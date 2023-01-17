ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wdhn.com

More rain and storms for the weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be seasonal as the majority of Wiregrass residents reach the low to mid 60s. Cloud cover will increase during the overnight hours, which will keep our overnight lows warm in the mid to upper 40s heading into Saturday morning.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: New traffic signal in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A new traffic signal is now operating in Dothan. On Wednesday, January 18, a traffic signal located at the intersection of AL Hwy 52 and Sam Houston Boulevard will be in operation. Message boards have been placed to help alert motorists ahead of the new signal.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan to purchase homes to mitigate flooding issues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city of Dothan will spend over $700,000 dollars to buy two properties in the garden district they believe will help with the flooding nightmare during heavy periods of rain. “Our property in the middle affects about 8 homes and our street has to be...
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: U.S. 82 re-opens after a near twelve-hour-long closure

UPDATE 3:14 p.m. 1/18/23: Authorities on the scene confirm a Randolph County man has died as a result of Wednesday morning’s crash. According to ALEA, the roadway has re-opened. WRBL will update this article with any further information. We are awaiting an official release from ALEA. BARBOUR COUNTY (WRBL) — An early morning crash involving […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Woman missing in Geneva County, GCSO

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in finding a woman who has been missing since Sunday. According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Copes was reported missing on January 15, 2023. Authorities say, Copes, who suffers from...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Help needed: Collections for tornado victims in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — H.O.P.E Ministries is sponsoring a Help Selma Donation Drive to assist those in need after severe weather damage in Selma. On Friday, January 20, Helping Other People Everyday Ministries will be accepting donations from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the drop-off location at Panache Events on 102 Geneva Highway in Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

ESCC spring enrollment is up for Spring Semester

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—2023 is off to a strong start at Enterprise State Community College. Enrollment is up by 15 percent when compared to the Spring semester of 2022. School officials say this is the fourth straight year of enrollment growth for Spring at ESCC. It seems students are either advancing their academic careers or working toward certification in a field to go right into the workforce.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Man dead after semi-truck crash in Barbour Co., ALEA

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A Georgia man is dead after two semi-trucks crashed in Barbour County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Georgia, was critically injured after the 1996 Kenworth tractor-trailer he was driving hit the rear of a 2005 Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was driven by Milton David Caldwell, 44, of Union Springs.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

One injured, one in custody following Eufaula shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured one person. Police say a 32-year-old victim was shot in the upper body at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. This victim was taken to a Dothan hospital where they are considered to be in stable condition. According to police, […]
EUFAULA, AL
wdhn.com

Southeast Health announces new director of vital department

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Southeast Health has named a new director of a Biomed Engineering. Mark Sizemore has been named director of the Biomed Engineering team. According to Southeast Health, Sizemore joined the Southeast Health Biomed team in 2007 as a Biomed Tech I and has continued to grow professionally and progressed in responsibility and leadership roles. He holds more than 20 vendor certifications.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

DCS beginning school bus safety monitoring program

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Starting this spring, drivers in Dothan who illegally pass school buses will be more likely to get caught. According to Dothan City Schools, in March, the school system will begin using AngelTrax’s Child Safety Program, a safety camera system that monitors and detects drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

New service offered for Dothan rentals

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city commission approved rules regulating locations for short-term rental housing units (STRs) and established support services to help enforce the ordinance. On October 4, 2022, the city approved the regulation of STRs locations that also require a business license and remit lodging taxes. All...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Chef battles for top honor

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A ‘Top Chef’ winner from Dothan could possibly be the next James Beard Winner. Often referred to as the “Oscars of the food world”, the James Beard award was established in 1990 and named after the iconic chef, cookbook author and pioneering TV personality.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan church speaking on major vote outcome soon

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Harvest Church will soon release the decision made in a crucial vote determining the future relationship between the church and the United Methodist denomination. Church officials said they plan to publically speak on the outcome of the multi-day vote to leave the denomination next week.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

DPD investigating rash of car break-ins

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are investigating a rash of unusual car break-ins that happened along Ross Clark Circle over the weekend. “We had broken window car break-ins over the weekend and we get very few of those,” Sgt. Tim Mullis said. One of the latest break-ins...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his for 20 years.
OPP, AL
WMBB

JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

