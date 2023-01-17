Read full article on original website
kxnet.com
What causes the fog?
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We can see fog all throughout the year. But we quite often see it after rain or snow if the conditions are just right. Any precipitation offers the moisture needed for the fog to form. While there are many types of fog, there are two...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow totals top 8 inches in southern regions Thursday
(FOX 9) - With snow beginning around 1 a.m. Thursday for much of the central and southern regions of Minnesota, some areas received more snow than others. FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed reports the Twin Cities metro has picked up 3-5 inches, with higher amounts to the southeast. Leading totals...
How much snow fell across Iowa in latest winter storm
IOWA — This is the first major snowstorm to impact the metro and central Iowa in 2023. The temperatures stayed at and above freezing through the night, so the snow has even been melting overnight. It is wet and heavy on trees and powerlines. Here is a look at some of the preliminary early totals […]
klin.com
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down
Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
wnax.com
Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains
Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
montanarightnow.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Montana history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Montana using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
katcountry989.com
Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
Is South Dakota One of the Most Frigid States in the Nation?
It's resembled winter for several weeks now in South Dakota thanks to all the snow we received and continue to get. And now that January has arrived and February is right around the corner, it's gonna start feeling like winter as Jack Frost starts nipping at your nose and all your other exposed body parts.
klin.com
Winter Storm Shuts Down Portions Of I-80
Heavy snow in central and western Nebraska is creating major travel impacts. Around 7:00 The Nebraska State patrol says I-80 and Highway 30 are both closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border. Heavy snow continues to fall and will move east throughout the day. Travel is not advised during the...
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in SW Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
1,100 North Dakotans still without power as ice builds up on power lines and snaps poles
(KXNET) — Here is a roundup of the power outages reported in western North Dakota as of 4:15 p.m. The majority of outages have been caused by the weight of ice build-up on power lines, pulling down lines and poles: Northern Plains Electric Cooperative: 45 customers out of 11,810 are still without power, mainly in […]
KELOLAND TV
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
KELOLAND TV
Wintry Weather Monday into Tuesday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, January 15
Much of the day has been quiet, but that’ll change as we head into the start of the upcoming week. We won’t fall too far down the thermometer tonight with cloud cover in place and winds that are mainly out of a southerly direction. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s to low 30s.
Rainy Monday in Twin Cities; where will Thursday winter storm track?
How does a mid-January rainstorm sound for the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota? It's going to happen on Monday, and it looks to be a good amount of rain as the National Weather Service is forecasting upwards of a half inch of rain. Typically, a storm like...
Heavy snow to impact travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
After dry and cool weather for MLK Day on Monday, a storm coming from California will bring heavy snow to the urban corridor and eastern plains starting late Tuesday.A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for deteriorating road conditions. The most difficult travel is expected on the Eastern Plains including along the I-70 and I-76 corridors east of the metro area. But all roads around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will also become snowpacked and anyone planning travel should be prepared for significant delays.Total snowfall for most areas along the urban corridor will be...
klkntv.com
Nebraska snowstorm closes major roads; travel discouraged
UPDATE, 4 p.m. — Interstate 80 is now closed from Grand Island to the Wyoming border. UPDATE, 7:00 a.m. — Both I-80 and Highway 30 are now closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced multiple closures due...
The 5 Best Things About February In North Dakota!
Things to look forward to next month in North Dakota, so you don't go stir-crazy!
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
