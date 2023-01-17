The Links at Moses Pointe hopes to open driving range this week

MOSES LAKE – As snow and ice continues to melt off the course, The Links at Moses Pointe said in a release that they hope to have the driving range open by January 17 or 18.

“The snow is almost off the fairways, but most of the greens still have some ice and snow. Once the greens are clear, Mike and his crew will assess conditions, and work quickly to get the course open,” the release stated.

Golfers with questions can call the golf shop at 509-764-2275 ext. 3 with questions on course conditions. The golf shop is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.