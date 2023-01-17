ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

This Day In Sports: The biggest Statehouse rally ever

More than 25,000 fans fill the streets of downtown Boise and jam around the Capitol for Boise State’s Fiesta Bowl Celebration Parade and Statehouse Salute. The crowd surged toward the flatbeds carrying the team that had upset Oklahoma 43-42 in overtime 19 days earlier in Glendale, Arizona. Ian Johnson, whose two-point conversion on the Statue of Liberty won the game after the Broncos’ stunning hook-and-lateral and halfback touchdown pass, probably got writer’s cramp while signing autographs. The buzz hadn’t subsided a bit since the historic, BCS-busting takedown of the Sooners.
St. Jude 2023 Dream Home framed in Kuna

Some of the boards in the house were signed by people who donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Tickets for the Dream Home giveaway go on sale in April.
Caldwell School Board cancels public hearing

The public hearing on proposed policy 3281 was canceled due to safety concerns. The last meeting was ended early due to people not following protocol.
Keith Bhonapha leaving Boise State to join Oregon State coaching staff

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State associate head coach, running backs coach and special teams coordinator, Keith Bhonapha, is leaving the Broncos to coach Oregon State's backfield, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust confirmed Friday morning. Bhonapha overlapped with Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith at both Boise State and the...
Boise State moves up to No. 19 in NET Rankings

Boise State men's basketball is on a five-game winning streak, the longest in the Mountain West currently. The Broncos are also the highest-ranked team in NET.

