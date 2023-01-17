WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla school district’s 2018 bond program is coming to an end and approximately $320,000 of unallocated bond dollars are set to be refunded. According to a Walla Walla School District press release the refund will further reduce tax rates for local taxpayers. This final step of the bond program completes an assurance to voters that all remaining local and state match money left over would be returned and not reallocated towards other non-voter approved projects.

