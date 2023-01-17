ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Jelly Roll celebrates #1 hit

New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming months as the 113th General Assembly convenes, Tennessee sits poised to potentially become the latest state in the nation with some form of legalized marijuana usage.
TENNESSEE STATE
Local expert sees Middle TN housing prices dropping 4% in January

The slow housing market this January is a complete turnaround from the frenzy of last winter. Meanwhile, one expert predicts that prices for Middle Tennessee homes will drop 4% this month alone. Local expert sees Middle TN housing prices dropping …. The slow housing market this January is a complete...
TENNESSEE STATE
Officers reveal top reason for deadly pedestrian accidents

Everyone plays a role in changing the record-breaking trend of 49 pedestrians killed in Nashville in 2022 and it starts with mutual respect. Officers reveal top reason for deadly pedestrian …. Everyone plays a role in changing the record-breaking trend of 49 pedestrians killed in Nashville in 2022 and it...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wanted man caught at BNA

Mt. Juliet Police address traffic issues on Old Lebanon …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Couple loses everything in house fire. An Antioch couple's...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Scammer pretending to be Greenbrier widow for money, police say

Stephanie Spaunhorst didn't think it could get any worse when her husband, Chris Spaunhorst, was shot and killed on I-24 on his way home to Greenbrier on Christmas Day, but now it has thanks to an alleged scammer pretending to be her for money. Scammer pretending to be Greenbrier widow...
GREENBRIER, TN
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that, “I kill people everywhere I go.”
AKRON, OH
Deadly explosion at Kentucky facility

State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
KENTUCKY STATE
Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael Cummins

A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man accused of murdering eight people in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings, could face the death penalty. Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael …. A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee

One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
21 Charming Small Towns in Tennessee You Need to Visit (2023)

The culture in this fine southern state can feel synonymous with cities, with the rock-and-roll of Memphis, the blues of Beale Street, the rich country heritage of Nashville. But, if you step outside, the small towns in Tennessee are where you can really get a feel for the state. With...
TENNESSEE STATE
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC
Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest settlement

It's been more than three years since Ralph Ward was taken into custody at a convenience store in Nolensville. Now, he's sharing his first-hand account of the night that changed his life. Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest …. It's been more than three years since Ralph...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
The official pie of Tennessee?

An East Tennessee Representative would like to add to the list of official state symbols this legislative session and make pumpkin pie a symbol of the State of Tennessee. https://www.wkrn.com/news/tennessee-news/tn-pumpkin-pie-official-state-symbol-bill/. The official pie of Tennessee?. An East Tennessee Representative would like to add to the list of official state symbols...
TENNESSEE STATE
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
TENNESSEE STATE

