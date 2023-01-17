ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JB0CT_0kGqc8MM00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and the flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas.

Heavy snow fell across the Sierra Nevada and the National Weather Service discouraged travel. Interstate 80, a key highway from the San Francisco Bay Area to Lake Tahoe ski resorts, reopened with chain requirements after periodic weekend closures because of whiteout conditions.

"If you must travel, be prepared for dangerous travel conditions, significant travel delays and road closures," the weather service office in Sacramento said on Twitter.

The University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab tweeted Monday morning that it had recorded 49.6 inches (126 cm) of new snow since Friday.

A backcountry avalanche warning was issued for the central Sierra, including the greater Tahoe area.

A barrage of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, toppling trees, unleashing debris flows and triggering landslides. Monday's system was relatively weak compared with earlier storms, but flooding and mudslide risks remained because the state was so saturated, forecasters said.

Mostly dry days were in the week’s forecast, though some parts of Northern California could see more rain at midweek.

The sun came out Monday in San Francisco, where 20.3 inches (51.5 cm) of rain has fallen at the city's airport since Oct. 1, when California typically begins recording rainfall for the year. The average for the "water year" is 19.6 inches (49.8 cm), "so we've surpassed the yearly total with 8 more months to go," the San Francisco weather service office tweeted.

Across the bay in Berkeley, 10 homes were evacuated Monday when a sodden hillside collapsed, sending mud onto properties. No injuries were reported.

Up to 2 more inches (5 cm) of rain fell Sunday in the soaked Sacramento Valley, where residents of Wilton and surrounding communities were warned to prepare to leave if the Cosumnes River rose further.

In Monterey County, the swollen Salinas River swamped farmland over the weekend and officials said Monday that it was still rising. To the east, flood warnings were still in effect for Merced County in the agricultural Central Valley, where Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Saturday.

Newsom on Monday signed an executive order to further bolster the state’s emergency storm response and help communities that suffered damage. President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state and ordered federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts.

In Southern California, the sun shone in Los Angeles, but winter storm warnings and advisories were still in place for mountain areas, where many roads remained impassable because of mud and rock slides. Two northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Castaic in northern LA County were closed indefinitely after a hillside collapsed.

Downtown Los Angeles set a rainfall record Saturday with 1.82 inches (4.6 cm), the weather service said.

At least 20 storm-related deaths have occurred, and a 5-year-old boy remained missing after being swept out of his mother's car by floodwaters in San Luis Obispo County.

Forecasters were keeping their eyes on a storm forming in the Pacific to see if it gains enough strength to become the state’s 10th atmospheric river of the season. Either way it is likely to only bring light rain and will be confined mostly to Northern California when it makes landfall Wednesday, state climatologist Dr. Mike Anderson said Monday during a state weather briefing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tax the rich? Liberals renew push for state wealth taxes

Supporters of taxes on the very rich contend that people are emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic with a bigger appetite for what they’re calling “tax justice.”. Bills announced Thursday in California, New York, Illinois, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Washington and Connecticut vary in their approaches to hiking taxes, but all revolve around the idea that the richest Americans need to pay more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Good Samaritan to sell Florida properties

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritan Society has announced that it is selling its Florida properties as part of a consolidation move. The Kissimmee properties were ravaged by Hurricane Ian, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate and unable to find a new place to live. From the hundreds who...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

White House: Florida ban on African American studies course is 'incomprehensible'

WASHINGTON—Florida’s ban on teaching an Advanced Placement course on African-American history is “incomprehensible,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday, in the latest dispute between the Biden administration and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely presidential nominee who has energized conservatives with a series of cultural crusades.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Body found in vehicle after multi-county police pursuit

LONDON, Ky. — A West Virginia woman’s body was found in a car with a Florida man after he was arrested by state police following a chase in Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said a trooper tried to stop a car driving carelessly on Interstate 75 south just before 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. In a news release, KSP said the suspect’s vehicle stopped when troopers activated lights and sirens, but when the troopers approached the car, the driver sped away.
LONDON, KY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman accused in stabbing death of Mount Dora elderly couple indicted on murder charges

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A Lake County woman has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the stabbing deaths of an elderly Mount Dora couple on Jan. 1. On Wednesday, the State Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of Vickie Lynn Williams on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft in the deaths of Sharon and Darryl Getman.
MOUNT DORA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
130K+
Followers
149K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy