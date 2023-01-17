Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCBD
A cool down for the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow’s high temperatures sit in the low 60s, a warm up in comparison to today’s highs. Still, things cool off with the passage of a week front which leaves Saturday’s highs in low 50s to start the weekend. The cooler temps don’t last, by Sunday we’re already back into the upper 50s.
KCBD
TTU students frustrated with construction on 19th St.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Construction is dragging on 19th Street in front of Texas Tech, and it’s proving to be an obstacle for students in the area. In an initial release sent out in July 2022, the TxDOT project manager said milling work and the reconstruction of the outside lanes of 19th Street from Memphis to University would be complete in roughly four months.
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Shila
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Shila KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old pit/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. She has a gentle soul and does very well on a leash. She would be perfect for someone with a slower lifestyle. Shila is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock families frustrated with death certificate delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lee Blaylock never expected he would have a roommate after the death of his wife in 2019. “It was just me and the dogs,” Blaylock said. That changed in August 2022, when his 23-year-old granddaughter moved in. “I have to admit, it’s certainly different from...
KCBD
First winter weather of 2023 forecasted next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A brief break in the chilly temps on Friday with daytime highs climbing to around the 60-degree mark. Also, plenty of sunshine to help the afternoon. That will not be the case tomorrow as a cold front sweeps into the region early in the day and brings gusty northwest winds, a few clouds, and lower temperatures. I expect highs to remain in the 40s in the northwest South Plains to the low to mid-50s in the southern communities.
fox34.com
SWAT called to central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
KCBD
Wind relief, then the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A welcome break from the strong winds of the past few days. Winds today will generally average about 10 mph (ranging from 5 to 15 mph). Gusty winds will return the next two days. Along with less wind, today will be mostly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will...
KCBD
Mild temperatures and a decrease in fire danger
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Once again, winds gust above 50 mph over the South Plains this Wednesday, though wind speeds will be decreasing this evening along with the fire danger. It will be cold again with lows in the 20s in Lubbock and communities to the north. Fortunately, wind speeds...
KCBD
Lubbock County to begin major upgrade to 50th Street on Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock County is set to begin construction on West 50th Street beginning this Monday (January 23, 2023). This $5.5 million project will improve and widen the street between Upland Avenue and F.M. 179. This 2 mile upgrade is part of the ongoing $99.6 million dollar Lubbock County Comprehensive Roads bond package.
KCBD
Windy weekend ahead, winter weather next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures are on the warmer side today with windy conditions!. Todays highs will be in the lower 60s. We will have strong south winds with speeds ranging from 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, temperatures will be in the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Southeast winds will be around 15 to 20 mph tonight with gusts up to 30 mph.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Natallin
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Natallin KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old Rottweiler/Catahoula mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months. She loves to give hugs and hang out with people. She gets along with other dogs as well....
KCBD
After the rain... wind
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain fell on much of the viewing area late yesterday and last night. The first measurable rainfall of the year. As expected, amounts were light. You’ll find the list below. The storm system which brought the rain now brings wind. Winds this afternoon will range...
KCBD
1 injured in crash on I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to I-27 after a vehicle crashed into the median. The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on the interstate between 19th Street and 34th Street. One person was moderately injured, according to police. TxDOT cameras show traffic on the interstate has been...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Suzie Q
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Suzie Q KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old pit/lab mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. She is very gentle and a little shy at first. She would do best with another dog in the home. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KCBD
Remembering Kevin Baker: Skate Ranch Owner dies at 88
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kevin Baker, the beloved owner of the Skate Ranch of Lubbock, died earlier this week at the age of 88. Close family and friends say the impact he had on the Lubbock community will be everlasting. Kevin Baker and his family opened the Skate Ranch of...
Lubbock mother praises South Plains DPS Trooper, went the extra mile to ensure family’s safety
A Lubbock mom was feeling grateful after she said a Department of Public Safety Trooper went the extra mile to make sure her family was safe.
Lubbock shooting leads to arrest of North Texas man in Guadalupe County
Julio Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault in connection to a New Year’s shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left a man with serious injuries, according to a press release from LPD.
KCBD
Hoop Madness Tuesday finals
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17.
KCBD
MLK Day project outcomes
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Volunteer Center of Lubbock is proud to share the impact of service opportunities on MLK Day. The Volunteer Center of Lubbock hosted two events on MLK Day, Projects at the Volunteer Center and Distributing Winter Care Packages in the Chatman Hill Neighborhood. 220 volunteers...
