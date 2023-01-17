Read full article on original website
More rain and storms for the weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be seasonal as the majority of Wiregrass residents reach the low to mid 60s. Cloud cover will increase during the overnight hours, which will keep our overnight lows warm in the mid to upper 40s heading into Saturday morning.
Dense fog may have led to an early morning accident in Northeast Coffee Co.
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Dense fog may have contributed to a vehicle leaving State Highway 51 in Northeast Coffee County’s Tabernacle Community early this morning. The woman driver was not seriously hurt. A dense fog advisory was in effect at the time. Authorities want to remind the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: New traffic signal in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A new traffic signal is now operating in Dothan. On Wednesday, January 18, a traffic signal located at the intersection of AL Hwy 52 and Sam Houston Boulevard will be in operation. Message boards have been placed to help alert motorists ahead of the new signal.
Dothan to purchase homes to mitigate flooding issues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city of Dothan will spend over $700,000 dollars to buy two properties in the garden district they believe will help with the flooding nightmare during heavy periods of rain. “Our property in the middle affects about 8 homes and our street has to be...
UPDATE: U.S. 82 re-opens after a near twelve-hour-long closure
UPDATE 3:14 p.m. 1/18/23: Authorities on the scene confirm a Randolph County man has died as a result of Wednesday morning’s crash. According to ALEA, the roadway has re-opened. WRBL will update this article with any further information. We are awaiting an official release from ALEA. BARBOUR COUNTY (WRBL) — An early morning crash involving […]
Woman missing in Geneva County, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in finding a woman who has been missing since Sunday. According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Copes was reported missing on January 15, 2023. Authorities say, Copes, who suffers from...
Help needed: Collections for tornado victims in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — H.O.P.E Ministries is sponsoring a Help Selma Donation Drive to assist those in need after severe weather damage in Selma. On Friday, January 20, Helping Other People Everyday Ministries will be accepting donations from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the drop-off location at Panache Events on 102 Geneva Highway in Enterprise.
ESCC spring enrollment is up for Spring Semester
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—2023 is off to a strong start at Enterprise State Community College. Enrollment is up by 15 percent when compared to the Spring semester of 2022. School officials say this is the fourth straight year of enrollment growth for Spring at ESCC. It seems students are either advancing their academic careers or working toward certification in a field to go right into the workforce.
Two tractor-trailer trucks collide, killing one driver, Alabama troopers report
Two tractor-trailer trucks collided early Wednesday on a stretch of highway in Alabama killing one driver, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Cuthbert, Georgia, man. Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, was critically injured when the...
Man dead after semi-truck crash in Barbour Co., ALEA
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A Georgia man is dead after two semi-trucks crashed in Barbour County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Georgia, was critically injured after the 1996 Kenworth tractor-trailer he was driving hit the rear of a 2005 Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was driven by Milton David Caldwell, 44, of Union Springs.
One injured, one in custody following Eufaula shooting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured one person. Police say a 32-year-old victim was shot in the upper body at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. This victim was taken to a Dothan hospital where they are considered to be in stable condition. According to police, […]
Southeast Health announces new director of vital department
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Southeast Health has named a new director of a Biomed Engineering. Mark Sizemore has been named director of the Biomed Engineering team. According to Southeast Health, Sizemore joined the Southeast Health Biomed team in 2007 as a Biomed Tech I and has continued to grow professionally and progressed in responsibility and leadership roles. He holds more than 20 vendor certifications.
DCS beginning school bus safety monitoring program
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Starting this spring, drivers in Dothan who illegally pass school buses will be more likely to get caught. According to Dothan City Schools, in March, the school system will begin using AngelTrax’s Child Safety Program, a safety camera system that monitors and detects drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.
New service offered for Dothan rentals
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city commission approved rules regulating locations for short-term rental housing units (STRs) and established support services to help enforce the ordinance. On October 4, 2022, the city approved the regulation of STRs locations that also require a business license and remit lodging taxes. All...
Dothan Chef battles for top honor
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A ‘Top Chef’ winner from Dothan could possibly be the next James Beard Winner. Often referred to as the “Oscars of the food world”, the James Beard award was established in 1990 and named after the iconic chef, cookbook author and pioneering TV personality.
Sheriff Wally Olson calls in to dispatch for the final time; Mason Bynum takes over
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly 15 years, there is now a new sheriff in Dale County. Sheriff Wally Olson served Dale County for 28 years and nearly half of that time as the sheriff. Olson called in to dispatch for the final time on Tuesday night. “I have...
Dothan church speaking on major vote outcome soon
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Harvest Church will soon release the decision made in a crucial vote determining the future relationship between the church and the United Methodist denomination. Church officials said they plan to publically speak on the outcome of the multi-day vote to leave the denomination next week.
DPD investigating rash of car break-ins
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are investigating a rash of unusual car break-ins that happened along Ross Clark Circle over the weekend. “We had broken window car break-ins over the weekend and we get very few of those,” Sgt. Tim Mullis said. One of the latest break-ins...
Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his for 20 years.
JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
