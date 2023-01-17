Read full article on original website
Yakima Valley teaching winery wins several awards for student-made wines
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Valley College teaching winery, Yakima Valley Vintners, won several awards at the 2022 Great Northwest Wine Platinum Competition, according to a press release from YVC. The five award-winning wines were made by students during classes in the Vineyard and Winery Technology Program, bringing the school’s running total to 12 platinum honors.
Mysterious radar returns explained
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17 a series of mysterious circles began appearing on radar reports south of Benton City. Social media and the internet were full of speculation about what the circles could be. NonStop Local’s Monty Webb studied the radar returns and seems to...
Morrow county still dealing with undrinkable groundwater
MORROW COUNTY, Ore.- The state of emergency is over for Morrow County. High levels of nitrates have been discovered in people’s wells in the rural areas, around Boardman and Irrigon. Nitrates can cause a lot of different health issues such as cancer and thyroid dysfunction. Morrow county Emergency manager...
Oral health and why it’s important
KENNEWICK, Wash. – We’re a few weeks into the new year and hopefully everyone’s resolutions are going well. It’s common to have resolutions related to fitness health. While it’s great to have those goals, it’s important to remember to not overlook other health needs.
Department of Ag wants to treat areas of Japanese Beetle infestation
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Residents in Yakima and Benton County may be living in or near an infestation of Japanese Beetles and the Washington State Department of Agriculture wants to treat infected properties. Japanese Beetles are an invasive pest that has the potential to destroy crops and plants. The past few years...
Inaugural run the river marathon set for Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The inaugural Run the River Marathon and Relay is set to take place April 8, 2023 along the Columbia River in the Tri-Cities. The event will include a marathon distance race (26.2 miles) as well as a 2 and 4 person relay option according to a press release announcing the run.
Organizations hold free health resource fair for Yakima community
YAKIMA, Wash. – Through collaborative efforts, a free health resource fair will be held at La Chateau for the community. The fair is through the Yakima Health District’s partnership with Yakima Pride and the Latino Community Fund of Washington State. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on January...
Congressman Newhouse tours Yakima for insight on crime
YAKIMA, Wash. – Congressman Dan Newhouse made the journey to Yakima to gather information about the crime in the Yakima Valley. Newhouse hosted roundtable discussions and toured facilities to understand the status of the area. Newhouse started his day in a discussion with Safe Yakima Valley and its mentor...
Shed burns in Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) and Richland Fire and Emergency Services are currently responding to a shed fire in Columbia Park. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael the shed is in the old RV park within Columbia Park. The fire is expected to be out quickly and no...
Yakima hosting East-West Corridor open house
YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima will host an open house about the ongoing East-West Corridor project on Monday, January 23 at the Yakima Convention Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to a press release from the City of Yakima representatives from the City of Yakima, Yakima County...
Pasco Development hopeful to bring cannabis retail downtown
PASCO, Wash. – The Downtown Pasco Development Authority Board is trying to bring new business owners to the area in the form of a cannabis retailer. The Pasco City Council is listening to the community as it looks into changing city code. The code for the downtown area has...
Benton County adds ballot drop box at Finley Middle School
FINLEY, Wash.- The Benton County Auditor’s Office has partnered with the Finley School District for the installation of a drive-up ballot drop box at Finley Middle School. The ballot drop box installed in Finley is located in the parking lot of Finley Middle School located at 37208 S. Finley Rd., Kennewick.
Kadlec volunteers donate $130K to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash.- Volunteers with Kadlec Regional Medical Center presented a check for $130,000 to the hospital on January 20. The donation will be put towards the purchase of a second Da Vinci surgical robot for the hospital. The $130,000 donated today came from proceeds from the Kadlec gift shop, which is run by hospital volunteers.
WSP remembers Trooper who died helping motorcyclist near Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990. Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in...
High School Transition Symposium offers disabled students help for after graduation
YAKIMA, Wash. — Numerous organizations are coming together to host the Central Washington High School Transition Symposium, which is designed to help students with disabilities transition from high school to adulthood, according to the press release. The symposium is through a collaboration between Yakima Valley Community Foundation, Entrust Community Services, Yakima Health District and Educational Service District 105.
EVHS opens Devil’s Den food and clothing pantry
YAKIMA, Wash. – East Valley High School is opening the doors to the Devil’s Den, a free food and clothing pantry for students, on Friday. The pantry will be open to all students regardless of need. Student Learning Improvement Coordinator Coach, Ashley Griffith says the school hopes the...
Franklin County one of four in state to receive community revitalization board funds
OLYMPIA, Wash.- OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) has approved $10 million in low interest loans and $75,000 in grants for economic development and infrastructure improvements to spur business growth and job creation in communities throughout the state. “CERB projects represent an important partnership...
Walla Walla schools bond program to refund $320,000 to taxpayers
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla school district’s 2018 bond program is coming to an end and approximately $320,000 of unallocated bond dollars are set to be refunded. According to a Walla Walla School District press release the refund will further reduce tax rates for local taxpayers. This final step of the bond program completes an assurance to voters that all remaining local and state match money left over would be returned and not reallocated towards other non-voter approved projects.
Record number of guns found in carry-on luggage at Pasco airport last year
SEATTLE, Wash.- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Washington detected 164 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022, with the majority of the firearms discovered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s (SEA) security checkpoints. According to a TSA press release every one of the firearms was discovered during the routine...
Community weighs pot shop pros and cons at Pasco City Council meeting
PASCO, Wash. — The city of Pasco is still considering the possibility of approving a pot shop within the city, requiring a city code update, after months of discussions. The Pasco City Council began considering its options regarding dispensaries in 2022, when a Pasco native expressed interest in opening one downtown.
