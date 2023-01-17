Read full article on original website
Pike County Dogwood Festival to be held at the county fairgrounds
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Dogwood Festival will find a new home this year at the Pike County Fairgrounds. According to a statement released by the Dogwood Festival Committee, after years of discussion, the committee felt this year was the time to make the move. “The committee...
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic …. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents...
As Adena cuts jobs, records show they spent millions on land to block competitor
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — What can $6.5 million dollars buy you in Ross and Pickaway counties? Well, it turns out, not much, even if you are a mega-health system that is trying to block your competitor. But does it come at the price of letting go of employees?. Some background.
Petland donates $300,000 to Ross Co. Humane Society
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Petland Charities has donated $300,000 to build a new shelter for the Ross County Humane Society. A representative of Petland said, “Petland Charities is grateful to be able to provide much-needed funds to the Ross County (OH) Humane Society’s Capital Campaign with a total donation of $300,000 to build a new shelter.”
34-year-old Fairfield County man charged for possessing ‘nudity-oriented material’
AMANDA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old Fairfield County man has been arrested after authorities found him in possession of material that contained nudity of a minor. Justin Boyd, 34, of Amanda was charged Friday with one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s […]
Fire claims home on Lovers Lane in Greenfield
This home at 12316 Lovers Lane in Greenfield suffered extensive damage from a fire Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, 2023. Among the agencies responding were the Paint Creek EMS and fire units, a unit from Bainbridge, the Wayne Township Fire Department and the Greenfield Police Department.
Ironton restaurant owners reopen after having to close their doors
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Running a restaurant that’s also a small business is a labor of love. Cody Wise owns Wise Guys in Ironton and he says he got the place on a whim in late 2019. “I literally took like $500 to Sam’s Club and just started cooking...
Pickaway County Sheriff Searches for Theft Suspect at Planet Fitness
PICKAWAY – Pickaway COunt sheriff department released a photo today of a man who is wanted in questioning on several wallet thefts at a local fitness store. “Yesterday evening we had a handful of thefts from the local Planet Fitness. We have reason to believe this is the same suspect that has committed similar crimes at multiple Planet Fitnesses throughout the central Ohio area.”
Man sentenced for rape after Bumble date with 11-year-old in Columbus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Union County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said a man will spend over a decade in prison after he met up with an 11-year-old from a dating app. Michael Hoang Ngo, 26, thought he was meeting a 23-year-old match from the dating app Bumble in late April 2022, according to Union County […]
Chillicothe hotel shooter indicted on murder charges
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Accused murderer Marvan Woodfork, Sr. was indicted this week in a special session of the Ross County Grand Jury. According to the Ross County Prosecutor’s Office, Woodfork has been charged with two counts of murder, 2 counts of having a weapon under disability, and one count of tampering with evidence.
Fatal head-on crash closes US 68 in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person is dead in a head-on crash on U.S. 68 in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash was reported between two vehicles shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, an OSP dispatcher says. So far, no one has been...
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
Route 73 shutdown in Clinton Co. due to serious crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene of a serious crash in Clinton County. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. near Route 73 and Collett Road. Officials say that several people have been injured in the two-vehicle crash. According to the Ohio Department...
Restaurant honoring manager killed in south Columbus
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Employees at a restaurant in Gahanna are honoring the life of their manager after he was shot and killed on the city’s south side over the weekend. “Every day I would see that man in the morning, and he would brighten my day,” said Eddie Finch Jr., a kitchen worker at […]
Federal grand jury indicts Columbus woman on two counts of kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal grand jury has indicted Nalah T. Jackson, 24, of Columbus, on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and up to life in prison. According to the indictment, between December 19th and December...
Three found dead inside a Dublin, Ohio home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Dublin Police Department in Franklin County is investigating the death of three individuals found inside a residence on Balfoure Court. According to the department, dispatchers received a call regarding a welfare check at the residence from a friend of one of the residents. Authorities say three victims were found inside the home, dead from gunshot wounds.
Shane L. Jenkins, 65
Shane L. Jenkins, age 65, of Morrow, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Loveland Health Care Center. She was born December 15, 1957 in Washington C.H., Ohio, the daughter of Rodney Carroll and Lorraine (Evans) Wilson. She was a 1976 graduate of Miami Trace High School and retired...
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
Adena announces major shakeup by letting go employees to third-party company
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A major shakeup was announced Thursday morning for employees of Adena Health System. The health organization announced that they were furthering its partnership with a third-party company to become the employer of nearly 400 employees. Ensemble, which bills itself as a revenue-generating company for hospitals has...
'It's just not fair': Business owners mourn beloved manager killed in shooting at south Columbus McDonald's
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The community of Gahanna is mourning the loss of a beloved manager at the restaurant, Marlow’s Cheesesteaks after he was killed in a deadly shooting outside a south Columbus McDonald’s on Saturday. "It's just not fair, it's not right,” Shanika Sheppard, who owns Marlow’s...
