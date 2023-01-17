Read full article on original website
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
Missing York Co. man found dead in Delaware state
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Red Lion native has been found dead in Delaware according to Pennsylvania State Police. Daniel Hesketh, 38-years-old, was last seen Jan. 14 in Colerain Township in Lancaster County. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Delaware State Police started an investigation into a dead man found...
Police investigate shots fired in Manheim Borough
MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim are investigating an incident of shots fired in Manheim, Lancaster County, during the overnight hours of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Main Street at 2:14 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered spent shell casings but no victims or suspects.
York County police ask residents to register cameras to help investigations
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Spring Garden Township Police are asking residents and businesses to register their security cameras to potentially help law enforcement catch suspects. “When a crime takes place in a public area, we often spend a lot of time going door to door to see if residents/business owners have security cameras […]
Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
Central Pa. teenager reported missing
A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
Police in Susquehanna Township are searching for missing teen
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are searching for a missing teen. A'layaisha Bartow, 16, has not been seen since Sunday, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, unknown color pants and red and black Air Jordan sneakers. If you have any information on her whereabouts...
Men accused of stealing TVs while faking heart attack in Cumberland County
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police say two men allegedly stole two televisions while one faked a medical episode. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on Jan. 15 two men entered a BJ’s Wholesale Club checkout line with two Samsung TVs valued at $2,349.98.
Arrest made in Camp Hill bank robbery
Camp Hill police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the Dec. 29, 2022 robbery of the Fulton Bank branch office at 3344 Trindle Road. Charles J. Grey, 39, with a last known address in Harrisburg, was arrested by a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Jan. 13.
Police Looking For 3 Teens For Attempted Homicide Shooting
>Police Looking For 3 Teens For Attempted Homicide Shooting. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Lancaster police are looking for three teens for an attempted homicide shooting. The victim, who was shot January 7th in the 100 block of Dauphin Street, is recovering from his injuries. Charles Freeman, Jose Ramos and Sackiwa Ntuli are facing multiple charges in the case. Police says the teens, who range in age from 15 to 18, should be considered armed and dangerous.
PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
Fire breaks out at residence in Lebanon County
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A residential fire broke out in Lebanon County on Thursday evening. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire. The residence sustained substantial damage as a result of the fire.
Missing Pennsylvania Teen Last Seen In Baltimore, MD: Police
A York County 14-year-old has been missing for four days and they were last seen in Maryland, authorities say. Joseph Harrell III went missing from his Spring Grove home on January 16, according to York County Regional police. He was last seen in the Baltimore City, Maryland area. He is...
Coroner IDs man killed in central Pa. crash
A 69-year-old man who died Monday night after another vehicle crashed into his at a York County intersection has been identified. Larry Cook, of Washington Township, died of blunt force injuries around 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Roland Road and the Baltimore Pike in Washington Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. His death was ruled accidental.
Police searching for missing York County man
State police in York County are searching for a missing man. Daniel Hesketh, 38, was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion at around 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Hesketh was last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County at around noon...
Police looking for Cumberland County package thief
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
Coroner looking for family of central Pa. man who recently died
The York County coroner is asking for help finding the family of an elderly man who recently died. Alan G. Vogt was in his 80s when he died of natural causes in Dover Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Coroner’s Office...
Pennsylvania man killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Wythe County
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police said a Pennsylvania man is dead after a crash in Wythe County on Thursday. At 12:59 a.m. Thursday, VSP responded to a crash involving two vehicles on I-81 more than a quarter-mile south of Route 52. Police said a 2011 Peterbilt...
Police in York County seek thieves who stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Kohl's
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County are trying to identify two people who stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Kohl's. Their getaway was caught on surveillance video. You can see that in the player above. It happened at the Kohl's on Pleasant Valley Road in...
Candidates sue Dauphin County over political rules in Fort Hunter Park
Two third-party candidates are taking Dauphin County to court, arguing the county violated their First Amendment rights by preventing them from participating in political speech at Fort Hunter Park. Kevin Gaughen and David Kocur, both members of the newly formed Keystone Party, say the county prevented them from gathering signatures...
