University hosts ‘I Have A Dream’ breakfast

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — East Stroudsburg University held its 26 Annual Celebration Breakfast honoring Dr. King Monday morning.

Christa Caceres, President of the Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP, was the Keynote Speaker.

The theme of this year’s breakfast is I have a dream, 60 years later.

The breakfast was held at Terraview in the Stroudsmoor Country Inn.

