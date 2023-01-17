Ybarra starts 2023 Wash. legislative session

OLYMPIA - Representative Alex Ybarra (R–Quincy) is sponsoring multiple bills proceeding through the Washington Legislature during this year’s legislative session, but is the primary sponsor for only one bill.

This legislative session, Ybarra is the ranking member of the Postsecondary Education and Workforce Committee, assistant ranking member of the Environment and Energy Committee and is also on the Innovation, Community and Economic Development, and Veterans Committee.

Ybarra is the primary sponsor for HB 1213, a bill concerning compliance with labeling requirements for toiletry wipes. It is also sponsored by Representatives Joe Fitzgibbon (D-Seattle), Ramel, Beth Doglio (D-Lacey) and Nicole Macri (D-Seattle).

The bill states that upon approval of a label by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the covered entity must submit a label to the department of agriculture for approval.

This bill would take effect immediately. The bill was referred to the Environment and Energy committee on Jan. 10.

Upcoming meetings:

Jan. 16 – Scheduled for public hearing in the House Committee on Environment and Energy at 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 – Scheduled for executive session in the House Committee on Environment and Energy at 8 a.m.