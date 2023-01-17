ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Iona McGregor community still ‘unlivable’ one year after tornado disaster

By Samantha Serbin
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2eol_0kGqg8VC00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two natural disasters in one year. Today marks the one-year anniversary after a tornado tore through the Iona McGregor Community, hitting neighborhoods like the Century 21 Mobile Home Park.

The streets themselves may be cleaned up now, but homes are still a wreck. For many, it’s a reminder of what they went through this time last year… when, in fact, the damage is now only a few months old.

“It looks like — like surreal. Just the storm hit, looks like they just walked out and just left everything,” Joe DiGiovanni said.

Today, silence fills the streets of Century 21. The roads are empty. There’s not a soul in sight until a biker rides by.

“Since the storm, it’s deserted in here,” DiGiovanni said.

He rides through this community 4-5 times a week. He said it looks like life stopped in a single moment. Coffee mugs are still on the tables, and champagne bottles sit in the cupboards.

“It’s just like a bad omen, bad luck… I mean, the tornado… you clean up after that, and then boom, Ian hits. I don’t know what the wind up is going to be because most of these homes in here look like they’re not really repairable,” DiGiovanni said. “The most you see is somebody carrying some stuff out and putting it in the trunk of their car and going.”

One of those somebodies is Kathleen Mitchell.

“We were here for the tornado,” she told us.

“It sounded like a freight train,” her daughter, Michelle Carnot said, “and the bedroom I was in was under the carport at the time, and then all of the sudden it was bright white because the carport was gone.”

Carnot was visiting her mom in Southwest Florida when the tornado gave the community its first glimpse of disaster.

“I thought by now all the tornado damage would be repaired, and I’d have my beautiful home again in a community I loved… and instead, it’s all gone,” Mitchell said.

To her surprise, one major storm wasn’t enough. During Hurricane Ian, her daughter was 1,200 miles away… waiting on a text.

“She’s fine, she’s alive, that’s all I know — that is absolutely all that matters,” Carnot said with a smile.

Her mom is alright, but Mitchell’s community and way of life are changed forever. There’s been no water or electricity at the park in months.

“I never expected anything that would just demolish not only my home but the whole community, 320 homes… just unlivable,” Mitchell said. “June 19 is the day where everyone has to be gone, and you either turn your title over to the landowners.”

Mitchell said most people have given up, left their mementos, and moved on. She’s saving what she can before a bulldozer takes away the community she’s spent more than a decade enjoying.

