Canton, MS

High School Hoops: Rumble in the South Part 1

By Blake Levine
 4 days ago

CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Some of the best teams in the state competed Monday at the annual Rumble in the South basketball showcase.

In part 1 we highlight 3 of the early games.

Provine- 44 vs. Madison Central- 39 (Game MVP: Tye Gholar, Provine)

Canton- 38 vs. Terry- 42 (Game MVP: Trey Smith, Terry)

Hartfield- 51 vs. Ridgeland- 64 (Game MVP: Amare Holmes, Ridgeland)

WJTV 12

7th Grader dominates varsity basketball

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 7th grader at Madison Central is turning heads not only for her game, but that fact she is so young at this level. Karley Robinson starts for the Jaguars varsity girl’s basketball team. A rare thing to see, but for Robinson she feels like she fits right in. Her story […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City boys basketball turns heads in 4A

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV)- Yazoo City is starting to turn heads in 4A boys basketball. The Indians now stand at 18-5 with multiple wins over 5A/6A schools. The team says team chemistry is what has built this winning team. Yazoo City lost in the 1st round of the playoffs last season, but hopes this great […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
footballscoop.com

Jackson State continues post-Deion Sanders rebuild, set to make hire from SWAC rival

Deion Sanders may be gone, but Jackson State’s ongoing work to remain atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference hasn’t abated. Sources tell FootballScoop that new JSU coach T.C. Taylor is again raiding a rival program for a key coaching staff addition. Per sources, Alcorn State safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator Torenzo Quinn is headed for a similar role on Taylor’s Tigers’ staff.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Dixie National kicks off with mule competition

JACKSON, Miss. — TheDixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is underway at the Mississippi Fairgrounds. Over the next six weeks, there will be several livestock and equine shows. The Mule Color Bonanza Show began Thursday, kicking off the first day of the annual event, which is in its 58th...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Rumble in the South Returns Monday at Mississippi College

The 2023 Rumble in the South high school basketball showcase is set for Monday, January 16. The boys basketball teams are set to play at Mississippi College. 9:00 AM: Forest Hill vs. Jackson Academy 10:15 AM: Hartfield vs. Ridgeland 11:30 AM: Canton vs. Terry 1:00 PM: Madison Central vs. Provine 2:30 PM: Starkville vs. Olive […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash

Editor’s Note: The Madison County School District released the correct spelling of the student’s name. The following post has been updated with the correct information. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

MVC on Cherry and South Street

A two-vehicle MVC has occurred on South and Cherry Street on Wednesday night. Two individuals were laying in the street where the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Vicksburg Police Department are now on the scene. This is a developing story.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Happy Birthday! WJTV celebrates 70th anniversary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV turns 70-years old on Friday, January 20, 2023. It was January 20, 1953, that WJTV signed on the air becoming Mississippi’s first television station. It was a new day for the state. Dwight Eisenhower was inaugurated as president in Washington that day. For the first-time, people in Jackson got to […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, January 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball player is hospitalized in...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Madison County teen dies in weekend crash

Classmates and friends of a student at a Madison County high school are remembering a senior who was killed early Sunday morning. According to the Madison County coroner, Bryon Perry, 18, died from his injuries in a car crash. Perry was a senior at Velma Jackson High School. Family friends...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg purchases two new ambulances

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen purchased two new ambulance units for the city. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Fire Medic 20 and Fire Medic 80 have been added to the fleet of assets accessible to first responders. Fire Medic 20 will be stationed at Station 2 on Indiana Avenue. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department public information Officer Sam...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Modified calendar announced for Clinton schools

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District’s (CPSD) Board of Trustees unanimously approved a modified calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. School district leaders said the new calendar will implement strategic periods through the academic year to allow for focused academic review and student enrichment. It still adheres to the 180-day attendance law […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

