Boo Radley
3d ago
The interesting part is the “buyers “are never held accountable.Elections don’t matter-most people vote party.One party uses giveaways to stay in power.And it works-🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
U.S. wireless network T-Mobile says hackers have stolen data on 37 million customers. GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families. Ohio’s restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received, even though there's no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems.
Help on the way after issues at Youngstown apartment building
People living in downtown Youngstown's International Towers learned Wednesday night that help is on the way to make their building a better place to live.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 20th
Vindicator file photo / January 22, 1959 | U.S. Rep. Michael J. Kirwan toured widespread flooding in the Mahoning Valley 63 years ago after arriving from Washington for a weekend at home. Here, Kirwan, second from right, stands at the Marshall Street underpass with, from right, Mayor Frank X. Kryzan, Vindicator politics editor Clingan Jackson and an unidentified man.
27 Investigates resident claims of racist comment made by mayor
First News was contacted by citizens of Newton Falls because they were upset by what they call a racist comment made by Mayor Ken Kline at a recent council meeting.
WFMJ.com
Developer gets Warren council's attention saying he will no longer invest
A major Warren developer and investor's letter saying he is walking away from future investments has city council's attention. Officials say they regret it got to this point, but they're willing to work to address problems in hopes of restoring a relationship. Downtown Development Group owner Mark Marvin invested Millions...
WFMJ.com
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
WFMJ.com
Third defendant sentenced for $325,000 fraud targeting Valley Walmarts, banks
The third and final suspect has been sentenced for a $325,000 fraud scheme that involved three Valley Walmart and several local banks. A federal judge on Thursday sentenced 33-year-old John Lee Watkins of Stow, Ohio to three years in prison. Watkins pleaded guilty earlier to 12 counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
WFMJ.com
Owner Youngstown high-rise to inspect building after complaints
"If those people who are contributing to this problem are not held accountable, this will continue to go on," says International Towers resident Kelli Way. As she told Youngstown city council Wednesday, security problems and other issues there have already been going on for years - even after a renovation in 2018.
WFMJ.com
Budget investment will create Vienna Air Heritage Park
A new park is coming to Trumbull County. A capital budget investment has led to the approval to create the Vienna Air Heritage Park in coordination with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Western Reserve Port Authority (WRPA). State Rep. Mike Loychik made the announcement after the WRPA...
Nearly 7,000 people lost power in Trumbull County
Power was out for nearly 7,000 customers in Trumbull County Thursday night.
27 Investigates: Street lights out in Youngstown
The stretch of freeway is completely dark other than the lights coming from the vehicles traveling along the road.
Man sentenced for local $325K Walmart fraud scheme
The group is accused of using a money transfer service to defraud banks.
wyso.org
Northeast Ohio seniors get new assistance options with help from Washington
Northeast Ohio seniors are going to get improved access to food and toiletries, home repairs and transportation through four new programs that are part of an initiative led by the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging (WRAAA.) The initiative is funded by a $3.4 million federal investment, which June Taylor,...
WFMJ.com
Power outages linger for handful of FirstEnergy customers
A handful of outages remained Friday morning after heavy rain and high winds moved through the Mahoning Valley the night before. According to FirstEnergy, 6,700 customers were without power in Trumbull County as of 8 p.m. Thursday. Most of those outages were in Warren where 5,211 were reported. Champion, Howland...
newsonthegreen.com
County OKs permit for store, station
A Niles company called IN LLC has received a building permit from Trumbull County to start construction of a gas station and convenience store on Route 62 in Masury, just north of a gas station and convenience store that is being built by Salam Elwanni. While Elwanni said she believes...
WFMJ.com
Glenwood fourplex receives major facelift after nearly 100 years; ready for new tenants
The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning in celebration of another successful renovation project. Located at 3711 Glenwood Ave. the nearly century old apartment building received a modern facelift but YNDC housing director, Tiffany Sokol says preserving antique elements was an important part of the renovation.
Comparing convicted rapist to ‘hazardous waste,’ prosecutor asks board to deny parole
Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is imploring the Parole Board not to release a convicted rapist, comparing him to "hazardous waste" that would pose a danger to children.
wtuz.com
Gunnoe Prepares to Step Aside, Expresses Thanks
Nick McWilliams reporting – As court proceedings continue for Richard Homrighausen related to theft and other charges, Dover will see a new sitting mayor soon. Homrighausen, found guilty of a felony count of theft and multiple other transgressions, will never be able to hold an elected office in Ohio, leaving the mayor seat empty in the city.
WFMJ.com
New behavioral health hospital coming to Mahoning Valley
Mercy Health Youngstown and Lifepoint Behavioral Health, a unit of Lifepoint Health have announced plans for a partnership to build and operate a new inpatient behavioral health hospital. The Mercy Health Behavioral Hospital will be a 75,000 square-foot 72-bed hospital that plans to provide inpatient services for adults struggling with...
WFMJ.com
Lawrence, Mercer Co. road projects receive millions grants
Two projects in Northwest Pennsylvania will receive government funding through Community Project Funding (CPF) grants. CPF grants were included in the FY23 spending package signed into law in late December. Representative Mike Kelly announced that nine of his CPF requests were selected to be included in the House Appropriations bill...
