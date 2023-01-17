High School Hoops: Rumble in the South Part 1
CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Some of the best teams in the state competed Monday at the annual Rumble in the South basketball showcase.
In part 1 we highlight 3 of the early games.
Provine- 44 vs. Madison Central- 39 (Game MVP: Tye Gholar, Provine)
Canton- 38 vs. Terry- 42 (Game MVP: Trey Smith, Terry)
Hartfield- 51 vs. Ridgeland- 64 (Game MVP: Amare Holmes, Ridgeland)
