live5news.com
Flags to fly at half-staff Friday in remembrance of Arthur Ravenel, Jr.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Flags atop government buildings will be flown at half-staff Friday to honor a longtime Lowcountry politician. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. died Monday at 95. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered the flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset “in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the United States of America.”
americanmilitarynews.com
Over a dozen teens, staffer hospitalized after fights at SC National Guard facility
Several teenagers who are participants in a youth academy housed at an area military base were hospitalized from Tuesday rioting, officials said. The incident involved members of the South Carolina Job and Youth ChalleNGe programs at the McCrady Training Center, U.S. National Guard Major Gen. Van McCarty said Tuesday night at a news conference. The facility is on Leesburg Road near U.S. 601.
Charleston City Paper
Arthur Ravenel Jr. was South Carolina’s last true character
EDITOR’S NOTE: Former U.S. Congressman Arthur Ravenel Jr., a public servant for 60 years and namesake of the U.S. Highway 17 bridge over the Cooper River, died Jan. 16. His funeral is 2 p.m. Friday at French Huguenot Church, 136 Church St. These thoughts are offered by a son, Thomas, a businessman and South Carolina’s former state treasurer.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Pennington joins Burnette Shutt & McDaniel
COLUMBIA, SC – Ashley Pennington, an attorney with more than 40 years’ experience in criminal law, has joined Burnette Shutt & McDaniel. He’ll focus his practice on civil rights cases, including issues involving jail reform. Pennington’s interest in systemic reform stems from his time as a defense...
abccolumbia.com
Gov. McMaster to lower State Capitol flags half-staff in honor of Arthur Ravenel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster ordered the State Capitol flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Arthur Ravenel, Jr. on Jan. 20 from sunrise until sunset. The recognition honors Ravenel’s lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the nation, including his roles served...
Murdaugh murder trial: Who you need to know
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The murder trial against defendant Alex Murdaugh is set to begin on Monday. The former South Carolina attorney is accused of killing his wife and son in June 2021. There's a lot to keep track of when it comes to this complicated trial that’s receiving...
"We are not going to go away": LGBTQ+ advocates respond to a dozen bills targeting them in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than a dozen bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community have been filed in South Carolina this year. Republicans are backing legislation targeting gender-affirming care for children, classroom lessons about sexuality, and drag shows. The South Carolina United for Justice and Equality Coalition rallied at the State...
WLTX.com
Arthur Ravenel Jr., longtime Charleston politician, passes away
Former South Carolina U.S. Representative and state senator Arthur Ravenel Jr., whose name resides on the large bridge in Charleston, has died. He was 95.
live5news.com
Funeral plans announced for longtime Lowcountry politician Arthur Ravenel Jr.
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Friends and family will gather Friday for the funeral of Arthur Ravenel Jr., a well-known political figure in South Carolina. Ravenel, the former congressman and state lawmaker who helped build the Republican Party in South Carolina and get money for the graceful bridge that dominates the Charleston skyline and bears his name, died Monday at 95.
Former Low Country politician Arthur Ravenel Jr. dies
Iconic low-country politician Arthur Ravenel, Jr. has died at the age of 95. Born in Charleston in May of 1927, Ravenel served in the Marines from 1945 to 1946.
kiss951.com
The Wealthiest Towns In South Carolina Are Mainly Centered In One Area Of The State
Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in South Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Especially in areas of the Lowcountry near the Charleston beaches. There are some gorgeous homes there with high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in South Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in South Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
WIS-TV
S.C. State seeking $209 million from legislature for university improvements, and other needs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers asked the South Carolina legislature for funds to improve the quality of the university. President Conyers addressed the S.C. House of Representatives by requesting a $209 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The majority of the requested funds will go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities.
allamericanatlas.com
21 Charming Small Towns in South Carolina You Need to Visit (2023)
There’s a feeling of something rich about South Carolina. Its weather is seamlessly pleasant all year round, a patch of the country that you can return to whenever it calls. Charleston on the coast is a historic blend of pastel-colored buildings and rich culture, Colombia a city that brims with Southern charm.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
Courthouse News Service
The flap over flippers: South Carolina bill would repeal decades-old ban on kids playing pinball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN) — Not even a century ago, mothers decried pinball as a gaudy game that lured children into delinquency and school-yard debt. In South Carolina, lawmakers wrung their hands over the “cancerous” and “vicious” machines. One senator prayed pinball would be banned before the state became “like Louisiana.”
greenvillejournal.com
State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver speaks on the challenges and opportunities ahead
When South Carolina Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver was sworn into office on Jan. 11, she didn’t have much time to savor the moment. Two days later, on Jan. 13, Weaver stopped by the office of the Greenville Journal for an in-depth interview, where she spoke of the “happy exhaustion” of the prior 48 hours.
COVID deaths on the rise in South Carolina
Aiken, S.C. (WJBF)- South Carolina is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Right now 23 counties have high levels of cases and 19 counties are in the medium ranges. This is a big difference from the fall when all South Carolina counties were at low levels. In the NewsChannel 6 viewing area, Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick […]
'It seemed traumatic": Parent describes decision to remove child from SC Youth ChalleNGe Academy after incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than a dozen cadets at the South Carolina Youth ChalleNGe Academy were hospitalized last night. Officials say 14 cadets and one staff member were taken to the hospital for treatment after fights broke out at the McCrady Training Center. We now know that all of...
AOL Corp
Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys ask SC judge to bar testimony about blood spatter at trial
Attorneys for accused double murderer Alex Murdaugh have asked a South Carolina judge to bar a key prosecution trial witness from discussing blood spatter evidence they describe in a new court motion as merely a flawed “science fair” effort. In their 63-page motion filed Wednesday, defense attorneys Dick...
