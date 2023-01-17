ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding County, GA

henrycountytimes.com

Storm damages roof of McDonough business

A longtime business in McDonough is working to assess the cost of a new roof following recent storms in the area. F&F Floor Covering and Carpet, 45 Griffin Street in McDonough, sustained damage when strong winds blew the building’s metal roof off on January 12. The storm hit downtown...
MCDONOUGH, GA
WRBL News 3

LaGrange community unites at prayer vigil following severe storm

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Community members gathered together hosting a prayer vigil for the families that were impacted in the tornado that blew through parts of Alabama and Georgia. Around 40 people were in attendance including first responders and local city officials at the Lafayette Square in LaGrange on Saturday evening.  While the storms devastated […]
LAGRANGE, GA
wrbl.com

LaGrange city officials seek assistance for tornado victims

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Its been a week since many families on the east side of the city were struck by a tornado. City officials and the police department are now coming together to assist the victims and have created a GoFundMe page. Lt. Jeremy Butler, the Community Outreach...
LAGRANGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

How to apply for federal emergency disaster help following Jan. 12 tornado

ATLANTA — Georgia homeowners and renters in Henry, Butts, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup counties who were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred Jan. 12, may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA...
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
georgia.gov

January 12 Severe Storms, Straight-Line Winds and Tornadoes

Major Disaster Declared for Seven Counties, Individual and Public Assistance Available. Governor Brian Kemp has announced residents in seven Georgia counties affected by January 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance. The disaster declaration covers Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding and Troup Counties for individual and public assistance.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

More rain slows clean-up across storm damaged Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Rain Tuesday made clean-up efforts more challenging for Henry County residents who lost everything or must deal with damage from last week's violent storms. Officials with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) and Henry County EMA have opened an emergency shelter and disaster relief center for...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Burglary crew targeting Hispanic grocery stores in Cobb, Cherokee counties, investigators say

KENNESAW, Ga. - A burglary crew has been targeting Hispanic grocery stores. Investigators say the same guys have hit three locations in the past few weeks. Police in Kennesaw and Smyrna as well as Cherokee County Sheriff's investigators are all looking for four guys caught on surveillance video in a Dodge Ram 2500. Investigators say the crew have been breaking into Hispanic grocery stores.
KENNESAW, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Shelter available for displaced residents

Those seeking shelter as a result of last week’s inclement weather have been given a couple more options. That’s because Henry County has partnered with American Red Cross to open a Disaster Relief Shelter at Locust Grove Recreation Center, which began on Monday, January 16. Mobile showers, bathrooms,...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Jasper County lineman ‘fatally injured’ while restoring power

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lineman working to restore power during storm cleanup in Jasper County was killed on the job, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. This is the third fatality related to the recent severe weather. Five-year-old Egan Jeffcoat died after a tree fell...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Disaster Assistance Available for Seven Georgia Counties, Opens Business Recovery Center

Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in the seven counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center to assist Georgians applying for SBA disaster loan assistance.
GEORGIA STATE

