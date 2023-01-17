Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
The historic Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House is in the oldest town of Missouri and part of a national landmarkCJ CoombsSte. Genevieve, MO
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Phillip C. Sappington, 67, Sullivan
Phillip C. Sappington, 67, of Sullivan died Dec. 21, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital. Born May 2, 1955, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Floyd and Vivia Jean (Scott) Sappington. He is survived by three siblings: Robert (Jenny) Sappington of Arnold, Charles (Tiny) Sappington of...
myleaderpaper.com
Geralyn S. ‘Lyn’ (Harmon) Green, 67, St. Louis County, formerly of Bloomsdale
Geralyn S. “Lyn” (Harmon) Green, 67, of St. Louis County, formerly of Bloomsdale, died Jan. 7, 2023, in St. Louis. Ms. Green was retired after working for Walmart, K-Mart and HR Electronics. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was born Jan. 6, 1956, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Marcella Teresa (Wedde) and Robert L. Harmon Sr.
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Jan. 19-26
School play, 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, Rickman Auditorium, 747 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold. Fox High School Theatre Troupe and Music Department perform “Into the Woods.” Tickets: $7 students and seniors; $10 adults; children 4 and younger free. Information: Samuel Meyer, meyers@foxc6.org, or Lydia Hill, hilll@foxc6.org, or go Fox High School Theatre Troupe page at foxc6.org.
myleaderpaper.com
Beverly Lynn Duszynski, 66, De Soto
Beverly Lynn Duszynski, 66, of De Soto died Jan. 8, 2023, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Duszynski was a licensed practical nurse and real estate agent. She was a member of Mount Olive United Methodist Church of De Soto. She enjoyed antiquing, quilting and spending time with family. Born Nov. 17, 1956, in Jackson, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Flora (Hutchinson) and Bryan Mullins.
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
myleaderpaper.com
Still delivering: H.W. Herrell Distributing Co. turns 100
H.W. Herrell Distributing Co. is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The founders of the company, the late Harvey and Irma Herrell, began operating the business on Jan. 19, 1923, out of their kitchen and a single building called the “Ice House.”. The company has grown and changed over...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Missouri
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
myleaderpaper.com
Donna K. Wigger, 70, Hillsboro
Donna K. Wigger, 70, of Hillsboro died Jan. 5, 2023, in Hillsboro. Mrs. Wigger was a machine operator with Clayton Corp. Born March 15, 1952, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Beulah (Sebastian) and James. B. Hubbard. She was preceded in death by her husband: Keith "Duck" Wigger.
FOX2now.com
Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening today
Funeral for businessman Frank Bommarito happening …. The funeral is Tuesday, January 17, for the late businessman Frank Bommarito. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The anti-social …. In theory, social media connects us. In reality, in many ways, it disconnects us. Renovation on Laclede’s Landing continues. A historic district...
myleaderpaper.com
This time, getting wasted was anything but a waste
With music blaring and a woman dancing, I staggered into a second-floor meeting room at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. I staggered because I was intoxicated after drinking alcohol – under the watchful eyes of two members of the Sheriff’s Office DWI unit. I and three others were participating in a Standardized Field Sobriety Testing certification course.
myleaderpaper.com
Potosi man hurt in crash near De Soto
A Potosi man was injured early Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:50 a.m., Caleb G. Minter, 33, of Potosi was driving a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe and failed to...
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
myleaderpaper.com
Mary Ann ‘Mimi’ G’Sell Hollis, 65, Imperial
Mary Ann “Mimi” G’Sell Hollis, 65, of Imperial died Jan. 13, 2023. Mrs. Hollis was a homemaker. Born June 16, 1957, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Wanda (Needham) G’Sell of Ste. Genevieve and the late Edward P. G’Sell. She grew up in Arnold and was a 1975 Fox High School graduate. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time with her family and pets.
myleaderpaper.com
JCAA Wrestling Championships: Hawks take boys, girls titles
Instead of determining a champion through dual- and tri-meet results, the wrestling coaches and activities directors in the Jefferson County Activities Association decided to crown this year’s league winner through a traditional tournament format at Hillsboro. The girls went first, on Jan. 10, followed by the boys three days...
myleaderpaper.com
Norma Lee Tindall, 80, of Bloomsdale
Norma Lee Tindall, 80, of Bloomsdale died Jan. 16, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Tindall was born Dec. 16, 1942, in Festus, the daughter of the late Beatrice Virgie “Bea” (Smith) Smetzer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Franklin James “Jim” Tindall Sr. She...
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
1. The Icon - St. Louis. Speaking of $700 a month, The Icon on Grand Blvd in St. Louis is right on the money! The community has cozy studio apartments that start at $700 a month.
mymoinfo.com
Potosi Man Injured in Jefferson County Crash
(Jefferson County) A man from Potosi was injured Thursday morning in a one vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, north of Brotton Road, when a Chevy Tahoe driven by 33-year-old Caleb Minter failed to make a curve. The vehicle...
Looters seen taking wiring from old Famous-Barr building
Days after the City of St. Louis ordered the site of the old Famous-Barr department store boarded up, FOX 2 caught looters stealing from the building through new holes in the boards.
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
myleaderpaper.com
THE COUNTY LINE: Eagles’ leader flies to notable height in career scoring
Needing one point to reach 1,000 in her basketball career, Grandview senior Anna Belle Wakeland stepped up to the free-throw line for two attempts in the fourth quarter of a tight game at St. Vincent Jan. 12. She missed the first. “I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?” she said...
Comments / 0