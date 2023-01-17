Read full article on original website
Robert Reis
3d ago
Most people don’t realize your windshield and back window are designed so the driver can get out in an emergency with kicking them outwards nobody should drown in a vehicle
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com
CHP shares photos of flooded cars, warns against driving on flooded roads
Hopefully, the heavy rain and flooding that has hit California since Christmas has passed, but the CHP is warning drivers not to try and drive through flooded roads or drive around roadblocks. Flooded roads hide potential dangers such as large potholes or even sinkholes that could swallow a whole vehicle.
abc10.com
Northbound Highway 99, Woodbridge offramp reopens in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif — Northbound Highway 99 fully reopened in San Joaquin County Friday morning around 5 a.m., according to Caltrans. The left northbound lane on Highway 99 reopened Wednesday morning, but the right lane was still closed due to flooding. Both lanes on northbound Highway 99 are open between Peltier Road and Turner Road.
Vehicle drives off Interstate 80 leaving three with ‘major’ injuries
(KTXL) — A vehicle crashed into the sound wall on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue leaving the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle with “major” injuries Tuesday around 5:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices The CHP said that a […]
Court-ordered cleanup effort underway at troublesome Stockton mobile home park
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weeks after clearing out unlawful residents from the Stockton Park Village, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began cleaning up the troublesome Stockton mobile home park on Thursday. The clean-up was the start of a multi-day, multi-agency effort to clear trash and debris from...
KCRA.com
As storms end, Stockton asks residents to continue reporting damages, return sandbags
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton is finally seeing a break from intense rain and winds, city officials are asking residents to continue reporting storm-related damages and to also return any sandbags given out ahead of the storms. The city said in a release that it will reuse the sand...
mymotherlode.com
Missing Man Found Dead In The Twain Harte Area
Twain Harte, CA – A man who went missing in Twain Harte over the weekend has been found dead. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian confirmed to Clarke Broadcasting that 46-year-old Arturo Madrid Jr. of Ponderosa Hills was found deceased in the Twain Harte area this afternoon near the location he was last seen and that his next of kin was notified. She added, “He was located in a small body of water near the area he was last seen. We do not suspect any foul play at this time, and this investigation is ongoing.”
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident Reported on Prescott Road in Modesto
The Modesto Police Department reported a fatality following a hit-and-run accident on Prescott Road. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, January 17, 2023, just south of Standiford Avenue, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Fatality on Prescott Road in Modesto. According to Modesto PD, a 65-year-old woman was...
Antioch officer saves drowning man, pulls him out of canal
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch police K-9 handler used his special equipment to save a drowning man from a canal on Jan. 6, according to the Antioch Police Department. The officer, Kyle Smith, was first on the scene at Deer Valley Road and Carpenteria Drive for reports of a man drowning. Smith said he […]
Highway 99 partially reopens, but Acampo neighborhood has not seen help
ACAMPO – The cleanup on Highway 99 near Acampo is not over. All lanes are open except one northbound lane. Meanwhile, some neighborhoods say no one is rushing in to get water out of their area. The only reason why the water is gone on Harvest Road is because of a few sump pumps purchased by homeowners. Water spills onto the road but it is merely a fraction of what is seen at these homes."It was all the way to this level high – it was right here," said Maria Casarez-Asuncion, a resident. Floodwaters traveled into cars, sheds, yards and...
KCRA.com
At least 1 dead after car hit by train in Vacaville, fire officials say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — At least one person was killed after a vehicle collided with a train in Vacaville on Thursday, according to the Vacaville Fire Protection District. The crash happened on California Pacific Road and Elmira Road. The vehicle involved was engulfed with flames when firefighters arrived. No other...
Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 women dead in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Two women were killed in a three-vehicle crash in South Sacramento.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, this all started with a report of an attempted purse snatching around 10:15 a.m. Thursday. They say the victim fought the suspect off, preventing a car theft at French Road and Gerber Road. The suspect proceeded to carjack a Toyota RAV 4, according to authorities. They say he then ran a red light, causing a deadly crash on northbound Florin Perkins Road, just north of Florin Road. Two women were killed in the crash. Inmate workers and a deputy supervisor who were nearby heard the crash and went to investigate. The suspect allegedly tried to carjack another car but the deputy was able to detain the suspect. The suspect was transported to a hospital. It is unknown if he was under the influence at the time of the crash.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Accident Reported on Sand Creek Road in Brentwood
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) and the Brentwood Police Department responded to a report of a solo car collision with major injuries on Sand Creek Road. The incident occurred shortly after 4:05 p.m. near Minnesota Avenue, according to Brentwood PD. Details on...
KCRA.com
Flooding in San Joaquin County causes road closures on Highway 33, leads to multiple stuck vehicles
VERNALIS, Calif. — Rolling through large pools of water despite some roadblock signs came with consequences for drivers in Stanislaus County. Multiple cars on Monday stalled or became stuck in floods along several parts of Highway 33 near the Vernalis community of San Joaquin County. The intersection of Hwy. 33 and McCracken Road is flooded all around, some parts up to a few feet deep.
Fire crews rescue 70 dogs and cats from house fire in Martinez
By Web staff Click here for updates on this story MARTINEZ, California (KPIX) — A garage fire in Martinez on Tuesday morning forced local fire crews to rescue as many as 70 dogs and several cats from the blaze, according to fire officials. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) first tweeted at 11:25 The post Fire crews rescue 70 dogs and cats from house fire in Martinez appeared first on KION546.
1 northbound lane, all southbound lanes open on Highway 99 in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — One northbound lane on Highway 99 reopened in San Joaquin County Wednesday morning after a slew of winter storms hit Northern California, according to Caltrans. The northbound left lane on Highway 99 is open between Peltier Road and Turner Road. The right lane is...
abc10.com
Residents in Acampo neighborhood hit by damaging floodwaters
ACAMPO, Calif. — Residents in the small San Joaquin County community of Acampo are recovering from flooding not seen in the area for decades. "I was asleep, and I woke up and in my house was water," said Acampo resident Mary Harmon. Clutching her three-month-old baby Jessie, Harmon could...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Arrested for Driving Toward Officer
Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman being sought for a possible residential break-in sped her vehicle toward an officer investigating the case. Sonora Police were called to the 100 block of North Stewart Street near the Elkin Street intersection recently for a report of a female subject attempting to break into a residence. When they arrived on the scene, units were unable to locate the woman.
Bay Area vehicle theft ring busted; Stolen vehicles, guns, body armor vests seized
SAN PABLO -- Four suspects were in custody and one remained at large Friday after an investigation into a San Pablo shooting uncovered a sophisticated Bay Area vehicle theft ring.San Pablo police said 26-years old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City; 21-years old Alexander Martinez of Newark; 20-years old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark and 20-years old Alexander Echeverria of Newark all were in custody after a lengthy investigation.Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, a 19-year-old from Hayward, remained at large and was the subject of a region-wide search.Martinez, Perez, Echeverria, and Torres-Flores have been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on...
KCRA.com
How did a relatively new pump system in a San Joaquin County community not drain the floodwaters?
ACAMPO, Calif. — As residents in the Acampo area of San Joaquin County continue to deal with the massive flooding that has impacted homes and closed schools, there are questions about why the relatively new drainage system in the area did not remove the floodwaters. Fritz Buchman, director of...
Modesto man killed in two-vehicle accident
MODESTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol says a Modesto man died Tuesday night. He was a passenger in a Honda SUV that collided with another vehicle after the driver ran a stop sign. According to CHP, it happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Bacon Road and...
Comments / 2