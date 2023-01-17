More than 25,000 fans fill the streets of downtown Boise and jam around the Capitol for Boise State’s Fiesta Bowl Celebration Parade and Statehouse Salute. The crowd surged toward the flatbeds carrying the team that had upset Oklahoma 43-42 in overtime 19 days earlier in Glendale, Arizona. Ian Johnson, whose two-point conversion on the Statue of Liberty won the game after the Broncos’ stunning hook-and-lateral and halfback touchdown pass, probably got writer’s cramp while signing autographs. The buzz hadn’t subsided a bit since the historic, BCS-busting takedown of the Sooners.

BOISE, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO