Christ Academy staff reflect on school’s benefit to community
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Christ Academy was established in 1953 as an episcopal school at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Downtown Wichita Falls, according to upper school division head Emily Adams. “It was then moved to a facility on Midwestern State University’s property and we were there...
Christ Academy prepares kids for kindergarten
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When you think about three and four-year-olds going to school, you might imagine more of a daycare environment, but all it takes is one step into the three and four-year-old room to see that is far from the experience at Christ Academy. Full of core...
Christ Academy preparing students for the real world
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When deciding what school you want your kids to attend, one thing that may come to mind is how well prepared they will be to enter what many of us like to call “the real world” after they graduate. For the Southard family,...
Crime Stoppers honor donors with banquet
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -33 felony arrest were made, and 87 cases were closed this last year thanks to your tips Texoma, into Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls. The non-profit held its donor appreciation banquet this evening thanking those who help in the fight against crime. These donations allow crime stoppers to implement programs and pay cash rewards to keep Wichita Falls safe.
Chocolate Soirée to benefit Christ Academy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Calling all chocolate lovers! On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, News Channel 6 will host a one-hour special from 6-7 p.m. to raise money for Christ Academy during their annual Chocolate Soirée. Join Ken Johnson, Ashley Fitzwater and Alyssa Osterdock as they emcee the event...
Wichita Falls ISD to have new school start times
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is moving forward with new start times this fall. Come August, elementary school, middle school and high school will all start at different times. This is a move intended to save the district millions. They will be able cut down the amount...
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank grateful for ARPA funds
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is one of thirty non-profits that received money from city council. “That’s gonna help replace revenue that we used to replace for the food,” Interim CEO David O’Neil of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank said.
Wichita Theater and Backdoor Theater announce their 2023 preview
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new year means a new lineup of entertaining shows at your local theatres. Both playhouses are reportedly ready to start their 2023 seasons, but their work begins in early fall. At the end of the year, both playhouses hold an event where they announce...
Moon Market opens Downtown Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market will be hosting the Moon Market on Jan. 19 from 6-9 p.m. The Moon Market is an evening artisan market that opens every third Thursday of the month at 8th & Ohio. The market is hosted ”to create a whole...
i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls to hold business planning contest for local businesses
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls is holding a contest to assist local businesses in opening or expanding. Contestants will be creating a business plan and pitch, with the winners receiving $50,000. Free orientations will be held throughout the month of February at the Dillard College of Business...
Vernon man helps community through ‘eggflation’
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - In a time when inflated prices have affected nearly everything in a grocery store, some people have taken matters into their own hands. A Vernon resident made a farm in his own backyard to help with that influx in prices. Stephen Casner said he began his...
Arnold is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Tanner Deleon in the studio to talk about Arnold. The adoption fee for dogs is $140 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering,...
Maestro is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Maestro is an active dog who and wants to wag his tail into your home. If you’re interested in adopting...
MSU basketball roundup - Jan. 19, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State basketball hosted Arkansas-Fort Smith on Thursday night.
Scotland Knights Of Columbus to hold German sausage meal
SCOTLAND, Texas (KAUZ) - The Scotland Knights of Columbus are holding a German sausage meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 12. The all-you-can-eat meal will include German sausage, sauerkraut and dessert, as well as drinks like tea and coffee. Admission is $15 for adults and $6 for children under 12.
City of Wichita Falls reports first positive rabies case in 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is encouraging all pet owners and citizens to increase their awareness of rabies, following the first positive rabies case in 2023. An animal care officer responded to a call on Jan. 12 on the north side of...
Texas Rangers caravan stops at Sheppard AFB
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few members of the Texas Rangers baseball team made a visit to Sheppard Air Force Base. This stop was part of the caravan tour the team makes during the off-season. Pitchers Jon Gray, Josh Sborz and third base coach Tony Beasley were on this stop.
Rain chances return Saturday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Thursday, we will have a high of 57° with mostly sunny skies. The wind will turn out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 35° with overcast skies. Friday, we will have a high of 63°. We will have overcast skies in the morning. However, by the afternoon hours, we will have mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 41° with mostly clear skies.
Winter weather looks possible next week
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Friday night, we will have a low of 43° with mostly cloudy skies. On Saturday, rain chances look to return to the forecast before sunrise. We will have a 20% of rain in the morning with a high of 62°. Saturday night, we will have a low of 31° with clearing skies. Sunday, we will have a high temperature of 54°, with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 32° with mostly clear skies.
Elevated fire danger Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday, we will have a high of 68° with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. By the afternoon, we will look at high fire conditions due to low humidity and strong winds. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph will be anticipated. Wind gusts near 40 mph will be possible as well.
