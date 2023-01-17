Read full article on original website
Rewiring project to help restore, preserve The McFaddin-Ward House in Beaumont beginning soon
BEAUMONT, Texas — A massive preservation project is set to begin on the McFaddin-Ward House soon. Next week, electricians will begin rewiring the building as an ongoing effort to restore and preserve the 118-year-old home. This costly and time-consuming project presents some challenges. In order to minimize cutting too...
Southeast Texas businesses honor hometown heroes with 3rd Annual BBQ and Brown Water event
BEAUMONT, Texas — First responders serve the Southeast Texas community, but today it was their turn to be served. Five different businesses came together at J. W’s Patio to serve the hometown heroes a good meal on Wednesday. J. W’s patio, Rao's bakery, Renegade Industrial, Mason Construction and...
Adaptive Sports for Kids non-profit to get new field at Babe Ruth Park in Nederland
NEDERLAND, Texas — Exciting new upgrades are in store for an organization that serves people with special needs. Adaptive Sports for Kids is a non-profit that gives kids and adults with special needs an opportunity to play sports. The organization has offered athletic opportunities to Southeast Texas families since...
Pastor of Port Arthur church that was destroyed by fire hoping to rebuild
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur church was consumed by a fire early Thursday morning but the pastor says they hope to rebuild. Firefighters from the Port Arthur Fire Department were battling the fire at the Endtime Deliverance Holiness Church on 19th St. at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Southeast Texas community remembers life, legacy of Cotton Creek Winery owner Artie Tucker
BEAUMONT, Texas — Family, friends, customers and employees are mourning the loss of long-time owner of Cotton Creek Winery in Beaumont. Artie Tucker lost his year-long battle with stage four lung and liver cancer on January 11, 2023 at the age of 58. Cotton Creek Winery Employee, Derek McWilliams,...
MLK Support Group of Southeast Texas hosts 37th Annual 'I Have A Dream' Brunch
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — On Monday January 16, 2023, the nation celebrates and honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all the critical work he did for this country. Even during the height of racial segregation in the 1960s, Dr. King envisioned a world where his kids' would not be judged by the color of their skin.
Management company over Sabine Park Apartments in Orange responds to residents living without water
ORANGE, Texas — Some renters at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes in Orange may finally have some answers after living without water since Christmas. Several residents reached out 12News after pipes at the apartment complex busted during the arctic fold front, causing water to go out at nearly 20 units.
'It's an honor': Newly promoted captain makes Beaumont Police Department history
BEAUMONT, Texas — Onafre Tyler knew he wanted to become a Beaumont Police Department captain, but never thought that in doing so, he would make history. Capt. Tyler was promoted to captain of criminal investigations on January 11, 2023 at the department's Appreciation and Swearing In Ceremony. He is the first Black captain in Beaumont Police Department history.
Quadriplegic Beaumont mother beating the odds, needs help to get car modified for her disability
BEAUMONT, Texas — Brittany Morris is a single mother of twin boys. In August 2019, her ex-boyfriend stabbed her eight times. The brutal attack left her paralyzed and she now relies on a wheelchair. "Once I made it to the ICU, the doctor told me I wouldn't be able...
Southbound U.S. 69 Dowlen exit, on ramp near Parkdale Mall will close for next 3 months
BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're traveling south into Beaumont from Hardin County and plan to take Dowlen Rd. you'll need to plan ahead for the next three months. The exit ramp to Dowlen Rd. from southbound U.S. Highway 69 as well as the entrance ramp onto the southbound highway will be closed for the next three months beginning on Friday according to TxDOT.
Sabine Federal Credit Union collected blankets to donate in honor of MLK Day
BEAUMONT, Texas — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Sabine Federal Credit Union has taken in donations of blankets from its staff and the community to donate. The Sabine Federal Credit Union and the Queenship of Mary #2776 Catholic Daughters of America donated blankets to the Family Services Women & Children’s Shelter Tuesday.
Beaumont woman says people experiencing homelessness have been going through her mailbox
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is raising awareness after a doorbell camera caught strangers rummaging though her mailbox. Linda Pete Gilmore said the incidents have been going on for weeks and even has video of it happening. Gilmore said the last time someone went through her mailbox was Monday.
Justice of Peace Joseph Guillory II performing free wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — There will be a new cupid in Port Arthur on Valentine's Day and his name is Justice of Peace Joseph Guillory II. Judge Guillory will perform free wedding ceremonies on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Every other day during the "month of love," Judge Guillory will perform ceremonies for $50.
Woman wounded in early morning shooting outside north Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was wounded in an overnight shooting in the north end of Beaumont early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Detroit Ave, according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records. Just before 2 a.m. a woman and a friend arrived at her...
Port Arthur officials reflecting on years of rich history amid city's 125 years anniversary
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur has a lot to celebrate. As of Friday, the city is 125 years old. The city if named after its founder, Arthur Stilwell, and was founded in 1898. Port Arthur has survived two world wars, a civil rights movement and an onslaught of storms that led to population declines.
West Orange home that survived 2021 fire destroyed in Monday morning blaze
WEST ORANGE, Texas — A West Orange home that survived a 2021 fire was destroyed in a Monday morning blaze. The fire happened at a house located in the 2100 block of Crockett Street. Firefighters arrived at the house within minutes of being notified and found the home fully engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, Chief David Roberts told a 12News crew at the scene.
6 dogs dead, 3 injured after kennel catches fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont pet owner is heartbroken after his dog, and several others died in a kennel fire. Hi Tower Boarding Kennel caught fire last Thursday night, killing six dogs and injuring three. Firefighters believe that an indoor chiminea, that was left unattended is to blame according...
'Heartbroken is an understatement': Cotton Creek Winery staff mourning loss of longtime owner, Artie Tucker
BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff at the Cotton Creek Winery and members of the Southeast Texas community are beyond heartbroken as they mourn the loss of the winery's longtime owner. Artie Tucker died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the age of 58. Prior to his death, Tucker was battling stage 4 lung and liver cancer.
Water Outage | Why some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a 8-10 hours
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents in a certain area of Port Arthur may have little to no water pressure for hours. Water Utility crews are repairing a water main break a water main in the 2600 block of South Gulfway Drive. Residents and business may experience low water pressure...
Delayed, missing mail draws complaint from Port Arthur resident
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — If you've ever had to deal with not receiving your mail you know it can be frustrating. Some residents across Southeast Texas have some major complaints about delayed or even missing mail. Some, like a woman in Port Arthur, say they're missing important documents, like...
