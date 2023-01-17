SACRAMENTO - Two women were killed in a three-vehicle crash in South Sacramento.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, this all started with a report of an attempted purse snatching around 10:15 a.m. Thursday. They say the victim fought the suspect off, preventing a car theft at French Road and Gerber Road. The suspect proceeded to carjack a Toyota RAV 4, according to authorities. They say he then ran a red light, causing a deadly crash on northbound Florin Perkins Road, just north of Florin Road. Two women were killed in the crash. Inmate workers and a deputy supervisor who were nearby heard the crash and went to investigate. The suspect allegedly tried to carjack another car but the deputy was able to detain the suspect. The suspect was transported to a hospital. It is unknown if he was under the influence at the time of the crash.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO