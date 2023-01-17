Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Freeway Crash in Pomona
A man was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona. The crash was reported at 3:31 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the state route and Holt Avenue south of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the victim in one of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Mobile Home in Jurupa Valley
A fire damaged a mobile home in Jurupa Valley Friday and eight people were displaced, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 2800 block of Armstrong Road at 5:13 a.m. contained the flames in about 40 minutes, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The Red Cross was requested to assist two...
mynewsla.com
Fire Burning in House in South Los Angeles Area
A fire burned through the roof of a historic house in the South Los Angeles area Friday, and firefighters were working to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to other structures. Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of East 29th Street at 11:15 a.m., said Brian Humphrey...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Significantly Damages Riverside Home, Displacing Occupants
A fire that erupted in a Riverside home caused major damage, displacing the five occupants, none of whom were injured, officials said Friday. The blaze was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday at 983 W. La Cadena Drive, adjacent to Interstate 215, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Battalion Chief...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Knock Down Fire, Rescue Dog At Garden Grove Home
Firefighters knocked down a fire and rescued a dog at a home Thursday in Garden Grove. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. to the 9200 block of Bixby Avenue, between Magnolia and Gilbert streets, with a knockdown declared at 3:37 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority reported. The dog was not injured.
mynewsla.com
Four Suffer Minor Injuries in `Train-Vehicle Incident’ on Metro A Line
Four people suffered minor injuries Friday in a “train-vehicle incident” involving the Metro A Line in the South Los Angles area. Paramedics were sent to the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard at 9:41 a.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The “train-vehicle incident” involved...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Palmdale Shooting
A man was fatally shot in Palmdale, authorities said Thursday. Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a shots fired call in the 38600 block of 11th Street East and found the victim in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, Sgt. Gerardo Magos told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Suspect Arrested for Killing Two Dogs and Injuring Another in Sun Valley
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing two dogs and injuring a third in Sun Valley, police said Thursday. Alejandro Flores, 45, of Sun Valley, was booked on suspicion of animal cruelty, with bail set at $60,000, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers went to the 9200 block...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Burns Through Homeless Encampment in Jurupa Valley
A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment where crews encountered hostile transients on the southern edge of Jurupa Valley scorched just under an acre before firefighters contained it. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Limonite avenues, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-And-Run in Santa Ana; Suspect Sought
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Santa Ana, and police Thursday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The person was injured about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of West First Street, and he died at a hospital, the Santa Ana Police Department reported. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Knock Down Detached Garage Fire at Irvine Home
Firefighters Thursday quickly knocked down a detached garage fire at a home in Irvine. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:58 a.m. to the 100 block of West Yale Loop, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead at Motel Fire in Lancaster
A person was found dead Wednesday at the scene of a fire in a Lancaster motel, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 43500 block of 17th Street West at about 3:55 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 25 minutes, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Funeral Services Scheduled for Slain Deputy Sheriff
A public viewing is scheduled Friday in Murrieta for those wishing to honor slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., will provide...
mynewsla.com
Sheriff’s Academy Graduates 81 New Deputies and Police Officers
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna presided over an academy graduation ceremony for 81 new deputies and police officers from the sheriff’s academy Friday. Among those on hand for the 10 a.m. Friday ceremony at East Los Angeles College were Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and officials from the Glendale, Santa Monica, Sierra Madre and Los Angeles School police departments.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot
A man and woman found dead in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket were identified Wednesday, and the investigation was continuing to determine their causes of death. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
mynewsla.com
Man Wanted for Crashing Car, Dump Truck into Estranged Wife’s Home
Authorities were seeking the public’s help Wednesday to find a man who allegedly crashed a car and a dump truck into the garage of his estranged wife’s home over the weekend. “The suspect’s name is Ronald Lee Dunn,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement....
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Crash in HB
An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in Huntington Beach Thursday. The crash occurred about 9 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue, police said. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that collided with a Porsche Panamera, police said.
mynewsla.com
Blaze Causes Major Damage to East Hemet Home, Displacing Residents
A blaze that broke out Wednesday in an East Hemet home caused significant damage, displacing the occupants, who were not injured. The fire was reported at about 3:50 p.m. in the 41000 block of East Stetson Avenue, near Cornell Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said...
mynewsla.com
Family of Man Who Died After LAPD Tasering Files $50M Damages Claim
Relatives of Keenan Anderson, a Black man who went into cardiac arrest and died earlier this month after Los Angeles police Tasered him multiple times and shackled him following a Venice traffic collision, filed a $50 million damages claim against the city Friday. The claim is a precursor to a...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Charged in Huntington Beach Shooting
Two men were charged Thursday with shooting a man in Huntington Beach. Scott Lucas Catalano, 30, of Norwalk, and Kevin Anthony Brown, 40, address unknown, were charged in connection with a shooting about noon Tuesday in the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway.
Comments / 0