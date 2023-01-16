Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Sharpe House presents its Annual Robert Burns NightKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Peggy Jean Compton Lamberth
Peggy Jean Compton Lamberth, 86, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Mrs. Lamberth was born in Iredell County on October 5, 1936, to the late Mr. Richard Compton and Mrs. Minnie Daniels Compton. Peggy was married to George Wesley Lamberth for 53 years before his passing in 2013. Peggy was...
iredellfreenews.com
Angela Ward Hartness
Angela Ward Hartness, 57, of Statesville, N.C., died Wednesday, January 17, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born in Iredell County on March 16, 1965, to the late Howard Ward Jr. and Garnell Weatherman. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Dwayne Ward. Angela loved going to...
iredellfreenews.com
Carol Ruth Lapish
Carol Ruth Winecoff Lapish, 90, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Gordon Hospice House. Mrs. Lapish was born in Iredell County, N.C., on September 18, 1932, the daughter of the late Willie Winecoff and Mabel Sloan Winecoff. She was a graduate of Cool Springs High School and was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church. Ruth was a church secretary, sang in the church choir, hosted meetings for the Women’s Mission Circle and was the co-secretary of the Primary Department. She was married for 65 years to James Clinton Lapish, who passed away in 2020.
iredellfreenews.com
Larry Ronald Werth
Larry Ronald Werth, 60, passed away on January, 18, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. He was born in Mecklenburg County, N.C., on January 28, 1962, to Harold Ronald Werth and Jane Catherine Cunningham Werth. He was predeceased by his parents and by his sister, Catherine Helms. Larry...
iredellfreenews.com
Luther Lee Bartlett Jr.
Luther Lee “Junior” Bartlett, 94, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on January 18, 2023. He was born on January 11, 1929, in Charlotte, N.C., to the late Luther and Flossie Self Bartlett. Junior was a great outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a fan of...
iredellfreenews.com
Stephen Paul Trudnak II
Stephen Paul Trudnak II, 67 of Harmony, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Mr. Trudnak was born December 8, 1955,a in Gaston County, N.C., the son of the late Stephen Paul Trudnak Sr. and Martha Ray Rhyne Trudnak. He was a graduate of North Gaston High School and was employed as an Electrical Superintendent and worked in the electrical field for over 40 years. Steve loved to ride motorcycles and travel, and he enjoyed working outdoors. Steve was married to his beloved wife of 32 years, Sherry Phillips Trudnak. Steve and Sherry truly built a beautiful life together!
iredellfreenews.com
Couple blames Troutman town manager for injuries daughter sustained in golf cart accident
After their 6-year-old daughter was injured in a golf cart accident during a party for a youth football team at Troutman ESC Park, a Statesville couple is questioning the actions of the town manager and the perceived indifference of elected town officials. Hayden and Samantha Faulkenberry claim that their daughter...
iredellfreenews.com
Marilyn Fay Bradfield Mure
Marilyn Fay Bradfield Mure, 89, of Statesville, N.C., and formerly of Buffalo, N.Y., passed away peacefully with her son and daughter-in-law by her side on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Born on October 30, 1933, in Buffalo, N.Y., (Erie County), she was the daughter of the late...
iredellfreenews.com
Janice Tyler Blanchard
Janice Kay Tyler Blanchard, 82, of Mooresville, N.C., and formally of Decorah, Iowa, died January 18, 2023, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 23, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, Mooresville, N.C., with...
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville: Public Notice
The City of Statesville will vote on a lease agreement with the Lamar Companies for the use of two billboards on City properties: PIN #4744-34-2728.000 located on Salisbury Road in Statesville, North Carolina, 0.6 miles west of I-77 at the intersection of Salisbury Road, Newton Avenue, and Greenway Drive; and PIN #4745-92-7721.000, located on the south side of Salisbury Road in Statesville, North Carolina between Fern Creek Drive and Signal Hill Drive Extension.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners approve contract with Stewart Engineering for phases II and III of Jennings Park
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a design and engineering services contract with Stewart Engineering for phase II and III of the Jennings Park project. The contract is for $462,800, which will include consulting, design, engineering and basic construction administration. Stewart was also the designer...
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville commissioners approve 10-year plan to significantly upgrade town’s cycling network
Mooresville commissioners on Tuesday approved a 10-year plan to create a highly connected, convenient, and low-stress bicycling network. The town is currently home to 2.2 miles of multi-use paths and 7 miles of bike lanes. Three other projects are currently in development. The Pedal Mooresville Bicycle Plan includes 12 priority...
iredellfreenews.com
Viewpoint: A call for action to support our schools and community
I would like to say thank you to Dr. Jeff James and the participants for the Iredell Statesville Schools press conference. Great job! It was very timely with the City of Statesville Martin Luther King Jr. event and Dr. Kenston Griffin’s message to the community. The vocalization and addressing the issue was much needed! Strategic work gets the message out, gets the message heard, and provokes the right ones into action. It works every time!
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Man facing murder charge in connection with father’s death apprehended
A suspect in the slaying of a 65-year-old Iredell County man has been apprehended in Charlotte. Sheriff Darren Campbell said Carlton Michael Clarke, 23, was arrested Friday morning. The suspect will be returned to Iredell County to be arraigned on a felony murder charge. Clarke is charged with killing his...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Two suspects face drug trafficking charges after ICSO investigation
Two suspects, including a verified gang member, face felony drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrests of Scottie Lewis Pawelski, 26, of Lipton Lane, Statesville, and Barbara Danielle Alexander, 33, of Parsonville Road, Purlear, in a news release Friday morning.
iredellfreenews.com
I-SS: Statesville High placed on Security Alert after staff member finds firearm in classroom
Statesville High School was placed on Security Alert on Friday after a staff member found an unattended bookbag containing a firearm in a classroom, according to an Iredell-Statesville Schools news release,. The school continued to operate on a regular schedule with the exterior secure, district officials said. While the weapon...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Florida woman faces felony drug charges after being stopped by ICSO deputies for traffic violation
A Florida woman faces felony drugs after being stopped by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy for a traffic violation. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Toni Nicole Sutton, 29, of Jensen Beach, Fla., in a news release Wednesday. On Friday, January 13, Deputy C. Wilson, who is assigned...
Comments / 0