Pierce County, WA

KOMO News

South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons

SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Get first look at future SR 167 Expressway in Fife using 3-D model at online open house

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. Members of the public are invited to view a 3-D video tour of the State Route 167 Completion Project in north Pierce County at an online open house. In addition, visitors can learn more about ongoing construction on the second stage (Stage 1b) of work, which is also known as the SR 167, I-5 to SR 509 New Expressway Project.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Project will improve Wards Lake Park

City of Lakewood announcement. A SEPA Environmental Review application was filed with the City of Lakewood Development Services. The application materials reviewed by contacting the project planner, Josh Kubitza at jkubitza@cityoflakewood.us. Application Name and Number: Wards Lake Phase 1 Environmental Review (APP # 4931). Permit Application Date: December 19, 2022.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING 5

Bellevue to launch free parking program for people living out of their cars

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue has allocated $450,000 for its Safe Parking Pilot Program in the 2023-2024. The program is aimed at providing a safe place to park for people living out of their vehicles. Nico Quijano, the city's Homelessness Outreach Coordinator, says there's not a certain demographic that would benefit more than others from this program.
BELLEVUE, WA
The Suburban Times

Clover Park School Board Adjusts January Meeting Schedule

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a two-day planning meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, and Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. This replaces the regular meeting/workshop originally scheduled for...
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

TPD introduces five newest officers

Tacoma Police Department social media post. Meet our five newest Tacoma Police Officers, Jenna Seagrove, Ramel Clasablanca, Shelby Schneibs, Allsion Hamer and Eleazar Grimes, who graduated from the Washington State Basic Law Enforcement Academy today. Welcome to the family!
TACOMA, WA
KATU.com

1930 Model A Ford Huckster stolen from Poulsbo

POULSBO, Wash. — Have you seen this vehicle?. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said a 1930 Model A Ford Huckster was stolen from a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane NE in Poulsbo. The vehicle was likely taken sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 and...
POULSBO, WA
The Suburban Times

Pets will appreciate your old towels and blankets

Pierce County social media announcement. If your towels or blankets are looking shaggier than a sheepdog, donate them! The Humane Society will use donations for pets awaiting adoption. Goodwill will recycle donations into products like carpet padding.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

At least 2 killed in Tacoma crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Tacoma on Wednesday morning. FOX 13 spoke with a witness who said he and several others pulled one person out of the burning car.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Engage with Home in Tacoma Phase 2

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Home in Tacoma Project is in phase 2 of the planning process. This phase is focused on how the housing growth strategy the City Council adopted in phase 1 is implemented including through zoning and standards, affordability measures, anti-displacement steps and to encourage actions to support housing growth.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound

King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
SEATTLE, WA

