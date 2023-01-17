ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Boo Radley
3d ago

The interesting part is the “buyers “are never held accountable.Elections don’t matter-most people vote party.One party uses giveaways to stay in power.And it works-🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

U.S. wireless network T-Mobile says hackers have stolen data on 37 million customers. GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families. Ohio’s restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received, even though there's no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 20th

Vindicator file photo / January 22, 1959 | U.S. Rep. Michael J. Kirwan toured widespread flooding in the Mahoning Valley 63 years ago after arriving from Washington for a weekend at home. Here, Kirwan, second from right, stands at the Marshall Street underpass with, from right, Mayor Frank X. Kryzan, Vindicator politics editor Clingan Jackson and an unidentified man.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Developer gets Warren council's attention saying he will no longer invest

A major Warren developer and investor's letter saying he is walking away from future investments has city council's attention. Officials say they regret it got to this point, but they're willing to work to address problems in hopes of restoring a relationship. Downtown Development Group owner Mark Marvin invested Millions...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys

Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Third defendant sentenced for $325,000 fraud targeting Valley Walmarts, banks

The third and final suspect has been sentenced for a $325,000 fraud scheme that involved three Valley Walmart and several local banks. A federal judge on Thursday sentenced 33-year-old John Lee Watkins of Stow, Ohio to three years in prison. Watkins pleaded guilty earlier to 12 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
STOW, OH
WFMJ.com

Owner Youngstown high-rise to inspect building after complaints

"If those people who are contributing to this problem are not held accountable, this will continue to go on," says International Towers resident Kelli Way. As she told Youngstown city council Wednesday, security problems and other issues there have already been going on for years - even after a renovation in 2018.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Budget investment will create Vienna Air Heritage Park

A new park is coming to Trumbull County. A capital budget investment has led to the approval to create the Vienna Air Heritage Park in coordination with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Western Reserve Port Authority (WRPA). State Rep. Mike Loychik made the announcement after the WRPA...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Power outages linger for handful of FirstEnergy customers

A handful of outages remained Friday morning after heavy rain and high winds moved through the Mahoning Valley the night before. According to FirstEnergy, 6,700 customers were without power in Trumbull County as of 8 p.m. Thursday. Most of those outages were in Warren where 5,211 were reported. Champion, Howland...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
newsonthegreen.com

County OKs permit for store, station

A Niles company called IN LLC has received a building permit from Trumbull County to start construction of a gas station and convenience store on Route 62 in Masury, just north of a gas station and convenience store that is being built by Salam Elwanni. While Elwanni said she believes...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Glenwood fourplex receives major facelift after nearly 100 years; ready for new tenants

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning in celebration of another successful renovation project. Located at 3711 Glenwood Ave. the nearly century old apartment building received a modern facelift but YNDC housing director, Tiffany Sokol says preserving antique elements was an important part of the renovation.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtuz.com

Gunnoe Prepares to Step Aside, Expresses Thanks

Nick McWilliams reporting – As court proceedings continue for Richard Homrighausen related to theft and other charges, Dover will see a new sitting mayor soon. Homrighausen, found guilty of a felony count of theft and multiple other transgressions, will never be able to hold an elected office in Ohio, leaving the mayor seat empty in the city.
DOVER, OH
WFMJ.com

New behavioral health hospital coming to Mahoning Valley

Mercy Health Youngstown and Lifepoint Behavioral Health, a unit of Lifepoint Health have announced plans for a partnership to build and operate a new inpatient behavioral health hospital. The Mercy Health Behavioral Hospital will be a 75,000 square-foot 72-bed hospital that plans to provide inpatient services for adults struggling with...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Lawrence, Mercer Co. road projects receive millions grants

Two projects in Northwest Pennsylvania will receive government funding through Community Project Funding (CPF) grants. CPF grants were included in the FY23 spending package signed into law in late December. Representative Mike Kelly announced that nine of his CPF requests were selected to be included in the House Appropriations bill...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

