2 On Your Side

2 federal grants for mental health services in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal grant is being awarded to two non-profit organizations to support mental health in Western New York. Congressman Brian Higgins announced that two four-year grants totaling over $957,000 are being awarded to Endeavor Health Services and Compeer Buffalo. The grants are being funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will support community mental health programs across Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Other Half Brewing plans 8,000-square-foot expansion at Seneca One

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two years after opening a pop-up taproom at Seneca One, Other Half Brewing is ready to expand with a full restaurant, taproom and beer garden. The Brooklyn-based brewery is planning to nearly triple its space at the downtown Buffalo tower with an 8,000-square-foot facility on Seneca One Plaza. The build-out is expected to take six to 12 months.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Common council members continue calls for an emergency manager

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three weeks and change since the blizzard blanketed Buffalo, the city's Fire Commissioner appeared before the Buffalo Common Council community development committee to answer questions from lawmakers. For weeks, council members have been calling for a dedicated emergency manager position to be created. Mayor Brown wants...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

BPS parents, students protest suspensions at board meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public School students and parents are “acting out.”. At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, students performed a play as an act of protest, showing security guards searching backpacks, wanding students and handing out suspensions — sights the students say they see almost everyday.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County snowmobile clubs recognized for 'heroic actions' during blizzard; more involvement in preparations sought

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Legislature honored members of various snowmobile clubs Thursday for their "heroic efforts" during the Blizzard of 2022. David Waples and Richard McNamara, the president and treasurer of the Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, were presented with a resolution by the minority caucus and thanked for their selfless service.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Used car prices are beginning to fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For several years now consumers have been watching car prices skyrocket out of control, and for the first time ever, a used car was often fetching more than the original cost of the vehicle, in some cases as high as 50 percent more. But those times...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New proposal for 198 would remove ramps, add bike paths and sidewalks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council announced their new proposed plans the Scajaquada Corridor to the public Tuesday night. The preferred design scenario for the 198 would turn it into a two-lane parkway by removing the on and off ramps. Intersections would replace those ramps at key thoroughfares, such as Delaware Ave.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 Buffalo-area Regal movie theaters will close soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters in the United States will be closing their doors, including two in Western New York. According to court documents, Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is filing for bankruptcy and plans to reject the leases for some of their locations starting Feb. 15. Those...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

More Michigan Street Baptist Church plans revealed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On this Martin Luther King Junior Day, Empire State Development revealed plans for the next phase of construction at the historic Michigan Street Baptist Church in Buffalo. Phase 1, which included stabilizing the building, is over with. Phase 2, which will cost more...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo fire union calls for updated equipment

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A few dozen Buffalo firefighters were inside Buffalo Common Council chambers on Tuesday afternoon. They were on hand as city lawmakers listened to the Buffalo fire commissioner explain the department's response during the blizzard last month. "We responded with less apparatus since many of our vehicles...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

