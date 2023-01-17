Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Young Man Accused of Killing MoVal Boy During Holdup Arraigned
A young man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy during a robbery pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr.
mynewsla.com
Probationer Charged with Kidnap-Rape of Woman in Orange County
A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Thursday with abducting a woman from the Main Place Mall parking structure in Santa Ana and raping her in Orange. According to court records, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, was accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old woman from the parking structure of the mall on Monday and forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange and raping her there. He stole some personal property from her and fled, police alleged.
mynewsla.com
Four Men Charged with Home Invasion Robbery in Fountain Valley
Four men, including three with felony convictions, were charged Thursday with a home invasion robbery in Fountain Valley before leading police on a chase. Prince Zamaal Jones, 22, Andrew Estrada, 22, and Dreonte York, 28, and Antonio Level Brown, 26, were charged with two counts of robbery, false imprisonment, assault with a firearm, grand theft, car theft, and leading police on a chase, all felonies. Jones, Estrada and York were also charged with a felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy.
mynewsla.com
Thirteen OC Jail Inmates Charged with Attempting to Kill DUI Suspect
A 31-year-old Orange County jail inmate pleaded not guilty Wednesday for his alleged role in the beating of a drunken-driving suspect, in an attack that allegedly involved 13 assailants and left the victim comatose. Jonathan Arley Gonzalez-Sanchez pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, attempted murder, torture, kidnapping and participation in gang...
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Murdering Cellmate at Murrieta Jail Due in Court Next Week
A multi-convicted felon accused of fatally beating a fellow inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta is due back in court a week from Thursday. Micky Rodney Payne, 33, of Perris allegedly killed 24-year-old Mark Anthony Spratt of Fontana on Jan. 12. Payne pleaded not guilty to murder and...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Charged in Huntington Beach Shooting
Two men were charged Thursday with shooting a man in Huntington Beach. Scott Lucas Catalano, 30, of Norwalk, and Kevin Anthony Brown, 40, address unknown, were charged in connection with a shooting about noon Tuesday in the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway.
mynewsla.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Officials Release More Details of Jail Beating
Orange County sheriff’s officials Thursday released more details about the beating of a jail inmate that left him comatose. Emilio Rosalesoseguera, 44, was attacked in intervals multiple times by 13 other inmates in the Men’s Central Jail in Santa Ana over 37 minutes on the morning of Jan. 11, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Bench Warrant Issued For Teen Accused in Coachella Robberies
A teen accused in two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle failed to appear in court Thursday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio was arrested on Sept. 8, 2022 with Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, and a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Arraignment Postponed for Banning Man Accused of Killing Two
Arraignment was postponed Wednesday for a 22-year-old man accused of gunning down two people and seriously wounding a third person in Banning. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested last month following the alleged attack in the 3300 block of Ramsey Street, just west of Sunset Avenue. Wednesday’s scheduled hearing was postponed because Francisco is in the process of securing a private attorney.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-And-Run in Santa Ana; Suspect Sought
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Santa Ana, and police Thursday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The person was injured about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of West First Street, and he died at a hospital, the Santa Ana Police Department reported. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Charges Expected Against Man Accused of Murder, DUI in Fatal Palm Desert Crash
Charges are expected Wednesday against a Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Cook Street, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Don Olson.
mynewsla.com
Four Fountain Valley Home Invasion Suspects Arrested
Four men suspected of committing a home invasion robbery and other crimes in Fountain Valley were arrested following a chase that ended in Long Beach, police said Wednesday. The robbery was reported at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 17100 block of Santa Suzanne Street, near Warner Avenue, according to Fountain Valley Police Department Detective Sgt. Bill Hughes.
mynewsla.com
Banning Man Accused of Killing Two, Wounding One Due in Court Wednesday
A 22-year-old man accused of gunning down two people and seriously wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning is slated to be arraigned Wednesday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested Dec. 30 following...
mynewsla.com
Menifee Mom Charged with Fleeing with Kids into Mexico
A 41-year-old Menifee woman accused of fleeing with her two children during a child custody exchange and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture for one night, was charged Thursday with two counts of child concealing and other offenses. Katheryn Rose Broersma was arrested...
mynewsla.com
Three Inmates Convicted in Fatal Beating
Three prisoners were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a prison in Victorville in 2013, prosecutors said Thursday. Aurelio Patino, 39, who most recently lived in Riverside, Christopher Ruiz, 48, most recently of San Diego, and Jose Villegas, 41, most recently of Los Angeles, were convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday night in the Oct. 1, 2013, killing of 38-year-old Javier Sanchez.
mynewsla.com
Funeral Services Scheduled for Slain Deputy Sheriff
A public viewing is scheduled Friday in Murrieta for those wishing to honor slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington Ave., will provide...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Fatally Stabbing Girlfriend in Stanton
A 22-year-old man was charged Wednesday with fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Stanton. Edgar Amezcua Navarrete was charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon and two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Navarrete is accused of killing 22-year-old Serena Celeste...
mynewsla.com
Police Seek to ID Suspect in Slaying of Corona Man
An investigation was under way Wednesday to identify the suspect who gunned down a 27-year-old man on a Corona street. Stephen Desio of Corona was fatally shot just after 1 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Cottonwood Court and Fullerton Avenue, according to the Corona Police Department. Sgt. Jason Waldon...
mynewsla.com
Police Investigate Hit-Run After Driver Abandons Vehicle That Hit Power Pole
A motorist slammed a vehicle into a power pole in Indio Friday, then apparently fled the scene, prompting a hit-and-run investigation. Officers responded to Arabia Street and Highway 111 at around 6:35 a.m. on a report of a vehicle that hit a power pole, Indio Police Department public information officer Ben Guitron told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Coachella Man Charged with Murder in Fatal Palm Desert Crash
A Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert was charged with murder Wednesday. Alberto Lopez, 26, was set to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon, according to court records. The crash...
