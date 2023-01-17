ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—2023 is off to a strong start at Enterprise State Community College. Enrollment is up by 15 percent when compared to the Spring semester of 2022. School officials say this is the fourth straight year of enrollment growth for Spring at ESCC. It seems students are either advancing their academic careers or working toward certification in a field to go right into the workforce.

