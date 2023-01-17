BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue has allocated $450,000 for its Safe Parking Pilot Program in the 2023-2024. The program is aimed at providing a safe place to park for people living out of their vehicles. Nico Quijano, the city's Homelessness Outreach Coordinator, says there's not a certain demographic that would benefit more than others from this program.

