Missouri State

What's in the proposed bills to change Washington state's police pursuit law?

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KOMO) — Lawmakers will soon be considering proposals to change Washington state's law that restricts police pursuits. Three bills regarding police pursuits have been introduced that would repeal a 2021 reform that limited officers to only chasing cars where the suspect is accused of a violent offense, a sex offense, or where the officer has reasonable suspicion the driver is under the influence, among other restrictions.
WASHINGTON STATE
More cold-stunned sea turtles being cared for in N.C.

MANTEO, Dare County — An update on cold-stunned sea turtles being cared for at North Carolina Aquariums. Over the last two days, 37 new cold-stunned sea turtles have arrived at the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center at the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island. 31 green, 5 Kemp's ridley, and 1 loggerhead sea turtle were found by the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles volunteers and Cape Hatteras National Seashore staff.
Doctors monitor rise in STDs, including congenital syphilis

SEATTLE, Wash. (KOMO) — Doctors have been closely monitoring a rise in certain sexually transmitted diseases, including syphilis, a bacterial infection that comes with a range of symptoms. You can have symptoms from a painless ulcer to a generalized rash, fever and over time it can cause nerve damage,...
KING COUNTY, WA
Soggy Sunday in store as storm arrives this weekend

The work week ends with quiet and pleasant weather. But this changes for the latter half of the weekend!. An area of low pressure will move into the Carolinas late Saturday into Sunday. This brings more clouds on Saturday, followed by heavy rain washing out most of Sunday. Local drought...

