York County, PA

WGAL

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Missing York Co. man found dead in Delaware state

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Red Lion native has been found dead in Delaware according to Pennsylvania State Police. Daniel Hesketh, 38-years-old, was last seen Jan. 14 in Colerain Township in Lancaster County. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Delaware State Police started an investigation into a dead man found...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigate shots fired in Manheim Borough

MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim are investigating an incident of shots fired in Manheim, Lancaster County, during the overnight hours of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Main Street at 2:14 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered spent shell casings but no victims or suspects.
MANHEIM, PA
WGAL

﻿Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. teenager reported missing

A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Police in Susquehanna Township are searching for missing teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are searching for a missing teen. A'layaisha Bartow, 16, has not been seen since Sunday, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, unknown color pants and red and black Air Jordan sneakers. If you have any information on her whereabouts...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Arrest made in Camp Hill bank robbery

Camp Hill police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the Dec. 29, 2022 robbery of the Fulton Bank branch office at 3344 Trindle Road. Charles J. Grey, 39, with a last known address in Harrisburg, was arrested by a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Jan. 13.
CAMP HILL, PA
iheart.com

Police Looking For 3 Teens For Attempted Homicide Shooting

>Police Looking For 3 Teens For Attempted Homicide Shooting. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Lancaster police are looking for three teens for an attempted homicide shooting. The victim, who was shot January 7th in the 100 block of Dauphin Street, is recovering from his injuries. Charles Freeman, Jose Ramos and Sackiwa Ntuli are facing multiple charges in the case. Police says the teens, who range in age from 15 to 18, should be considered armed and dangerous.
local21news.com

PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Fire breaks out at residence in Lebanon County

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A residential fire broke out in Lebanon County on Thursday evening. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire. The residence sustained substantial damage as a result of the fire.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs man killed in central Pa. crash

A 69-year-old man who died Monday night after another vehicle crashed into his at a York County intersection has been identified. Larry Cook, of Washington Township, died of blunt force injuries around 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Roland Road and the Baltimore Pike in Washington Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. His death was ruled accidental.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police searching for missing York County man

State police in York County are searching for a missing man. Daniel Hesketh, 38, was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Red Lion at around 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Hesketh was last seen in Colerain Township, Lancaster County at around noon...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Police looking for Cumberland County package thief

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township are asking for help identifying a package thief. They say they were called to Meridian Way on Wednesday for a non-active theft, and after viewing surveillance footage, found the same suspect had been seen stealing packages in the area on Jan. 12. Anyone with […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner looking for family of central Pa. man who recently died

The York County coroner is asking for help finding the family of an elderly man who recently died. Alan G. Vogt was in his 80s when he died of natural causes in Dover Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Coroner’s Office...
YORK COUNTY, PA

