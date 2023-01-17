ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

The Links at Moses Pointe hopes to open driving range this week

By HERALD SPORTS STAFF
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago

MOSES LAKE – As snow and ice continues to melt off the course, The Links at Moses Pointe said in a release that they hope to have the driving range open by January 17 or 18.

“The snow is almost off the fairways, but most of the greens still have some ice and snow. Once the greens are clear, Mike and his crew will assess conditions, and work quickly to get the course open,” the release stated.

Golfers with questions can call the golf shop at 509-764-2275 ext. 3 with questions on course conditions. The golf shop is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Owners of FAA Car Wash in Moses Lake to open new coffee stand

MOSES LAKE - Omar and Farid Altayar, longtime residents of Moses Lake, are getting into the coffee business. The Altayar family owns the FAA Self Service Car Wash at the corner of Pioneer Way and Nelson Rod in Moses Lake. Omar says he and his dad are building a two-story...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: 2 killed in wreck on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee; highway reopened

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — State troopers have released the names of two people who died in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee. Luis D. Martinez Molina, a 33-year-old Wenatchee man, and Peter I. Kobzar, a 61-year-old East Wenatchee man, were killed in the crash that occurred near Lincoln Rock State Park, according to the state patrol.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

What New Restaurant Should Come To Wenatchee, WA

The roughly 10 acre site on North Wenatchee Avenue will be developed into a commercial site for shopping and dining establishments in 2023. The city of Wenatchee will likely announce a major anchor tenant for the property this spring now that the McKittrick Street and Columbia Ave improvements projects that border the site have been finalized.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Two-Vehicle Accident Kills Both Drivers Near Orondo

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 97 Thursday morning. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the incident occurred just before 6:00 a.m. south of Orondo near Turtle Rock when an eastbound sedan lost control and collided with a westbound sedan. "The roadway was slick...
ORONDO, WA
ifiberone.com

Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County

COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Lockdown lifted at Orchard Middle School

Everything is back to normal at Orchard Middle School after the school was briefly locked down this morning. "We had a staff member at Orchard Middle School hear a loud sound that she perceived as a gun shot outside the building." Wenatchee Schools Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle said. The staff...
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Two dead in Douglas County crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. – Two are dead from a two-car collision on US-2 Thursday morning near Turtle Rock, just south of Orondo. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), a 33-year-old man was headed east on US-2 when he lost control, crossed the centerline, and spun counterclockwise before striking an oncoming car driven by a 61-year-old man from East Wenatchee. Both vehicles were totaled and stopped in the westbound lanes.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Fire Causes Minor Damage at South Wenatchee Business

A South Wenatchee business in was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out just before 6:15 in the 700 block of South Worthen Street at Shepherd's Oil. Deputy Chief Andy Davidson with the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department says the fire started outside the business' main building. "It...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

“MegaKittrick” street project has green light to move forward

A Rock Island contractor has the green light to begin construction on the so-called "MegaKittrick" project along Wenatchee Avenue. At its Thursday night meeting, the Wenatchee City Council approved $6.38 million for lowest bidder J&K Earthworks to begin construction on the project within the vicinity of McKittrick, North Wenatchee Avenue, and North Columbia Street.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance

A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Drunk driver intentionally drives into Desert Aire tavern

DESERT AIRE — A suspected impaired driver is accused of driving his vehicle into the front of a bar early Sunday morning in Desert Aire. Antonio Rabadan Altamirano, 31, is charged with first-degree malicious mischief and DUI. Altamirano has two previous DUI convictions, one in 2012 and one in 2017, according to the sheriff’s office.
DESERT AIRE, WA
ifiberone.com

MLPD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, half-pound of meth; 2 suspects arrested

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested two suspects accused of bringing fentanyl from Western Washington and selling it in the Moses Lake area. Moses Lake police on Thursday obtained a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on a Chevrolet Suburban connected to Dustin Duville and Amanda Ruiz. Detectives had received information the two were traveling to the Kent area to resupply on fentanyl to be sold in Moses Lake, according to court records.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
4K+
Followers
140
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy