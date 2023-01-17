ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Arrest 3 Teens Accused Of Leading Officers On Chase In Stolen Vehicle

Tulsa Police say three teenagers are in custody on Friday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen car. Tulsa Police say it all started around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night after an officer spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had been stolen. Police say officers planned to call for the helicopter and more officers before trying to stop the car, but the driver took off, leading officers on a pursuit.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash

Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

West Tulsa apartment complex sees second shooting in three days

TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old man was shot multiple times tonight at west Tulsa apartment complex, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a shooting at the Parkview Terrace Apartments, near W. 61st St. and S. Union Ave., around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Inmate dies at city of Tulsa Municipal Jail

A woman died at the city of Tulsa Municipal Jail last week. The Tulsa Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for the woman’s identity. In a news release from TPD, she’s identified as a 48-year-old woman arrested Thursday night at WINCO Foods on South Memorial Drive on outstanding warrants around trespassing, jaywalking, and public intoxication.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Truck kills pedestrian near Waleetka

A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck Sunday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicates a 1992 Chevrolet pickup struck the pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. The name of the victim has not been released...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa attorney arrested on new rape charges

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney was arrested Thursday night on new rape charges. According to court records, a judge unsealed an indictment from a multi-county grand jury charging Jeffrey Krigel with six felonies including rape and witness intimidation. FOX23 previously reported that Krigel has been out on bond...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage Co. Man Dies in Fatality Collision

An Osage County man is dead following a fatality collision at about 3:10 pm Thursday on County Road 2130, one half mile west of County Road 2140, 9 miles west of Avant. OHP says a Ford F350 pickup driven by Bradley D. Prather, 48, of Skiatook was traveling eastbound on County Road 2130 and a tractor trailer driven by Westley W. Bonniger,58, of Mannford was traveling westbound on County Road 2130. Prather's vehicle went left of center on a curve, striking the semi head on.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

