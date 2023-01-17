Read full article on original website
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Roundtable held discussing a bill aimed to alleviate nursing shortage
LANCASTER, N.Y. — The nursing shortage issue brought State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace to Trocaire College on Thursday to discuss a bill aiming to alleviate the critical nursing shortage. "What's exacerbating the nursing shortage, that's only projected to get worse, is that schools are limited in terms of the number...
2 federal grants for mental health services in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal grant is being awarded to two non-profit organizations to support mental health in Western New York. Congressman Brian Higgins announced that two four-year grants totaling over $957,000 are being awarded to Endeavor Health Services and Compeer Buffalo. The grants are being funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will support community mental health programs across Western New York.
Winners for Erie County 'Name a Plow' contest have been chosen
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Public Works announced the winning names for their 'Name a Plow' contest. More than 3,000 plow truck names were submitted by the public. The Department of Public Works narrowed the contest down to 104 finalists in an "under 18" category, and...
Other Half Brewing plans 8,000-square-foot expansion at Seneca One
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two years after opening a pop-up taproom at Seneca One, Other Half Brewing is ready to expand with a full restaurant, taproom and beer garden. The Brooklyn-based brewery is planning to nearly triple its space at the downtown Buffalo tower with an 8,000-square-foot facility on Seneca One Plaza. The build-out is expected to take six to 12 months.
Common council members continue calls for an emergency manager
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three weeks and change since the blizzard blanketed Buffalo, the city's Fire Commissioner appeared before the Buffalo Common Council community development committee to answer questions from lawmakers. For weeks, council members have been calling for a dedicated emergency manager position to be created. Mayor Brown wants...
At hearing on mental health in Buffalo, NYS Attorney General says the system will be 'examined'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The true stories from the mouths of families have had to endure the loss of loved ones due to mental illness. They were spotlighted during a public hearing in Buffalo put on by the New York State General. Attorney General Letitia James heard about the challenges...
BPS parents, students protest suspensions at board meeting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public School students and parents are “acting out.”. At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, students performed a play as an act of protest, showing security guards searching backpacks, wanding students and handing out suspensions — sights the students say they see almost everyday.
Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
Erie County snowmobile clubs recognized for 'heroic actions' during blizzard; more involvement in preparations sought
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Legislature honored members of various snowmobile clubs Thursday for their "heroic efforts" during the Blizzard of 2022. David Waples and Richard McNamara, the president and treasurer of the Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, were presented with a resolution by the minority caucus and thanked for their selfless service.
IKEA launches pick-up-only location in Cheektowaga
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — IKEA is now in Western New York, well kind of. The company has opened a new pick-up-only location at 2525 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga near Carpet Smart and Sweet Works. IKEA said you can pick up certain furniture orders for a $30 fee. Store hours vary...
Used car prices are beginning to fall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For several years now consumers have been watching car prices skyrocket out of control, and for the first time ever, a used car was often fetching more than the original cost of the vehicle, in some cases as high as 50 percent more. But those times...
New proposal for 198 would remove ramps, add bike paths and sidewalks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council announced their new proposed plans the Scajaquada Corridor to the public Tuesday night. The preferred design scenario for the 198 would turn it into a two-lane parkway by removing the on and off ramps. Intersections would replace those ramps at key thoroughfares, such as Delaware Ave.
Code Blue 32 issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With snow and cold temperatures forecast for Buffalo and WNY Friday, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo Thursday evening and Friday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Thursday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo,...
2 Buffalo-area Regal movie theaters will close soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters in the United States will be closing their doors, including two in Western New York. According to court documents, Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is filing for bankruptcy and plans to reject the leases for some of their locations starting Feb. 15. Those...
Artist wanted for sculpture project at Cheektowaga Town Park
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Assemblymember Monica P. Wallace's office and Arts Services Inc. of Western New York are looking for artists for an outdoor project at Cheektowaga Town Park in the Town of Cheektowaga. They want to build a sculpture that celebrates the town's Polish heritage. The posting suggests using...
More Michigan Street Baptist Church plans revealed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On this Martin Luther King Junior Day, Empire State Development revealed plans for the next phase of construction at the historic Michigan Street Baptist Church in Buffalo. Phase 1, which included stabilizing the building, is over with. Phase 2, which will cost more...
Buffalo fire union calls for updated equipment
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A few dozen Buffalo firefighters were inside Buffalo Common Council chambers on Tuesday afternoon. They were on hand as city lawmakers listened to the Buffalo fire commissioner explain the department's response during the blizzard last month. "We responded with less apparatus since many of our vehicles...
Several blizzard-related items on Buffalo Common Council agenda Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been a little more than three weeks since the blizzard took the lives of 44 Western New Yorkers, 35 of which lived in the city of Buffalo. Now the Buffalo Common Council is looking to figure out how to better prepare for another storm, whenever one may hit.
3 more blizzard-related deaths confirmed; total dead in WNY now stands at 47
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed three more blizzard-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths because of the storm to 47. Forty-six of the deaths were in Erie County, mostly in Buffalo, and one death was in Niagara County. Erie County Executive Mark...
Mobile Bills rally brings team spirit to Buffalo school, hospital, YMCA
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four days out and excitement is building for the Buffalo Bills' divisional-round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills Mafia is well known for tailgating outside Highmark Stadium, but when it comes to sparking spirit ahead of game day, one solution was a mobile rally hosted Wednesday by M&T Bank.
