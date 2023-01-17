ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Play of the Week winner – Catholic Central’s Tanavia Turpin

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYFa3_0kGqgLtO00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Congratulations to this week’s winner of our Play of the Week poll, Catholic Central’s Tanavia Turpin!

Turpin finished through traffic after getting it back on the give and go in the Crusaders’ win over Holy Names. Vote here for this week’s Play of the Week poll!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Shorthanded Saints stun Stags in overtime thriller

Entering its rematch with the defending MAAC champions inside the brand-new Leo D. Mahoney Arena with only six active players, Siena Women’s Basketball once again had the odds stacked high against them on paper Thursday evening. The Saints (12-6, 6-2) displayed as much grit and poise as they have all season by grinding out a 55-51 overtime victory over Fairfield (9-8, 5-3) in Connecticut, giving the program its first sweep of the Stags since the 2010-11 season.
FAIRFIELD, CT
NEWS10 ABC

O’Hanlon breaks Duanesburg scoring record in win over Middleburgh

Duanesburg's Allison O'Hanlon has been the heart and soul behind a girls basketball program in pursuit of a second straight Section II, Class C title. The junior guard has guided the Eagles to a 9-3 record, and a top-three ranking in New York State. They were aiming for win No. 10 on the season Wednesday night at Middleburgh, but a victory wasn't the only thing at stake against the Knights.
DUANESBURG, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Poor shooting, defensive woes hamper Danes in Binghamton loss

The University at Albany men's basketball team took a tied ballgame into the locker room at the half on Thursday night against America East foe Binghamton, but hot shooting from the Bearcats in the second half was too much to overcome. Binghamton shot 63.2% from the field in the second frame to build a comfortable lead early, not looking back. The Great Danes' offense was led by Jonathan Beagle, who finished with 17 points.
VESTAL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Friday’s snow in Lake George

Winter has been hard to hold onto in the North Country this year. Intermittent warm temperatures have caused problems for Ice Castles, attempting to build a palace of icy fun at Charles R. Wood Park for the second year running.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Setting sail with local iceboating enthusiasts

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking to pick up a new activity this winter, iceboating might be for you! While you don’t need fuel or registration to operate an iceboat, you do need to rely on mother nature to be your compass. Also called ice kiting or ice yachting, the winter sport involves sailing […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy