ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elisportsnetwork.com

Boys Hoops: Late Grose Jumper Pushes Napavine Past MWP

(Napavine, WA) Electric doesn’t begin to describe the environment in the Napavine gymnasium on Wednesday night as the Napavine Tigers and Morton/White Pass Timberwolves warmed up to a pivotal matchup in the C2BL. Both teams came into the matchup ranked in the top 10 in the latest AP poll with MWP at #3 and Napavine at #8. Whatever the outcome of the game may be, it would shake up the entire top 10 rankings.
NAPAVINE, WA
KING-5

New indoor golf experience opens in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Whether you're a beginner or a pro, Stadium Golf Sports Bar is the kind of place where you can always find something fun and challenging. It's located in the old Rhein Haus location on Division Avenue in Tacoma. The huge indoor space is part golf experience...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle

In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Man hit, killed by semi on S405 in Bothell (7:00 a.m.)

A truly heartbreaking story to report Tuesday morning. The Washington State Patrol says a man was hit and killed by a semi-truck on southbound I-405 in Bothell, Washington. While FOX 13 was on scene reporting the incident, a man watching the news recognized his son's car in the six-car pile up. He drove to the scene to see if his son was okay. Unfortunately, his son was the man who was killed. We at FOX 13 Seattle would like to take a moment to share our deepest sympathies with family members and friends of the victim.
BOTHELL, WA
The Stranger

M3GAN Is a Seattle Gay Icon

There’s a long history of fascinating, extravagant women emerging from Seattle, from brothel owner Lou Graham, known in the 1800s as “Queen of the lava beds,” to burlesque champion Gypsy Rose Lee, to dancer Shelly Bauman, whose leg was blown off by a canon in a Bastille Day parade in Pioneer Square and then used the settlement money to open a gay bar called Shelly’s Leg. (The bar burned down a few years later when a gas tanker crashed on the viaduct, exploded, and sent a wall of flame pouring down onto the building.)
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons

SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
SEATTLE, WA
Cristoval Victorial

The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.

The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
SEATTLE, WA
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

December 2022 water levels break eight historical records

December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy