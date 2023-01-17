Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
Related
Tulsa Police Arrest 3 Teens Accused Of Leading Officers On Chase In Stolen Vehicle
Tulsa Police say three teenagers are in custody on Friday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen car. Tulsa Police say it all started around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night after an officer spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had been stolen. Police say officers planned to call for the helicopter and more officers before trying to stop the car, but the driver took off, leading officers on a pursuit.
KTUL
2 arrested with 6 pounds of cannabis, man assaults K9 officer, says Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was found with nearly six pounds of marijuana and assaulted a K9 officer Wednesday, Tulsa police said. The man, Shawn Scott, was attempting to flee after a traffic stop when a K9 officer helped police catch him. Officers said Scott tried to pry...
KOCO
Man arrested after trying to abduct employee at Bartlesville store, police say
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Authorities took a suspect into custody after police said he tried to abduct an employee at a Lowe's in northeast Oklahoma. Bartlesville police said the man was caught on camera Tuesday evening trying to force a woman outside the store where his car was waiting. Police arrested the suspect Wednesday afternoon.
KTUL
Man arrested after attempted kidnapping, forcing woman outside, Bartlesville police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a man they say tried kidnapping an employee from Lowe's. Police say the incident happened Tuesday at 5 p.m. when the suspect, a man now identified as Quincy Wilson, tried to force an employee outside of the store. She was able to get away.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash
Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
OSBI: Inmate accused in man’s murder following suspicious disappearance
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a man already in custody is now implicated in a new crime after a 22-year-old Bartlesville man suspiciously disappeared in the summer of 2022.
KTUL
Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
Squatters Move Into House After Tenants Die, Have Mail Directed There: Cops
Vivian Gasaway and Kendall Brewer were charged with second-degree burglary.
Second suspect arrested in shooting of little girl in north Tulsa
A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition Sunday after a drive-by shooting on North Yale and Apache. The girl was shot in the chest
West Tulsa apartment complex sees second shooting in three days
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old man was shot multiple times tonight at west Tulsa apartment complex, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a shooting at the Parkview Terrace Apartments, near W. 61st St. and S. Union Ave., around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
KOKI FOX 23
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
publicradiotulsa.org
Inmate dies at city of Tulsa Municipal Jail
A woman died at the city of Tulsa Municipal Jail last week. The Tulsa Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for the woman’s identity. In a news release from TPD, she’s identified as a 48-year-old woman arrested Thursday night at WINCO Foods on South Memorial Drive on outstanding warrants around trespassing, jaywalking, and public intoxication.
2 Animals Killed, Couple In Critical Condition After Crash Near Sand Springs
A husband and wife are at a hospital in critical condition after a trailer carrying livestock crashed into their car. State troopers said the trailer was carrying a camel and a dog that both died. Michael Roberts owned the animals and said he had just left a store in Sand...
Truck kills pedestrian near Waleetka
A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck Sunday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicates a 1992 Chevrolet pickup struck the pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. The name of the victim has not been released...
1 Dead After Crash In Okfuskee Co., OHP Investigating Cause
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 16-year-old dead just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. According to OHP, the crash happened at around 9:47 p.m. on Sunday near North Choctaw Avenue north of Weleetka. Authorities said the 16-year-old was transported to the hospital after the...
FOX23 INVESTIGATION: Woman says local furniture store not honoring warranty
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman says a local furniture store and a national furniture manufacturer are giving her the runaround, not answering her calls and not honoring the warranty on her couch that began falling apart just after purchasing it. Last year, Janice Bayouth decided it was time...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa attorney arrested on new rape charges
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney was arrested Thursday night on new rape charges. According to court records, a judge unsealed an indictment from a multi-county grand jury charging Jeffrey Krigel with six felonies including rape and witness intimidation. FOX23 previously reported that Krigel has been out on bond...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Man Dies in Fatality Collision
An Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision at about 3:10 pm Thursday on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140, 9 miles west of Avant. OHP says a Ford F350 pickup driven by Bradley D. Prather, 48, of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 and a tractor trailer driven by Westley W. Bonniger,58, of Mannford was traveling westbound on County Road 2130. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
Comments / 0