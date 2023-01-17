Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
Jelly Roll celebrates #1 hit
New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming months as the 113th General Assembly convenes, Tennessee sits poised to potentially become the latest state in the nation with some form of legalized marijuana usage.
WKRN
Local expert sees Middle TN housing prices dropping 4% in January
The slow housing market this January is a complete turnaround from the frenzy of last winter. Meanwhile, one expert predicts that prices for Middle Tennessee homes will drop 4% this month alone. Local expert sees Middle TN housing prices dropping …. The slow housing market this January is a complete...
WKRN
Church event creates traffic issues on Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet.
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Church event creates traffic issues on Old Lebanon …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Tennessee history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Tennessee using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
WKRN
Officers reveal top reason for deadly pedestrian accidents
Everyone plays a role in changing the record-breaking trend of 49 pedestrians killed in Nashville in 2022 and it starts with mutual respect. Officers reveal top reason for deadly pedestrian …. Everyone plays a role in changing the record-breaking trend of 49 pedestrians killed in Nashville in 2022 and it...
WKRN
Wanted man caught at BNA
Mt. Juliet Police address traffic issues on Old Lebanon …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Couple loses everything in house fire. An Antioch couple's...
WKRN
Scammer pretending to be Greenbrier widow for money, police say
Stephanie Spaunhorst didn't think it could get any worse when her husband, Chris Spaunhorst, was shot and killed on I-24 on his way home to Greenbrier on Christmas Day, but now it has thanks to an alleged scammer pretending to be her for money. Scammer pretending to be Greenbrier widow...
WKRN
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that, “I kill people everywhere I go.”
WKRN
Deadly explosion at Kentucky facility
State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
WKRN
Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael Cummins
A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man accused of murdering eight people in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings, could face the death penalty. Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael …. A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man...
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee
One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
allamericanatlas.com
21 Charming Small Towns in Tennessee You Need to Visit (2023)
The culture in this fine southern state can feel synonymous with cities, with the rock-and-roll of Memphis, the blues of Beale Street, the rich country heritage of Nashville. But, if you step outside, the small towns in Tennessee are where you can really get a feel for the state. With...
What states near Tennessee allow medical cannabis?
Tennessee borders five different states that allow for medical cannabis usage.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
WKRN
Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest settlement
It's been more than three years since Ralph Ward was taken into custody at a convenience store in Nolensville. Now, he's sharing his first-hand account of the night that changed his life. Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest …. It's been more than three years since Ralph...
WKRN
The official pie of Tennessee?
An East Tennessee Representative would like to add to the list of official state symbols this legislative session and make pumpkin pie a symbol of the State of Tennessee. https://www.wkrn.com/news/tennessee-news/tn-pumpkin-pie-official-state-symbol-bill/. The official pie of Tennessee?. An East Tennessee Representative would like to add to the list of official state symbols...
Mind behind one of TN’s deadliest mass killings analyzed
Testimony on Thursday gave us a look into the mind of the man behind one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Michael Cummins faces charges for eight brutal murders in Westmoreland in 2019.
fox17.com
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday
UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
Family of missing Tennessee hunter withdraws $15K reward; puts it toward search groups in Alaska
The family of Steve Keel, a Tennessee man who disappeared while hunting in Alaska, has withdrawn a $15,000 reward offered in September to help bring him home.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
Comments / 1