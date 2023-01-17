Read full article on original website
WRAL
SUV becomes wedged under truck near Angier
ANGIER, N.C. — An SUV was wedged under a large truck Friday morning on N.C. Highway 210 in Johnston County. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on N.C. 210 near Star Valley Drive, between Angier and McGee's Crossroads. Both directions of N.C. 210 were closed in the area until...
cbs17
3 injured in Johnston County wreck that involved tractor-trailer, pickup, and an SUV
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Johnston County. The wreck involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck, and an SUV, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Troopers received a call about the wreck at 6:37 a.m. According to the...
Five people, including young person, injured in 3-car crash on I-540 near Aviation Parkway
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — At least five people were hospitalized after a serious crash on Interstate 540 near Aviation Parkway Thursday night. The accident happened before 11 p.m. on I-540 eastbound near Aviation Parkway and involved at least three cars, according to reporters on scene. One car was nearly smashed...
cbs17
Body found along road, death investigation underway, Granville County deputies say
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies said a body was found along a road Thursday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., deputies said they were called to Cornwall Road in reference to a litter pick-up crew finding what appeared to be a human body.
cbs17
Cary felon gets 15 years for shooting at Wake Co. public safety center, carjacking in 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Cary man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking and for shooting at the Wake County Public Safety Center, federal prosecutors say. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the...
Tractor-trailer slams into Harnett County home, 1 person taken to hospital
The crash took place on NC 210 and the home has been deemed a total loss due to structural damage.
Man injured in shooting drives to Fayetteville gas station for help
Cumberland County Sheriffs is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting and drove to a gas station for help.
Truck crashes into Harnett County home
ANGIER, N.C. — A truck crashed into a home in Harnett County early Thursday morning. The crash happened before 5 a.m. on Highway 210, just outside of Angier. People were inside the house at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to state troopers.
Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia
Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
WRAL
14 people displaced by apartment fire on Peartree Lane in Raleigh
The fire was started after smoking materials were improperly disposed. The fire was started after smoking materials were improperly disposed.
I-85 North reopens in Granville County after tractor trailer fire
All lanes of traffic on Interstate 85 North near Bryan Hills Road repoened Thursday evening after a tractor trailer fire closed several lanes of traffic. The incident cleared around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Footage that drivers sent to WRAL News showed the tractor...
Fire crews respond to call at ABC Land daycare, 'molotov' cocktail found in driveway
WENDELL, N.C. — A fire broke out at ABC Land daycare in Wendell Tuesday night. Wendell police are currently investigating the fire after what was described as a "molotov" cocktail was found outside the daycare in the driveway. Fire crews and police responded to the fire just after 9:30...
Creedmoor police searching for multiple suspects accused of breaking into 33 vehicles
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — The Creedmoor Police Department are searching for suspects in a string of robberies in multiple subdivisions. According to police, four to six people are suspected of breaking into 33 vehicles in the Davenport, Whitehall and Pine Valley subdivisions. One man, Mike Andreoni, had his truck and...
New surveillance photos show hit-and-run crash connected to NC auditor
WRAL News on Friday obtained images from the December crash. The photos show a state-owned sedan crashed into a parked car in downtown Raleigh. The photos also detail damage to the vehicles. WRAL News on Friday obtained images from the December crash. The photos show a state-owned sedan crashed into...
cbs17
Police seek ID of suspects in Durham Waffle House, gas station armed robberies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for at least two people who were involved in two armed robberies in one day earlier this month. Police said Friday they are trying to identify the suspects in the armed robberies from Jan. 3. Police released a photo...
NC State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into his car. 'It's been pretty crazy'
“I get a phone call from my daughter [who] literally … says, ‘There’s a car on top of the car,’” Valverde said. Valverde's car, which was parked near the intersection of Hargett and Salisbury streets in downtown Raleigh, had just been involved in a crash that has led to a hit-and-run charge against North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood.
Human remains found in ditch by Granville County resident picking up litter
OXFORD, N.C. — Investigators are working to identify a badly decomposed body found by a Granville County resident in a ditch along a rural road in Oxford on Thursday. Sheriff Robert Fountain said a resident picking up litter made the discovery around 3 p.m. on Thursday near 6410 Cornwall Road. The resident immediately called the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.
Silver Alert: Man, 75, last seen at Union Station in downtown Raleigh may suffer from dementia
RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Friday issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's. Anthony Morris Georges is described as a Black man with short, black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
cbs17
Woman, child hurt after fiancé shoots at them 10 times while they tried to flee, Harnett County sheriff says
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and a child were hurt Wednesday night after the woman’s fiancé shot at them 10 times while they attempted to flee, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats. At about 8:51 p.m., deputies said they were called to the Food...
Carrboro man, two juveniles arrested after a deadly shooting in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill police announced the arrest of a man and two juveniles in connection to a homicide last week in Chapel Hill. Sarod Folly, 20, of Carrboro, is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit homicide and accessory after the fact to a homicide. Authorities are holding...
