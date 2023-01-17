ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

6 dogs dead, 3 injured after kennel catches fire

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont pet owner is heartbroken after his dog, and several others died in a kennel fire. Hi Tower Boarding Kennel caught fire last Thursday night, killing six dogs and injuring three. Firefighters believe that an indoor chiminea, that was left unattended is to blame according...
BEAUMONT, TX
