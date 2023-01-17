Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Blaze Significantly Damages Riverside Home, Displacing Occupants
A fire that erupted in a Riverside home caused major damage, displacing the five occupants, none of whom were injured, officials said Friday. The blaze was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday at 983 W. La Cadena Drive, adjacent to Interstate 215, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Battalion Chief...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Knock Down Fire, Rescue Dog At Garden Grove Home
Firefighters knocked down a fire and rescued a dog at a home Thursday in Garden Grove. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. to the 9200 block of Bixby Avenue, between Magnolia and Gilbert streets, with a knockdown declared at 3:37 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority reported. The dog was not injured.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Mobile Home in Jurupa Valley
A fire damaged a mobile home in Jurupa Valley Friday and eight people were displaced, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 2800 block of Armstrong Road at 5:13 a.m. contained the flames in about 40 minutes, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The Red Cross was requested to assist two...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House in Historic South Los Angeles Area
A fire burned through the roof of a historic house in the South Los Angeles area Friday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of East 29th Street, in the Historic South Central neighborhood, east of USC, at 11:15 a.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Knock Down Detached Garage Fire at Irvine Home
Firefighters Thursday quickly knocked down a detached garage fire at a home in Irvine. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:58 a.m. to the 100 block of West Yale Loop, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
mynewsla.com
Four Suffer Minor Injuries in `Train-Vehicle Incident’ on Metro A Line
Four people suffered minor injuries Friday in a “train-vehicle incident” involving the Metro A Line in the South Los Angles area. Paramedics were sent to the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard at 9:41 a.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The “train-vehicle incident” involved...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Causes Major Damage to East Hemet Home, Displacing Residents
A blaze that broke out Wednesday in an East Hemet home caused significant damage, displacing the occupants, who were not injured. The fire was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the 41000 block of East Stetson Avenue, near Cornell Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Burns Through Homeless Encampment in Jurupa Valley
A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment where crews encountered hostile transients on the southern edge of Jurupa Valley scorched just under an acre before firefighters contained it. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Limonite avenues, according to the...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Freeway Crash in Pomona
A man was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona. The crash was reported at 3:31 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the state route and Holt Avenue south of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the victim in one of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead at Motel Fire in Lancaster
A person was found dead Wednesday at the scene of a fire in a Lancaster motel, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 43500 block of 17th Street West at about 3:55 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 25 minutes, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Half-Dozen SoCal Regal Theaters Set to Close Due to Chain’s Bankruptcy
More than three dozen Regal movie theaters, including a total of three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will be closing as the chain’s parent company winds its way through bankruptcy. According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld plans to shutter 39 theaters across the country, with closures...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Palmdale Shooting
A man was fatally shot in Palmdale, authorities said Thursday. Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a shots fired call in the 38600 block of 11th Street East and found the victim in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, Sgt. Gerardo Magos told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Family of Man Who Died After LAPD Tasering Files $50M Damages Claim
Relatives of Keenan Anderson, a Black man who went into cardiac arrest and died earlier this month after Los Angeles police Tasered him multiple times and shackled him following a Venice traffic collision, filed a $50 million damages claim against the city Friday. The claim is a precursor to a...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Crash in HB
An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in Huntington Beach Thursday. The crash occurred about 9 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue, police said. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that collided with a Porsche Panamera, police said.
mynewsla.com
LA Animal Services Offers Discount Adoptions for City Residents
LA Animal Services announced it will offer Los Angeles city residents discounted adoption fees this weekend at all six locations to help clear the shelters. “With our centers at capacity, we’re encouraging Angelenos to adopt or foster a new pet by offering reduced adoption fees,” Interim General Manager for LA Animal Services Annette Ramirez said. “Our centers are filled with an abundance of dogs, cats, rabbits and pocket pets ready to go home with you.”
mynewsla.com
Two Men Charged in Huntington Beach Shooting
Two men were charged Thursday with shooting a man in Huntington Beach. Scott Lucas Catalano, 30, of Norwalk, and Kevin Anthony Brown, 40, address unknown, were charged in connection with a shooting about noon Tuesday in the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot
A man and woman found dead in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket were identified Wednesday, and the investigation was continuing to determine their causes of death. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
mynewsla.com
Funeral Services Scheduled for Slain Deputy Sheriff
A public viewing is scheduled Friday in Murrieta for those wishing to honor slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., will provide...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff’s Academy Graduates 81 New Deputies and Police Officers
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna presided over an academy graduation ceremony for 81 new deputies and police officers from the sheriff’s academy Friday. Among those on hand for the 10 a.m. Friday ceremony at East Los Angeles College were Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and officials from the Glendale, Santa Monica, Sierra Madre and Los Angeles School police departments.
mynewsla.com
Evening Vigil Held at Lake Elsinore Station for Slain Deputy
At least 150 people crowded the front of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Lake Elsinore Station Tuesday evening for a vigil for slain Deputy Darnell Calhoun. “In the back of our minds we know that we might not go home,” Sheriff Chad Bianco said. ” It takes a special kind of person to be able to come to work everyday knowing that you could sacrifice your life for someone else and leave your family behind. Darnell was that kind of man who came to work to protect people.”
Comments / 0