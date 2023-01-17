ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

University hosts ‘I Have A Dream’ breakfast

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kEwOT_0kGqgIFD00

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — East Stroudsburg University held its 26 Annual Celebration Breakfast honoring Dr. King Monday morning.

Christa Caceres, President of the Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP, was the Keynote Speaker.

Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. through art

The theme of this year’s breakfast is I have a dream, 60 years later.

The breakfast was held at Terraview in the Stroudsmoor Country Inn.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Alvernia University opens Pottsville campus

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Alvernia University celebrated a major milestone in Schuylkill county on Thursday as a new campus for the region is now open, with students already starting classes this week. The atrium of the new Alvernia University Pottsville campus was full of excited local officials, students, and faculty Thursday afternoon to celebrate […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many have Monday off in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but for many, it’s a day of service. On the third Monday of January, while millions have the day off to honor the achievements of the historical leader, many spend the day giving back to their community, including […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Battling diabetes one program at a time

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Currently, one in 10 U.S. adults has diabetes, if that trend continues one in five will have it by 2025. Lifting weights and getting your body moving activity that’s critical for a healthy lifestyle. 76-year-old Michael Steinberg rows here at the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA every day for nearly […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Marr Development completes Vision Home Builders unfinished projects

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers of a Columbia County home builder that abruptly closed it’s door last year say they have been living a nightmare. They say they were left financially high and dry with unfinished or never started homes. Some customers say they feared their dream home would never become a reality, […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Bookmobile coming to Lackawanna Co. Library system

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On the road again. A new bookmobile is in the works in Lackawanna County. The purchase of the vehicle was approved by Lackawanna County Commissioners Wednesday morning. The purpose is to reach parts of the county in rural areas of Lackawanna County schools, and senior facilities. The vehicle is now […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Shawnee Playhouse gears up for “The Last Five Years” production

SHAWNEE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of Stroudsburg high schoolers are gearing up for a big musical performance this weekend. The group is part of in2youarts putting on a production of “The Last Five Years.” The play is made up of only two actors with one character moving forward in time while the other […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issuing ‘Code Blue’ for two days

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton officials are announcing a “Code Blue” for two days as temperatures will drop below 20 degrees. The city of Scranton will be issuing a “Code Blue” for Sunday, January 22, and Monday, January 23. Weston Field House on 982 Providence Road, will be run by Keystone Mission and is […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Despite legal battle, White Haven Center to close by March

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A state center serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is set to close its doors over the next two months in spite of a legal battle to prevent it. The closure of White Haven Center was announced in August of 2019 and was said to take at least three […]
WHITE HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County Board of Elections holds public meeting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New year, old business in Luzerne County government. Election board members voted on making some changes after a tumultuous election cycle and lots of criticism. The District Attorney’s Office is investigating the ballot paper shortage that plagued polling places on election day. While many questions still remain unanswered, election board […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Former WWE star training new generation in Poconos

BROADHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The ringing of a bell, a sound that kicks off a match for wrestlers here at Battlefield Pro Wrestling in Brodheadsville. The gym opened just a year ago giving students a chance to learn the ropes of wrestling entertainment from a professional Afa Anoa’i Jr. “It was time to come […]
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
WBRE

New Jessup resident gives away dog food

JESSUP BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new resident of the area donated six pallets of dog food to the Jessup Borough. Bringing the community a unique way to pay it forward. While the weather may have gone to the dogs Friday, Blue Buffalo helped make sure the dogs in Jessup were well-fed. “Well, blue […]
JESSUP, PA
WBRE

Explosion heard across northern Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion. The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs. An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Mom And Disability Advocate Dead At 29

Stephanie L. Lutkins, a beloved mother, partner, and fierce advocate for those with disabilities died Tuesday, Jan. 3, her obituary says. She was 29. Called "Nini" by loved ones, Lutkins was a lifelong resident of Newtown Borough and attended Council Rock High School North before moving on to study at Bucks County Community College and the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, according to her social media profiles.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
TheDailyBeast

Missing Pennsylvania Mom Jennifer Brown Found Partially Buried

A Pennsylvania mom who vanished on Jan. 3 has been found dead, partially buried in a shallow grave in an industrial area. Jennifer Brown, 43, left her 8-year-old son with a friend and never came back to get him, which authorities said was completely out of character. “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not.” Police have not released a cause of death or said whether they have any suspects.Read it at WPVI
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

The City of Scranton announces Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the cold temperatures in the forecast overnight Sunday, The City of Scranton has released a Code Blue. According to the release, people seeking shelter can go to the Weston Field House located on Providence Road. The shelter will open Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Monday […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Housing authority Wi-Fi project approved in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new project in Lackawanna County expands access to Wi-Fi to people living in low-income housing. Lackawanna County commissioners approved the project on Monday. Moosic Meadow on Dupont Street is one of 12 public housing sections that will be getting better access to Wi-Fi, a project that’s been in the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy