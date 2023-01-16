I would like to say thank you to Dr. Jeff James and the participants for the Iredell Statesville Schools press conference. Great job! It was very timely with the City of Statesville Martin Luther King Jr. event and Dr. Kenston Griffin’s message to the community. The vocalization and addressing the issue was much needed! Strategic work gets the message out, gets the message heard, and provokes the right ones into action. It works every time!

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO