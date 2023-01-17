Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Mannion: death of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz something 'families shouldn't be dealing with'
New York — New York State Sen. John Mannion (D-NY) told CNY Central, "from every individual I've spoken with, which would be all the way from teachers to the District Attorney to the Mayor, you know it's been ... it's just something that families shouldn't be dealing with," when we asked him about the murder of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz.
cnycentral.com
Tompkins County urging neighbors to get COVID-19 booster, new subvariant spreading
Tompkins County, NY — Tompkins County is alerting the community of the newly circulating COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XBB.1.5 and recommending ways on reducing risk. The newest COVID-19 Omicron subvariant is highly contagious and its spread has been noted across New York State, the DOH said. Currently, of all COVID-19 cases in NYS that have been sequenced, 55% have been XBB.1.5.
cnycentral.com
Lawmakers may have voted for the pay raise, but could they give it back to NY?
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Just about every member of the minority Republicans and even a few Democrats voted against a massive $32,000 pay raise for state lawmakers in the waning days of 2022. Coupled with their last raise four years ago, that's a 78 percent pay hike to $142,000 dollars a year.
cnycentral.com
NYS Department of Health reminds New Yorkers of active flu season, urges vaccination
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health is continuing to emphasize the importance of everyone aged six months and older getting a flu shot, with the Department's latest report showing the virus remains widespread across the State. The Department's latest flu surveillance report, with data through...
cnycentral.com
Walmart says goodbye to paper bags Wednesday in New York stores
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Paper bags will no longer be available at checkout at Walmart stores in Connecticut and New York starting Wednesday. Walmart joined the “Beyond the Bag” initiative in 2020 alongside other major retailers, including Target and CVS. The campaign sought to find sustainable and convenient...
cnycentral.com
Walmart drops paper bags, switches to reusable — local shoppers respond
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — Before you go grocery shopping this weekend, you should know that Walmart has gotten rid of single-use paper bags, as well as plastic bags. Instead, if you want to grab your essentials at Walmart, you're going to have to bring a reusable bag. : Walmart says...
cnycentral.com
Friday Morning Ski Conditions in CNY
Finally, after weeks of above-normal temperatures with more rain than snow, a more seasonable chill and accumulating snowfall are returning to Central New York. Meteorologist Mike Brookins brings you the latest ski conditions for area mountains and resorts, brought to you by Greek Peak Mountain Resort. Conditions on the ski...
cnycentral.com
Front Row Players annual 'Take the Stage' fundraiser tickets on sale now
DEWITT, N.Y. — Front Row Players, a local CNY non-profit that aims to teach and inspire musical and dramatic performance in adults of all abilities, is gearing up for its annual 'Take the Stage' fundraiser event in February. Tickets are available now. This year's show will happen February 9th...
Comments / 0