Conference?

Kyler Murray was at the center of a disappointing season for the Arizona Cardinals for all the wrong reasons. It started with the franchise quarterback having a strange clause in his new contract to make sure he was studying opponents rather than playing video games. There were also on-field outbursts during the season as it seemed Murray and now-fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury butted heads.
