FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Seattle experiences unprecedented rise in inflation: Third highest rate among large US metrosEdy ZooSeattle, WA
elisportsnetwork.com
Boys Hoops: Late Grose Jumper Pushes Napavine Past MWP
(Napavine, WA) Electric doesn’t begin to describe the environment in the Napavine gymnasium on Wednesday night as the Napavine Tigers and Morton/White Pass Timberwolves warmed up to a pivotal matchup in the C2BL. Both teams came into the matchup ranked in the top 10 in the latest AP poll with MWP at #3 and Napavine at #8. Whatever the outcome of the game may be, it would shake up the entire top 10 rankings.
Recommended basketball diet at Stadium High School: 'Cornbread' with a buttery shooting stroke
TACOMA, Wash. - The day Ne'Quan Brown was born - some might now say he came out of the proverbial oven perfectly risen - his mother had a rather interesting initial vision. And gave her son a fitting nickname: Cornbread. "When I was born ... the first thing she thought about my skin color was that ...
Huskies Offer Mississippi HS Quarterback, Who's a Lefty
Deuce Knight seems to know all about Michael Penix Jr.
Breaking Down the 2023 UW Football Schedule, Game by Game
The Huskies have seven home games, an extra-tough November.
KING-5
New indoor golf experience opens in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Whether you're a beginner or a pro, Stadium Golf Sports Bar is the kind of place where you can always find something fun and challenging. It's located in the old Rhein Haus location on Division Avenue in Tacoma. The huge indoor space is part golf experience...
Rats coming up toilets no tall tale in Seattle after heavy rain
With the rainy season upon us, rats coming up through people’s toilets have now become a problem. Rain pushes more rats into the sewer systems, where they could end up in your pipes. You may leap to the conclusion that you have a rat infestation, but that might not...
This Is The Quirkiest City In Washington
Reader's Digest found every state's the oddest and most fun destination.
Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle
In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
q13fox.com
WSP: Man hit, killed by semi on S405 in Bothell (7:00 a.m.)
A truly heartbreaking story to report Tuesday morning. The Washington State Patrol says a man was hit and killed by a semi-truck on southbound I-405 in Bothell, Washington. While FOX 13 was on scene reporting the incident, a man watching the news recognized his son's car in the six-car pile up. He drove to the scene to see if his son was okay. Unfortunately, his son was the man who was killed. We at FOX 13 Seattle would like to take a moment to share our deepest sympathies with family members and friends of the victim.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this week
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Washington this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular shoe chain Nike will be closing one of their Washington store locations in Seattle, according to local reports.
The Stranger
M3GAN Is a Seattle Gay Icon
There’s a long history of fascinating, extravagant women emerging from Seattle, from brothel owner Lou Graham, known in the 1800s as “Queen of the lava beds,” to burlesque champion Gypsy Rose Lee, to dancer Shelly Bauman, whose leg was blown off by a canon in a Bastille Day parade in Pioneer Square and then used the settlement money to open a gay bar called Shelly’s Leg. (The bar burned down a few years later when a gas tanker crashed on the viaduct, exploded, and sent a wall of flame pouring down onto the building.)
Annual Black-Owned Business Excellence Symposium Empowers Black-Owned Businesses in Washington
The fourth annual Black-Owned Business Excellence (BOBE) Symposium will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Washington Tacoma’s William W. Philip Hall (1918 Pacific Ave., Tacoma) as well as online. The Seattle Public Library is a co-sponsor of this event.
KOMO News
South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons
SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
December 2022 water levels break eight historical records
December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
Popular Seattle Pizza Joint Shutting Down This Month
This restaurant has been serving Pioneer Square for 20 years.
mltnews.com
Edmonds, Lynnwood drivers among those involved in seven-vehicle collision on I-405 Tuesday
A man from Edmonds and a woman from Lynnwood were among those involved in a seven-vehicle crash that killed a 41-year-old Everett man on Interstate 405 in Bothell just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, the Washington State Patrol said. No one else was injured in the crash, the state patrol said.
Comcast experiences service disruption in Burien, Kent and Renton after car accident
Comcast, who owns Xfinity, is experiencing service disruptions in Burien, Kent and Renton after a car accident, according to a media release. The disruption was caused after the car accident destroyed a pole near Benson Road South and South 26th Street in Renton. According to the release, technicians are working...
q13fox.com
2,300 Amazon workers laid off in Seattle, Bellevue
Amazon announced they are laying off 18,000 employees. 2,300 of them are in the Seattle-Bellevue areas.
