MLW & WWE Files Joint Letter Regarding Discovery Dispute In Ongoing Lawsuit

MLW and WWE have filed a joint letter laying out their disputes regarding discovery in the ongoing lawsuit filed by MLW against WWE. PWInsider reports that MLW’s lawyers filed the response on January 17th, described as a “joint letter” at the judge’s request, laying out the dispute between the two parties regarding the discovery process. The letter notes that the two sides had an unsuccessful conference to try to resolve the issue.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Latest on Jeff Hardy Legal Situation Following Yesterday’s Hearing

After numerous delays, PWInsider reports that the pre-trial hearing for Jeff Hardy’s DUI case finally happened yesterday in Florida. Hardy was not at the hearing but his attorney was there to represent him. A case management conference has been scheduled for February 23 at 1:30 PM. There are also...
