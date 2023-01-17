ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamkos scores 500th goal, nets hat trick in Lightning win

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 500th NHL goal and then added two more for a hat trick, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and an assist...
Andrew McCutchen: return to Pittsburgh not a farewell tour

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen could have chosen to return to Pittsburgh out of sentimentality. Out of convenience. Out of sheer financial good sense. And while the outfielder can appreciate the symmetry of returning to the club he helped define during its brilliant if relatively brief return to relevance a decade ago, his decision to come back to the Pirates on Friday had little to do with history.
