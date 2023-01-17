ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

abcnews4.com

4 Lowcountry 'pillowcase bandits' sent to prison

COLLETON COUNTY — Four men who allegedly burglarized Lowcountry homes on weekdays and then sold the merchandise at swap meets and flea markets on the weekends have been sent to prison. The "Pillowcase Bandits," given their name by law enforcement, reportedly carried stolen items from homes in pillowcases. Brandon...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

South Carolina still seeking a way to hold executions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — As judges decide if the electric chair or a firing squad are legal execution methods in South Carolina, lawmakers are trying to figure out how 14 other states have managed to get the drugs for lethal injections. The state’s latest attempt to end nearly 12...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

South Carolina airports see record number of guns found by TSA in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For the second consecutive year, more guns were found by security officers at Charleston International Airport (CHS) in 2022 than any other airport in South Carolina, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). TSA agents discovered 32 guns in carry-on luggage at CHS, up from...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

2023 State of the State address scheduled for Jan. 25

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will deliver his 2023 State of the State address on Jan. 25. According to a press release from the governor's office, McMaster's speech will take place at the South Carolina State House at 7 p.m. It will be streamed live by South Carolina ETV on scetv.org.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

SC National Guard recruiting station to have relaunch and open house on Jan. 21

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Army National Guard is looking to increase recruitment through a relaunch and open house of its recruiting station. The event will take place on Jan. 21 at the recruiting station, 214 St. James Avenue Suite 110, Goose Creek, from 11 a.m. to p.m. According to the SC National Guard, will feature military vehicle displays, giveaways, snacks, table displays, and more. Local recruiters will also speak to the public about the benefits of belonging to the SC National Guard.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

SC Ports sets record in 2022 with nearly 3 million TEUs moved

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Ports Authority (SC Ports) handled a record amount of containers at the Port of Charleston in 2022. According to a Jan. 19 press release from SC Ports, nearly 2.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) were moved last year. The number marks a 1.5% increase in TEUs moved from 2021.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry consumers opting for local eggs as prices reach record highs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From sun up to sun down, eggs can be found in just about every meal, but recently egg prices reached record highs due to a shortage. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of a dozen eggs rose 60 percent in 2022. It's the largest single price increase of any food item.
CHARLESTON, SC

