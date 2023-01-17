Play of the Week winner – Catholic Central’s Tanavia Turpin
TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Catholic Central’s Tanavia Turpin!
Turpin finished through traffic after getting it back on the give and go in the Crusaders' win over Holy Names.
