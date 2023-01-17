Read full article on original website
'Brown Pride' controversy at Caldwell High School
A peaceful protest took place supporting a student who was told not to wear a "Brown Pride" hoodie. They say it's cultural; the principal says it's gang-related.
Zoo Boise, rescue mission receive $1.25 million in donations
The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust donated $750,000 to the Boise Rescue Mission and $500,000 to Zoo Boise. It will be used for new housing and the red panda exhibit.
This Day In Sports: The biggest Statehouse rally ever
More than 25,000 fans fill the streets of downtown Boise and jam around the Capitol for Boise State’s Fiesta Bowl Celebration Parade and Statehouse Salute. The crowd surged toward the flatbeds carrying the team that had upset Oklahoma 43-42 in overtime 19 days earlier in Glendale, Arizona. Ian Johnson, whose two-point conversion on the Statue of Liberty won the game after the Broncos’ stunning hook-and-lateral and halfback touchdown pass, probably got writer’s cramp while signing autographs. The buzz hadn’t subsided a bit since the historic, BCS-busting takedown of the Sooners.
St. Jude 2023 Dream Home framed in Kuna
Some of the boards in the house were signed by people who donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Tickets for the Dream Home giveaway go on sale in April.
Caldwell School Board cancels public hearing
The public hearing on proposed policy 3281 was canceled due to safety concerns. The last meeting was ended early due to people not following protocol.
Eagle Avimor Annexation meeting
The city might get a lot bigger. Some are in favor of the expansion, but many are not.
Keith Bhonapha leaving Boise State to join Oregon State coaching staff
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State associate head coach, running backs coach and special teams coordinator, Keith Bhonapha, is leaving the Broncos to coach Oregon State's backfield, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust confirmed Friday morning. Bhonapha overlapped with Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith at both Boise State and the...
The NET Effect: Boise State holds at No. 19 as opponents strengthen resume
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team picked up a QUAD 1 win overnight without even playing. Michigan dropped two spots to No. 77, following their 64-58 loss at No. 46 Maryland Thursday night. That allowed UNLV to jump up one spot, and rejoin the top 75 of the NET rankings.
Boise State moves up to No. 19 in NET Rankings
Boise State men's basketball is on a five-game winning streak, the longest in the Mountain West currently. The Broncos are also the highest-ranked team in NET.
The 208: Nampa Police Department gets new armored vehicle
The department was previously using a surplus military vehicle. The new one will cost $377,000.
