Read full article on original website
Related
henrycountytimes.com
Storm damages roof of McDonough business
A longtime business in McDonough is working to assess the cost of a new roof following recent storms in the area. F&F Floor Covering and Carpet, 45 Griffin Street in McDonough, sustained damage when strong winds blew the building’s metal roof off on January 12. The storm hit downtown...
Students, staff stuck at schools during Georgia tornadoes kept calm amid chaos
Addysyn Taylor was getting ready to head home from her Griffin middle school when she sent an alarming text to her mothe...
Griffin-Spalding students return to classrooms 1 week after tornadoes tore through area
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Griffin-Spalding County Schools welcomed students back Friday after crews worked to clean up tornado damage. The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Spalding County on Jan. 12th, causing significant damage to the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
fox5atlanta.com
Trilith Studios gives big ‘thank you’ gift to Piedmont Fayette Hospital ER staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Emergency room workers in Fayette County have gotten a big thank you from a metro Atlanta movie studio. Trillith Studios, which is home to many of the Marvel movies, renovated the break room at Piedmont Fayette Hospital. It is a project called Reel People Care. Reel as...
LaGrange community unites at prayer vigil following severe storm
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Community members gathered together hosting a prayer vigil for the families that were impacted in the tornado that blew through parts of Alabama and Georgia. Around 40 people were in attendance including first responders and local city officials at the Lafayette Square in LaGrange on Saturday evening. While the storms devastated […]
wrbl.com
LaGrange city officials seek assistance for tornado victims
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Its been a week since many families on the east side of the city were struck by a tornado. City officials and the police department are now coming together to assist the victims and have created a GoFundMe page. Lt. Jeremy Butler, the Community Outreach...
'A disaster' | Cleanup could take months after tornadoes devastated Spalding County, officials say
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — It's been five days since tornadoes roared across north Georgia and metro Atlanta. Residents in the Griffin and Spalding County area are feeling overwhelmed after government officials announced Tuesday that clean up could take months. One Griffin couple is feeling the pressure after they received...
fox5atlanta.com
Trilith Studios renovates Piedmont Hospital break room
Emergency room workers in Fayette County have gotten a big thank you from a local movie studio. Trillith Studios, which is home to many of the Marvel movies, renovated the breakroom at Piedmont Fayette Hospital.
Henry County Daily Herald
How to apply for federal emergency disaster help following Jan. 12 tornado
ATLANTA — Georgia homeowners and renters in Henry, Butts, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties who were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred Jan. 12, may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA...
georgia.gov
January 12 Severe Storms, Straight-Line Winds and Tornadoes
Major Disaster Declared for Seven Counties, Individual and Public Assistance Available. Governor Brian Kemp has announced residents in seven Georgia counties affected by January 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. The disaster declaration covers Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup Counties for individual and public assistance.
‘It’s from God:’ Neighbors grateful for federal assistance in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been almost a week since hundreds of folks in Spalding County had their world torn a part by straight line winds and a tornado that touched down on January 12. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Elizabeth...
fox5atlanta.com
More rain slows clean-up across storm damaged Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Rain Tuesday made clean-up efforts more challenging for Henry County residents who lost everything or must deal with damage from last week's violent storms. Officials with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) and Henry County EMA have opened an emergency shelter and disaster relief center for...
'This is rebuilding a system' | Griffin working to get power back to thousands impacted by tornado
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A wave of severe weather that brought tornadoes left thousands without utilities and destroyed more than half the power system in Griffin. Many have been without power for five days. The good news is that none of the substations were impacted, which would have left residents...
Funeral to be held today for Georgia 5-year-old who died after tree fell on car during storms
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — One of the three victims killed due to the Georgia tornadoes and severe storms will be laid to rest today. Egan Jeffcoat’s family will hold a funeral for the 5-year-old on Wednesday. Egan died last week after a large tree crashed onto this mother’s car during severe storms in Butts County.
fox5atlanta.com
Burglary crew targeting Hispanic grocery stores in Cobb, Cherokee counties, investigators say
KENNESAW, Ga. - A burglary crew has been targeting Hispanic grocery stores. Investigators say the same guys have hit three locations in the past few weeks. Police in Kennesaw and Smyrna as well as Cherokee County Sheriff's investigators are all looking for four guys caught on surveillance video in a Dodge Ram 2500. Investigators say the crew have been breaking into Hispanic grocery stores.
Body Of Missing Georgia Man Found Burning In Woods
They found another body in the same wooded area.
henrycountytimes.com
Shelter available for displaced residents
Those seeking shelter as a result of last week’s inclement weather have been given a couple more options. That’s because Henry County has partnered with American Red Cross to open a Disaster Relief Shelter at Locust Grove Recreation Center, which began on Monday, January 16. Mobile showers, bathrooms,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Jasper County lineman ‘fatally injured’ while restoring power
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lineman working to restore power during storm cleanup in Jasper County was killed on the job, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. This is the third fatality related to the recent severe weather. Five-year-old Egan Jeffcoat died after a tree fell...
41nbc.com
Deputies: Macon man in custody after stealing donation jar from Rescue Mission Bargain Center
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is behind bars after deputies say he entered the Rescue Mission Bargain Center on Napier Avenue around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon and took a donation jar before fleeing. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 41-year-old Durante Marquis Smith threatened clerks after...
allongeorgia.com
Disaster Assistance Available for Seven Georgia Counties, Opens Business Recovery Center
Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in the seven counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center to assist Georgians applying for SBA disaster loan assistance.
Comments / 1