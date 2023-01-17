ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Pedestrian struck by car in Othello

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago

OTHELLO — A pedestrian was injured early Sunday morning in Othello when they were struck by a car.

About 2:30 a.m., a release by the Washington State Patrol states that Eli Cano-Loepez, 26 of Othello, was driving Eastbound on SR 26 near Broadway Ave. Augustino De Los Santos, 23 of Othello, was walking Eastbound on the shoulder of SR 26 and walked onto the roadway when Cano-Loepez struck De Los Santos.

De Los Santos was transported to Othello Community Hospital.

The release states there are no charges against either person but that drugs or alcohol were involved and the cause of the collision was walking in the roadway.

