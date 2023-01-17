ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested in connection with Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Davon Jemel Johnson, 23, has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. The shooting happened in July 2022 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rykess Ford, 27, who had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dead after hit-and-run on Dixie Highway in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to Sergeant Patrick Allen, a man was hit and killed on Dixie Highway near Ralph Avenue. Officials said the pedestrian, a 30 year-old man, was hit by a car that was traveling northbound around 8:15 p.m. The car was not on the scene when Shively...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after sign falls on car at Elizabethtown Denny’s

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died and two other people were injured after a sign falls on an occupied car at a restaurant in Elizabethtown on Thursday afternoon. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman who was transported to University of Louisville hospital in critical condition later died at the hospital.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Arson suspect accused of setting fire to her apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with arson after she intentionally set fire to her apartment. Chiquita Perry, 30, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators early January 19. She is also charged with wanton endangerment. The fire was reported around 4:25 a.m. in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jefferson Mall shooting connected to murder, 600 round gang shoot out

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 7 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in the 2800 block of Rowan Street on Thursday evening, according to LMPD. Officials said when they arrived on scene, they located a man a short distance away on Slevin Street suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect charged with shooting another man in the back

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is under arrest after an argument between a man and a woman ended with the man shot in the back by the suspect. Louisville Metro police have charged A’Dron S. Marshall, 25, of Louisville, with one count each of assault, tampering with evidence and gun possession by a felon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD hopes surveillance video leads to arrest in deadly hir-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released video of a car and person who they want to talk to in connection with a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened 3 a.m. January 15 at Jefferson and 3rd Streets. LMPD says an adult man was crossing Jefferson in the crosswalk when he was hit by a car that left the scene. The car involved is believed to be a maroon Dodge Challenger with damage to its left front end.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Auto body shop catches fire on St. Andrews Church Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at an auto body shop near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Friday morning. The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman. The building that...
LOUISVILLE, KY

