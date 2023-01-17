ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn, police say

By Finn Hoogensen
 4 days ago

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said.

The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the girl’s cause of death. No additional information about her death was released by police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 12

Black Empress
4d ago

This is so horrible 😢 This why I stay getting on my girls, about hanging out! This is a parents worse night mare! This is why I stay in top of them!!!

Reply
11
WhiteTearsYummy
3d ago

Jesus Christ. That is unconscionable. We have got to protect Or babies! No one else is obligated to! What in the hell could’ve lead to that!?

Reply
4
Guest
3d ago

I have a 15 yr old boy! Whose almost 6 ft and is very active, as a man who game up in the early 90’s I saw a lot of crazy stuff living in the city, since last year the city has been on fire with criminal activity all over that I’m in communication with my son from the min he leaves the house to he gets to school and back when he leaves school until he gets home. Sometimes we think our kids our mature or smart enough to recognize the danger and lacks off a bit! He’ll nah! I’ll be that parent that will stay close as much as I can!

Reply
3
 

PIX11

PIX11

