High School Hoops: Rumble in the South Part 1

CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Some of the best teams in the state competed Monday at the annual Rumble in the South basketball showcase.

In part 1 we highlight 3 of the early games.

Provine- 44 vs. Madison Central- 39 (Game MVP: Tye Gholar, Provine)

Canton- 38 vs. Terry- 42 (Game MVP: Trey Smith, Terry)

Hartfield- 51 vs. Ridgeland- 64 (Game MVP: Amare Holmes, Ridgeland)

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.