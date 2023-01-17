ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeeville family hopes for miracle after hit and run puts son in critical condition

By Brian Gallagher
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) — A Hardeeville family is in need of answers after their son suffered severe brain damage in a hit and run accident on Friday.

They tell News 3, the driver left the teenager on the side of the road and sped away.

Nicolas and Veronica Torres say they not only need answers but a miracle when it comes to their 14-year-old son.

“After that day…our lives changed forever,” says Veronica Torres, the boy’s mother.

The Torres’ pray that their son Johnathan survives after suffering brain damage in a hit and run.

Johnathan was hit while riding his four-wheeler along Highway 17 not far from his home. His father, Nicolas, was home at the time and shared with me what happened next.

“When I hear a weird noise…I know it was my son,” says Nicolas Torres, Johnathan’s father. “And I run from where I was and I saw my son was in the street….laying on the road…in the middle of the road.”

Nicolas tells WSAV News 3 the person responsible for putting his son’s life in jeopardy left the crash sight — as he arrived he saw the vehicle speeding away.

“All I saw was a white Chevy truck and that’s it. He stopped for a minute or a second and he then left quick,” said Nicolas.

“He don’t care,” says Veronica. “I don’t know why. He’s just a 14-year-old boy. I know accidents happen. But at least think about my son and call 911…left my baby alone on the ground.”

Jonathan’s parents pleaded with the public that if anyone saw anything to speak up — hoping the person responsible will do the right thing.

“There’s nothing to go back and fix,” says Veronica. “I just hope he doesn’t do this to another family.”

Anyone with information about what happened should call Hardeeville Police 843-784-2233, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office 843-726-7777 or South Carolina Highway Patrol (803) 896-7920.

Comments / 4

Jonesie
3d ago

Why do they let 4wheelers on a road? The person that Took Off Needs to Be Found and Punished to the Extent!! Prayers He Recovers, but it will all be different. Won't be the same person. So Sad!

Reply
2
 

