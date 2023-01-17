Read full article on original website
KOMO News
South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons
SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
The Suburban Times
Get first look at future SR 167 Expressway in Fife using 3-D model at online open house
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. Members of the public are invited to view a 3-D video tour of the State Route 167 Completion Project in north Pierce County at an online open house. In addition, visitors can learn more about ongoing construction on the second stage (Stage 1b) of work, which is also known as the SR 167, I-5 to SR 509 New Expressway Project.
q13fox.com
'It’s only a matter of time before something comes through my window:' Neighbors demand change to Tacoma road
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma neighborhood is on edge and demanding change, after they say dangerous car crashes continue to plague their street. On Jan. 16 around 7 p.m., a hit-and-driver totaled a woman’s car and damaged a home on the 6400 block of South Oakes Street. "It’s only...
q13fox.com
Trio tied to armed robberies, carjackings, kidnappings across King County arrested
KING COUNTY - Bellevue police have arrested three men accused of a two-month-long crime spree, spanning across several cities in King County. Detectives say the trio used vehicles they stole during violent carjackings and kidnappings to commit armed robberies. Over 100 pages in court documents, say Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval...
The Suburban Times
Project will improve Wards Lake Park
City of Lakewood announcement. A SEPA Environmental Review application was filed with the City of Lakewood Development Services. The application materials reviewed by contacting the project planner, Josh Kubitza at jkubitza@cityoflakewood.us. Application Name and Number: Wards Lake Phase 1 Environmental Review (APP # 4931). Permit Application Date: December 19, 2022.
Six stolen vehicles recovered and three arrests made in Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force operation
Pierce County — The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force’s multi-agency operation led to six stolen vehicles being recovered and three arrests in the Lakewood area on Wednesday. The following vehicles were recovered:. Ford F-450 stolen from the Tacoma area. Hyundai Accent stolen from the Tacoma area. Kia...
Bellevue to launch free parking program for people living out of their cars
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue has allocated $450,000 for its Safe Parking Pilot Program in the 2023-2024. The program is aimed at providing a safe place to park for people living out of their vehicles. Nico Quijano, the city's Homelessness Outreach Coordinator, says there's not a certain demographic that would benefit more than others from this program.
The Suburban Times
Clover Park School Board Adjusts January Meeting Schedule
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a two-day planning meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, and Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. This replaces the regular meeting/workshop originally scheduled for...
The Suburban Times
TPD introduces five newest officers
Tacoma Police Department social media post. Meet our five newest Tacoma Police Officers, Jenna Seagrove, Ramel Clasablanca, Shelby Schneibs, Allsion Hamer and Eleazar Grimes, who graduated from the Washington State Basic Law Enforcement Academy today. Welcome to the family!
KATU.com
1930 Model A Ford Huckster stolen from Poulsbo
POULSBO, Wash. — Have you seen this vehicle?. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said a 1930 Model A Ford Huckster was stolen from a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane NE in Poulsbo. The vehicle was likely taken sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 and...
q13fox.com
2 men shot, killed in South Seattle, feet away from terrified residents of encampment
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood early this morning. Two men were shot in a car just after midnight near a homeless encampment at Fifth and S Michigan St. Some camp residents were just feet away from the victims and said they heard around seven shots.
KING-5
Deadly multi-car crash in Tacoma
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of S. 38th and Pacific Ave in Tacoma Wednesday morning. Two people died and one more was injured.
The Suburban Times
Pets will appreciate your old towels and blankets
Pierce County social media announcement. If your towels or blankets are looking shaggier than a sheepdog, donate them! The Humane Society will use donations for pets awaiting adoption. Goodwill will recycle donations into products like carpet padding.
q13fox.com
At least 2 killed in Tacoma crash
Two people are dead after a crash in Tacoma on Wednesday morning. FOX 13 spoke with a witness who said he and several others pulled one person out of the burning car.
The Suburban Times
Engage with Home in Tacoma Phase 2
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Home in Tacoma Project is in phase 2 of the planning process. This phase is focused on how the housing growth strategy the City Council adopted in phase 1 is implemented including through zoning and standards, affordability measures, anti-displacement steps and to encourage actions to support housing growth.
arizonasuntimes.com
After Seattle Defunded Its Police, Local Business Owners Say Crime Is Worse than Ever
Two years after Seattle slashed its police budget, local business owners say crime has skyrocketed, with police unable to deal with thefts, homelessness and open-air drug use that plague the city. Seattle and broader King County had more than 13,000 homeless people within its boundaries in 2022, more than every...
Two Sequim women dead of possible overdose, 7-year-old found at scene
A 7-year-old boy was found in a home at the 200 block of Dungeness Meadows in Sequim Monday afternoon with his dead mother and another deceased woman. Clallam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, where they found the women, ages 34 and 57, dead of apparent overdoses.
3 USPS mail trucks stolen in West Seattle with mail inside
SEATTLE — The U.S. Postal Inspector, Seattle Division, says at least three USPS mail trucks have been stolen in West Seattle just in January. Two incidents happened on Tuesday in West Seattle’s Alki neighborhood. Thieves ransacked the trucks and took off with mail and packages before abandoning the...
Comcast experiences service disruption in Burien, Kent and Renton after car accident
Comcast, who owns Xfinity, is experiencing service disruptions in Burien, Kent and Renton after a car accident, according to a media release. The disruption was caused after the car accident destroyed a pole near Benson Road South and South 26th Street in Renton. According to the release, technicians are working...
Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound
King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
