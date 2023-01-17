ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

kxnet.com

What causes the fog?

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We can see fog all throughout the year. But we quite often see it after rain or snow if the conditions are just right. Any precipitation offers the moisture needed for the fog to form. While there are many types of fog, there are two...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
WHO 13

How much snow fell across Iowa in latest winter storm

IOWA — This is the first major snowstorm to impact the metro and central Iowa in 2023. The temperatures stayed at and above freezing through the night, so the snow has even been melting overnight. It is wet and heavy on trees and powerlines. Here is a look at some of the preliminary early totals […]
IOWA STATE
klin.com

Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down

Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
NEBRASKA STATE
wnax.com

Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains

Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
NEBRASKA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Montana history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Montana using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
katcountry989.com

Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
DULUTH, MN
Western Iowa Today

Latest Road Conditions Report

(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
DES MOINES, IA
klin.com

Winter Storm Shuts Down Portions Of I-80

Heavy snow in central and western Nebraska is creating major travel impacts. Around 7:00 The Nebraska State patrol says I-80 and Highway 30 are both closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border. Heavy snow continues to fall and will move east throughout the day. Travel is not advised during the...
LINCOLN, NE
KELOLAND TV

Power outages in SW Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
IVANHOE, MN
KELOLAND TV

Another round of winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Denver

Heavy snow to impact travel Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

After dry and cool weather for MLK Day on Monday, a storm coming from California will bring heavy snow to the urban corridor and eastern plains starting late Tuesday.A First Alert Weather Day has been declared starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for deteriorating road conditions. The most difficult travel is expected on the Eastern Plains including along the I-70 and I-76 corridors east of the metro area. But all roads around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will also become snowpacked and anyone planning travel should be prepared for significant delays.Total snowfall for most areas along the urban corridor will be...
DENVER, CO
klkntv.com

Nebraska snowstorm closes major roads; travel discouraged

UPDATE, 4 p.m. — Interstate 80 is now closed from Grand Island to the Wyoming border. UPDATE, 7:00 a.m. — Both I-80 and Highway 30 are now closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced multiple closures due...
NEBRASKA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?

Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN

