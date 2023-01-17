OLYMPIA, Wash. (KOMO) — Lawmakers will soon be considering proposals to change Washington state's law that restricts police pursuits. Three bills regarding police pursuits have been introduced that would repeal a 2021 reform that limited officers to only chasing cars where the suspect is accused of a violent offense, a sex offense, or where the officer has reasonable suspicion the driver is under the influence, among other restrictions.

